Big Tax Breaks and Solid Filming Infrastructure Lure Production to Louisiana

With its numerous sound stages, post-production facilities, production services and highly experienced film crews, Louisiana is a tempting destination for film and TV producers. The city of New Orleans, with its historic French Quarter and legendary cuisine, adds to these lures. But the state’s significant 25%-to-40% tax credit, which is partially refundable, is usually what seals the deal.

Specifically, the credit is 40% for resident above-the-line and below-the-line personnel (25% for loan-outs) and 25% for non-resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers. The minimum spend required is $300,000. There is a $20 million project cap for films and a $25 million project cap per season of TV. The compensation cap is set at $3 million, including loan-outs.

Significant recent productions shot in the Bayou State include “Happy Death Day 2U” (2019), “The Last Laugh” (2019), “Green Book” (2018), “Billionaire Boys Club” (2018), “Baby Driver” (2017), “American Made” (2017), “Happy Death Day” (2017), “Geostorm” (2017), “Girls Trip” (2017), “Logan” (2017), “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), “Free State of Jones” (2016), “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2016), “Jurassic World” (2015), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), “This Is the End” (2013), “Django Unchained” (2012) and the TV series “American Horror Story” (2011 to present).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.