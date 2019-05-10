Maryland Lures Producers With a Tax Credit of Up to 27%

With its close proximity to the nation’s capital and a wide diversity of filming locations, Maryland offers producers many enticements. The physical attractions range from the historic and picturesque Chesapeake Bay, scenic Appalachian Mountain landscapes, the U.S. Naval Academy with its marching cadets, the gritty yet gentrifying cityscapes of Baltimore, and the leafy suburbs around Washington, D.C. Even more important are the financial lures: a 25%-27% refundable tax credit.

Specifically, the incentive consists of a 25% refundable tax credit for film and an even more generous refundable tax credit of 27% for television. TV series, of course, when successful, often remain in place for years and continue to pump money into the local economy. Such has been the case with Netflix’s “House of Cards” and HBO’s “Veep,” both of which shot in the state.

The minimum spend per project is set at $250,000, and the compensation cap is pegged at $500,000. The program’s project cap is $10 million. For a project to qualify for the incentive, at least 50% of its principal photography must take place in the state.

Recent projects shot in Maryland include “8 Ball Clown” (2018), “Butterfly Kisses” (2018), “The Leisure Seeker” (2017), “House of Cards (2013 to 2018), “Jackie (2016), “Pixels” (2015), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) and “Veep (2012 to present).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.