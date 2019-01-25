×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Big Tax Breaks and Solid Filming Infrastructure Lure Production to Louisiana

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
(L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and VIGGO MORTENSEN star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Patti Perret

With its numerous sound stages, post-production facilities, production services and highly experienced film crews, Louisiana is a tempting destination for film and TV producers. The city of New Orleans, with its historic French Quarter and legendary cuisine, adds to these lures. But the state’s significant 25%-to-40% tax credit, which is partially refundable, is usually what seals the deal.

Specifically, the credit is 40% for resident above-the-line and below-the-line personnel (25% for loan-outs) and 25% for non-resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers. The minimum spend required is $300,000. There is a $20 million project cap for films and a $25 million project cap per season of TV. The compensation cap is set at $3 million, including loan-outs.

Significant recent productions shot in the Bayou State include “Happy Death Day 2U” (2019), “The Last Laugh” (2019), “Green Book” (2018), “Billionaire Boys Club” (2018), “Baby Driver” (2017), “American Made” (2017), “Happy Death Day” (2017), “Geostorm” (2017), “Girls Trip” (2017), “Logan” (2017), “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), “Free State of Jones” (2016), “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2016), “Jurassic World” (2015), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), “This Is the End” (2013), “Django Unchained” (2012) and the TV series “American Horror Story” (2011 to present).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Incentives
25%-40% Partially refundable tax credit
$300k Minimum spend
$20m Project cap for film ($25m project cap for TV season)

More Artisans

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Big Tax Breaks and Solid Filming Infrastructure Lure Production to Louisiana

    With its numerous sound stages, post-production facilities, production services and highly experienced film crews, Louisiana is a tempting destination for film and TV producers. The city of New Orleans, with its historic French Quarter and legendary cuisine, adds to these lures. But the state’s significant 25%-to-40% tax credit, which is partially refundable, is usually what [...]

  • MUPPET BABIES - Coverage. (Disney Junior/Aaron

    CGI Conjures Fur, Feathers and Fabric for Disney Junior's ‘Muppet Babies’

    It’s not easy being computer animated, especially if you want to look more like the puppets on which you’re based. The team behind Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies” worked countless hours to create a technique that makes today’s animated versions of Kermit, Piggy, Animal and the rest of the gang appear like the puppets used in [...]

  • RENT: Production designer Jason Sherwood behind

    Inside the Production Design of Fox’s Live Version of ‘Rent’

    Traditionally, when Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” is performed on stage, the production design is minimal, consisting primarily of some scaffolding and a sculptural tree, with a long table, some chairs and a trash can as key set decorations. When approaching Fox’s live broadcast of the musical, production designer Jason Sherwood knew he had to honor that [...]

  • The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

    Chiwetel Ejiofor Adds Authenticity to Directorial Debut by Shooting in Malawi

    When actor Chiwetel Ejiofor optioned the rights for the 2009 best-seller “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” penning the screenplay for a feature directorial debut that world-premieres in Sundance and then appears in the Berlin Film Festival before being released globally by Netflix this spring, colleagues floated the idea of shooting the Malawi-set film in tried-and-tested [...]

  • Chile's Production Incentives Include New 30%

    Chile Incentives Pilot Program Aims to Draw Producers With 30% Rebate

    With over 2,500 miles of Pacific Ocean coastline, the long and narrow South American country of Chile encompasses a remarkable variety of weather patterns and landscapes. Filmmakers traveling there will discover that the Chilean Economic Development Agency in alliance with nation’s film commission recently launched what it calls a Pilot Program for High-Impact Audiovisual Investment [...]

  • Set di "Gomorra 3", regia di

    'My Brilliant Friend,' 'Gomorrah' Show Different Sides of Naples

    When Saverio Costanzo, the director of HBO and RAI’s “My Brilliant Friend,” started to plan how he would depict the grand but gritty city of Naples — one that’s so vivid in the imaginations of millions of Elena Ferrante readers, he quickly decided that the working-class neighborhood at the core of her four Neapolitan novels [...]

  • (L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON,

    How a Costume Designer Brightened M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass'

    Paco Delgado’s costumes are as varied as his films. Contrast the drama “The Danish Girl,” the futuristic fantasy “A Wrinkle in Time” and the period musical “Les Misérables.” Now he’s in comic-book territory with M. Night Shyamalan’s newest superhero/supervillain thriller, “Glass,” which Universal releases Jan. 17. The costume designer’s career began in Barcelona and London, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad