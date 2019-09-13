×
Ireland Lures Filmmakers With Locations, Expertise and a 37% Tax Credit

Game of Thrones
Few locations on earth can match Ireland’s proverbial 40 shades of green. In addition to its restful hues, the island nation also boasts alluring lakes, rugged windswept coasts, small charming hamlets, rustic farmhouses of aged stone, hilltop castles and breathtaking expanses of wild scrubland.

Bustling and modern Dublin, Ireland’s capital, will be the largest English-speaking city in the European Union once Brexit is completed. It is home to some of Europe’s most advanced production expertise and resources – providing all the backup a producer needs to take advantage of the country’s generous tax credit, which can range from 32% up to 37%.

To qualify for the program, a project’s budget spend needs to be at least 250,000 euros, or approximately $280,000. The minimum eligible expenditure spend is 125,000 euros, or approximately $140,000.

Additionally, the per-project cap is set at 70 million euros, or about $78 million. There no annual limit on the program. To make things even more enticing, 90% is available as an interim payment.

The Inward Production Department of the Irish Film Board is always on hand to facilitate the production process.

Recent productions completed on the Emerald Isle include “Artemis Fowl” (2020), “Game of Thrones” (2011 – 2019), “Krypton” (2018 to present), “Greta” (2018), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017), “The Lost City of Z” (2016), “Into the Badlands” (2015 – 2019) and “Vikings” (2013 to present).

Incentives
32%-37% Tax credit on qualified spending
$280k Minimum budget
$140k Minimum eligible expenditure

    Ireland Lures Filmmakers With Locations, Expertise and a 37% Tax Credit

