×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside the High-Pressure World of Late-Night Talk-Show Prop Demands

By

Zoe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Goldblum performs in a sketch with James Corden during The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, December 3, 2018. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Television production is an area where “Hurry up and wait” is a common refrain. However, for the prop teams that work on late-night talk shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” that’s not an option. They typically have only a matter of hours to deliver what’s necessary.

Lou A. Trabbie III, set decorator on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” is used to working with tremendous time constraints when designing the program’s sets and props. As an example, Trabbie’s colleagues talk about the speed with which he and his team produced a fully realized parody of the Ariana Grande hit song “Thank U, Next.”

Corden turned the tune into “Thank U, Jeff” for a segment with actor Jeff Goldblum. Grande’s song dropped on a Friday afternoon, and the next morning Trabbie got a call about designing sets for the shoot. “We worked Sunday night, and I put the sets in on Monday,” Trabbie recalls. “We shot it, and they were airing it the next day. We’re a well-oiled machine here.”

Other late-night stories abound. Recently retired prop master David Scott, who spent the last 10 years of his career on Kimmel’s ABC show, says time was always his biggest enemy. For example, when the movie “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” was released in 2009, Kimmel wanted to make the world’s largest meatball and get it listed in “The Guinness Book of Records.” To qualify for that honor, numerous regulations have to be met, and Scott worked against the clock. 

Related

“It had to be edible, so we went through different formulas and wound up using [200 pounds of] buffalo meat,” says the prop master. “We built the stainless steel form to put it in, but there weren’t large enough ovens to cook it. Luckily, I found chefs with giant walk-in ovens in Long Beach, where the cruise ships dock.” Scott’s efforts were successful, and Kimmel’s meatball broke the record at the time. “We celebrated with a really big party afterward,” he adds.

Both Scott and Trabbie work with tremendous time pressure, but Trabbie has an additional spatial challenge, since the studio for “Late Late Show” is on the second floor, and everything he uses on stage must fit inside a freight elevator — including, one time, a camel (which barely made it). 

Trabbie and Scott both credit their teams for their success. Each crew is more than double the size it would be on a scripted program, so they can achieve nearly anything with only a couple hours’ notice.  

“It’s different here every day,” says Trabbie.  “And it’s busy. Very busy.”

Working within this pressure-cooker environment, both Trabbie and Scott have a can-do attitude. “I very rarely say no,” notes Trabbie, “because I’m not that type. I stay calm.”  

Another key to success for a talk-show crew is trust, says Trabbie, because each program is developed around a single person whose name is on everything, and a good relationship with the host is key.

Of course, as success builds, demand for more difficult feats grows. “The bar keeps getting raised,” Scott says, “because we keep pulling it off.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Artisans

  • Jeff Goldblum performs in a sketch

    Inside the High-Pressure World of Late-Night Talk-Show Prop Demands

    Television production is an area where “Hurry up and wait” is a common refrain. However, for the prop teams that work on late-night talk shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” that’s not an option. They typically have only a matter of hours to deliver what’s necessary. Lou A. [...]

  • Smithsonian Handmaids Tale Costume

    Why the Smithsonian Chose to Enshrine 'Handmaid's Tale' Servant Costume

    The iconic red-caped, white-bonneted outfits worn by Elisabeth Moss and the other childbearing servants in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” created by costume designer Ane Crabtree, have become that show’s signature visual.  Hulu immediately knew it had a good thing, hiring groups of women around the country to parade in the garments to promote the show. [...]

  • Sir Lionel Frost (left) voiced by

    Why 'Missing Link's' Title Character Was One of Laika's Biggest Challenges

    Stop-motion studio Laika pushes design boundaries in every film it makes, and the lead character in “Missing Link” is no exception. “It became pretty apparent that [the character] Link was going to be the cornerstone,” says director and writer Chris Butler. “I did this rough drawing many years ago, and it was basically like a [...]

  • Missing Link Laika Studios

    New 3D-Printing Technology Was 'Missing Link' for Laika's Latest Stop-Motion Project

    For the upcoming animated comedy adventure “Missing Link,” stop-motion studio Laika set the bar very high. To execute the designs created by director and writer Chris Butler, artists would have to speed up their 3D printing of character faces — and those faces would have to be the most complex they’d ever created. “Missing Link” [...]

  • The Old Man and the Gun

    Ohio’s Midwest Locations and Flexible Tax Credit Lure Producers

    With its small towns, rolling farmlands and industrial cities, Ohio embodies the American Midwest. Other location lures for filmmakers include the shore along Lake Erie, the campus of Ohio State University, the striking skyline of Cincinnati and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The Buckeye State also provides producers with a 30% [...]

  • Nancy Schreiber Mapplethorpe Cinematographer

    DP Nancy Schreiber Captures Life of Artist Robert Mapplethorpe in Grimy Gotham

    Don’t tell cinematographer Nancy Schreiber that she’s having a renaissance. That would imply there’ve been slumps in her long career, and she won’t have any of that, even if for a time she was taking smaller jobs as the gaps widened between larger gigs. “It’s never been about the money, for me,” says Schreiber over [...]

  • What Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Share:

    LeRoy Bennett Keeps Top Acts Like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande in the Spotlight

    You might say that LeRoy Bennett is a shining light among lighting and production designers for pop music. Doing double duty creating both touring sets and their illumination, he started out with a 14-year run as Prince’s collaborator, went on to work with Nine Inch Nails and Madonna and has counted Beyoncé’s and Bruno Mars’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad