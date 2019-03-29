×
Italy Lures Filmmakers With Its Climate, Locations and a 30% Tax Credit

By
Variety Staff

Solo a Star Wars Story
CREDIT: Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.

With its long Mediterranean coastline and temperate seasonal climates, Italy offers multiple advantages for filmmakers. They’re also drawn to the country by its plethora of historical and picturesque cities (Rome, Venice, Naples, Milan), its classic countryside vistas (Tuscany, the Dolomites, Sicily) and, last but not least, the nation’s 30% tax credit.

That credit has a ceiling of 20 million euros, or about $22.6 million, per company. The tax credit is based on production expenses incurred in Italy. Italian eligible production costs cannot exceed 75% of a project’s total budget

The major benefit of the Italian tax credit is that producers receive it during production, month to month, as a cost reduction. Many producers prefer this method, which can reduce costs as they go along.

For a project to qualify, 51% of below-the-line employees must be Italians or citizens of the European Union. A cultural test also applies.

Feature films recently shot in Italy include “Bond 25” (2020), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), “Aquaman” (2018), “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), “The House That Jack Built” (2018), “Wonder Woman” (2017), “Call Me by Your Name” (2017), “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017).

Incentives
30% Tax credit
22.6m Annual cap per company
51% Portion of below-the-line employees who must be Italian or EU citizens

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

    Italy Lures Filmmakers With Its Climate, Locations and a 30% Tax Credit

