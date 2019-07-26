×

Heartland Experiences, Incentives Draw Productions to Kansas City

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Honey Kansas City
CREDIT: Courtesy of A24

The American heartland experience in all its forms — big city life, small town charm and sweeping farm vistas — are all readily available to productions in Kansas City.

The Missouri city’s metropolitan area spills over into Kansas and features a wide range of location options. The largest farmers market in the Midwest bustles in the trendy River Market, while casino boats travel along the Missouri River and music wafts from the dimly lit jazz clubs of the Crossroads arts district.

Also providing sweet music to producers: A 10% rebate on qualified spending, with no per-project cap.

Filmmakers have flocked to Kansas City for nearly 100 years, and the city was home to Walt Disney’s original animation company, Laugh-O-Gram Studios. Atop a list of native filmmakers is Robert Altman, who gave the city a celluloid identity over many pictures, including 1996’s eponymous “Kansas City.”

Location in the 1970s to many low-budget and B-movies, the 1980s proved more auspicious with the filming in Kansas City of scenes for the controversial nuclear war TV movie “The Day After.”

Recent productions include reality TV series “Queer Eye,” Sundance feature “Crude Oil,” SXSW selection “The Jog,” “American Hangman” (2019), “All Creatures Here Below” (2018), “Different Flowers” (2017), “American Honey” (2016), pictured, “The Matchbreaker” (2016) and “Trust Fund” (2016).

Incentives programs are handled by the Kansas City Film Office and the Missouri Motion Media Association.

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

Incentives
10% Rebate on qualified spending
$100k Minimum outlay per film project or TV series
$50k Minimum outlay per TV episode

More Artisans

  • American Honey Kansas City

    Heartland Experiences, Incentives Draw Productions to Kansas City

    The American heartland experience in all its forms — big city life, small town charm and sweeping farm vistas — are all readily available to productions in Kansas City. The Missouri city’s metropolitan area spills over into Kansas and features a wide range of location options. The largest farmers market in the Midwest bustles in [...]

  • Mo Henry Negative Cutter Film Restoration

    Negative Cutter Mo Henry’s Analog Skills Are Yet in Demand in a Digital Age

    In the early 2000s, Robert Rodriguez’s office called negative cutter Mo Henry, who had worked on all the director’s movies, starting with a pro bono job on his scrappy debut, “El Mariachi,” with bad news: There would be no negatives to cut on his next pic, “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,” because [...]

  • variety digital innovators

    Social Media Influencers Rankle Union Pros With On-Set Photos for Studios

    With many people getting most of their information via social media, publicists have started following the eyeballs online and turning to Instagram-famous personalities to snap on-set pics promoting movies and TV projects to their audience of followers.  But the practice runs afoul of traditional set photographers, who are members of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local [...]

  • Skin Movie Jamie Bell

    'Skin' Makeup Artist Stretches the Limits of Tattoo Design

    “If the audience didn’t believe in the tattoos, we were dead before we even began,” says director Guy Nattiv of “Skin,” a reality-based drama about white supremacist Bryon Widner, who renounced those beliefs and his body-covering markings.  So Nattiv tapped Emmy-winning makeup maestro Stephen Bettles for the job — a massive project that Bettles says [...]

  • Crawl Movie

    'Crawl' and Other Disaster Movies Pose Unique Obstacles for Production Designers

    The rampaging fires, earthquakes and storms of disaster movies present unusual challenges for a production: On top of the normal work of creating a film’s lived-in and realistic locations, designers must build sets that the forces of nature can batter, flood and ravage into something completely different. Take “Crawl,” in which a Category 5 hurricane [...]

  • Costume designer Michele Clapton

    Costume Designers Fashion a Plan to Fight for Pay Parity in Upcoming Contract Talks

    The Costume Designers Guild Local 892 is gearing up to fight for pay equity in its 2021 contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, establishing a pay-equity committee to raise awareness of the scale disparity between the mostly female CDG membership and the mostly male membership of the Art Directors Guild Local [...]

  • This photo shows composer Hans Zimmer

    Hans Zimmer on Recreating Iconic Score: 'The Lion King' 'Brought People Together'

    Composer Hans Zimmer is seated at the mixing board at the Sony scoring stage, head bobbing to the music being performed by 107 musicians just a few yards away. He’s wearing a vintage “Lion King World Tour” T-shirt, frayed at the collar. On the giant screen behind the orchestra, two lions are bounding across the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad