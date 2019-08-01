×

Inside the Wild Yet Believable Action of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

By

Zoe's Most Recent Stories

View All

For supervising stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara, topping franchise fans’ expectations for high-octane action in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was no Sunday drive.

“The hardest part is coming up with concepts and trying to be unique and different,” says O’Hara about working on the franchise’s ninth film and its first spinoff. The crew thought of the “wackiest things out there, and we were trying to achieve them.”

Since car chases are integral to the movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, O’Hara had to balance inspiration with financial constraints. “You start massaging the scene to fit into your budget,” he says, which means weighing the beats in every sequence. 

A McLaren 720S was used for one of the major car-chase sequences. The car presents an unusual challenge in that it’s designed so the average driver doesn’t have access to its full racing capabilities. “We spent a week with a McLaren technician [reprogramming] the car on the fly,” says O’Hara. “The tech rode in the car with [Martin Ivanov, Statham’s stunt-driving double] and his laptop was linked to the McLaren racing facility.” As Ivanov maneuvered, he gave the tech feedback about what was needed and the adjustments were made instantly. 

Related

All of Ivanov’s stunt driving took place in Glasgow, which stood in for London. “It was quite cold,” he says, “so you have less traction on the wheels. It was quite slippery.” Since all three leads participate in the car chase, Ivanov shared the two-seater with the stunt doubles for Johnson and Vanessa Kirby, driving at around 100 mph on some of the straightaways. “It was quite packed inside the car,” he says.

O’Hara and his team worked closely with costume designer Sarah Evelyn to tailor the clothes to move with the actors and look good in the car. Actors need to look comfortable in their costumes and not worry about them splitting at a key moment, she says.

The stunt actors would bring their own padding to wear under the costumes and “do a bit of the action [during fittings],” says Evelyn, “which really helps you figure out how to make your clothes work.”

The shoot moved to Hawaii for a major fight sequence that involved a Samoan-based haka battle challenge followed by a clash with a rival crew headed by Idris Elba. While it appears everyone charges haphazardly into the melee, it was intricately set up by O’Hara and fight choreographer Greg Rementer. Everyone learns which character they are running toward, and then each element of action is planned and rehearsed. 

Part of making the fight look good is showing contact, says O’Hara. So the prop clubs had to be “soft enough to sell the actual hit, but not so soft that it doesn’t look real.”

One costume piece audiences may spot in the scene is made from a boar jaw provided by Kap Teo Tafiti, the shoot’s Samoan cultural adviser. Evelyn had it aged and dyed. “It became the most magical, amazing necklace,” she says. Her team tacked it down to the shirt of the background actor who wore it so that it wouldn’t fly up in his face. Hand-sketched boar tusk necklaces were made for a number of other extras.  

While O’Hara acknowledges that visual effects enhance his work, audiences may be unaware of the authenticity of certain elements. “When you see it live when you’re shooting,” says O’Hara, “you know nobody’s going to believe [just how real it is].” 

More Artisans

  • Hobbs and Shaw Stunts BTS

    Inside the Wild Yet Believable Action of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    For supervising stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara, topping franchise fans’ expectations for high-octane action in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was no Sunday drive. “The hardest part is coming up with concepts and trying to be unique and different,” says O’Hara about working on the franchise’s ninth film and its first spinoff. The crew [...]

  • Perpetual Grace Epix

    How Epix's 'Perpetual Grace LTD' Crew Uses Everyday Tech to Create Unique B&W Look

    Epix drama “Perpetual Grace LTD” brings a modern noir take on lawlessness and duplicity to the Old West. To play up a sense of timelessness, the crew mixed ingenuity and modern technology in realizing creators Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris’ seemingly simple idea of using black and white for the series’ key flashback scenes.  Set [...]

  • Sherlock Holmes

    Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Tapped for $20 Million California Tax Credit

    “Sherlock Holmes 3,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, has been selected by the California Film Commission to receive a conditional $20.8 million tax credit for shooting in California. Other feature films announced Monday include a Warner Bros. remake of “Little Shop of Horrors” with a $9.6 million credit; Will Smith’s “King Richard” with [...]

  • American Honey Kansas City

    Heartland Experiences, Incentives Draw Productions to Kansas City

    The American heartland experience in all its forms — big city life, small town charm and sweeping farm vistas — are all readily available to productions in Kansas City. The Missouri city’s metropolitan area spills over into Kansas and features a wide range of location options. The largest farmers market in the Midwest bustles in [...]

  • Mo Henry Negative Cutter Film Restoration

    Negative Cutter Mo Henry’s Analog Skills Are Yet in Demand in a Digital Age

    In the early 2000s, Robert Rodriguez’s office called negative cutter Mo Henry, who had worked on all the director’s movies, starting with a pro bono job on his scrappy debut, “El Mariachi,” with bad news: There would be no negatives to cut on his next pic, “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,” because [...]

  • variety digital innovators

    Social Media Influencers Rankle Union Pros With On-Set Photos for Studios

    With many people getting most of their information via social media, publicists have started following the eyeballs online and turning to Instagram-famous personalities to snap on-set pics promoting movies and TV projects to their audience of followers.  But the practice runs afoul of traditional set photographers, who are members of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local [...]

  • Skin Movie Jamie Bell

    'Skin' Makeup Artist Stretches the Limits of Tattoo Design

    “If the audience didn’t believe in the tattoos, we were dead before we even began,” says director Guy Nattiv of “Skin,” a reality-based drama about white supremacist Bryon Widner, who renounced those beliefs and his body-covering markings.  So Nattiv tapped Emmy-winning makeup maestro Stephen Bettles for the job — a massive project that Bettles says [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad