Iceland Offers Productions Majestic Landscapes, Stunning Architecture and a 25% Rebate

By
Variety Staff

Game of Thrones Iceland TV Incentives
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Few places on Earth contain the natural majesty of Iceland. The Nordic island, nestled between the North Atlantic and the Arctic Ocean, holds some of the most breathtaking natural wonders on the planet: the fiery pyrotechnics of live volcanoes, steam curling up from natural hot springs, vertiginous drops from oceanside cliffs and waterfalls cascading into deep blue pools. In the distance, monstrous glaciers loom on the horizon. A savvy producer can even catch a sky pulsing with the rainbow shades of the Northern Lights.

The Icelandic capital city of Reykjavik on Faxa Bay is a popular tourist destination that’s among the cleanest, greenest and safest cities in the world. Stunning architectural options include the iconic Hallgrimskirkja tower or the Harpa Concert Hall.

Incentives include a 25% rebate on qualified expenses (a cultural test is required), with a sunset date of Dec. 31, 2021. If more than 80% of a project’s total cost is incurred in Iceland, the rebate is based on total production costs incurred in entire the European Economic Area.

Recent productions that have shot in Iceland include “The Wandering Earth” (2019); “Blade Runner 2049,” “Justice League,” “The Fate of the Furious” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi (all 2017); and HBO’s recently completed “Game of Thrones” (2011-19).

Incentives
25% Rebate on qualified expenses (must pass cultural test)
>80% If more than 80% of total production costs are incurred
in Iceland, rebate is based on total production costs in European Economic Area

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

