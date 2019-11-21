×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How the ‘Frozen’ Music Team Helped Move the Story Forward in Disney’s Sequel

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Frozen Songs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

With Disney’s 2013 “Frozen” ranking as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and its Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” now an iconic empowerment anthem, how can the filmmakers and songwriters, reunited for “Frozen 2,” top the tale of sisters Elsa and Anna?

“It was all about wanting to tell more of the story,” explains co-director Chris Buck. “We felt like the first one hadn’t quite ended. We let the characters guide us as to what their journeys would be.” Co-director and writer Jennifer Lee adds, “We all committed to telling it the same way, working on the story and integrating music in a way that drives the story forward.”

Their partners in storytelling were songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who penned “Let It Go” and are on their fourth “Frozen” project (including the animated short “Frozen Fever” and the 2018 Broadway musical). Daily story conferences with their tunesmith collaborators began four years ago, Lee says, and the new songs began taking shape in 2017.

Music plays an even greater role in “Frozen 2” than in the original. The siren song that beckons Elsa to the mysterious enchanted forest is the sound of Kulning, a high-pitched Scandinavian yodeling call that composer Christophe Beck discovered and used in the score of the first film. For “Frozen 2,” Norwegian singer Aurora performs an enticing, wordless aria throughout the film.

The Lopezes, too, drew inspiration from the region. “We took a Disney cruise up to Norway and Iceland, where we got to experience the terrain, the glaciers and forests,” Anderson-Lopez reports. “That trip inspired our choices. The first movie looked at love and family through the lens of love versus fear. This movie looks at love and family and life through the lens of change and growth.”

The Oscar-winning songwriting duo penned seven songs for the film, including “All Is Found,” an evocative lullaby that introduces the magical land where the action occurs, and “Some Things Never Change,” a fun early number for the whole cast. Idina Menzel returns as Elsa and delivers a vocal tour de force in “Into the Unknown.” There’s also an emotional number for Kristen Bell’s Anna at her lowest point (“The Next Right Thing”); a showstopper for Elsa at a key moment in the drama (“Show Yourself”); the inevitable comedy song for Olaf (“When I Am Older”); and perhaps most unexpected, an amusing, ’80s-style power ballad for Kristoff and reindeer Sven (“Lost in the Woods”).

“Show Yourself” took six months and three different versions before they landed on the right tone and content, says Robert Lopez. At least four more songs were written and discarded along the way, adds Lee — including one titled, ironically, “Get This Right.”

Score composer Beck highlighted the autumnal colors of the kingdom of Arendelle with an impressionistic use of woodwinds, but his 93-piece orchestra also came in handy for the stormy scenes on land and at sea. Along the way, he incorporated the song melodies as necessary, he says, “to create a musical journey with a beginning, a middle and an end.” 

More Artisans

  • Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Frozen

    How the 'Frozen' Music Team Helped Move the Story Forward in Disney's Sequel

    With Disney’s 2013 “Frozen” ranking as the highest-grossing animated film of all time and its Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” now an iconic empowerment anthem, how can the filmmakers and songwriters, reunited for “Frozen 2,” top the tale of sisters Elsa and Anna? “It was all about wanting to tell more of the story,” explains co-director [...]

  • Cinematographer Barry Ackroyd Jay Roach Bombshell

    Jay Roach on How 'Bombshell' Production Crew Re-Created Roger Ailes-Era Fox News

    “Bombshell” is a fast-moving exploration of the oppressive atmosphere at Fox News in 2016, when Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and eventually, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) brought down Roger Ailes. Considering more than 200 scenes were shot over 38 days, the film has an impressive runtime of 1:45. Director Jay Roach credits the work of his [...]

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling to Host 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards

    Mindy Kaling announced Wednesday that she will host the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. “I’m thrilled to be hosting the Costumes Designers Guild Awards. Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes,” Kaling wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Hey guys! I’m so [...]

  • the two popes

    How Luca Canfora Recreated The Papal Vestments for 'The Two Popes'

    Luca Canfora is no stranger to designing papal vestments; his previous projects include “The Young Pope” and “The New Pope.” Coming into Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes” meant Canfora knew where he could have costumes made with the highest quality, and when it came to fabric choice and constructing his costumes. Canfora had to create [...]

  • Olivia Colman in the film THE

    'The Favourite' Reigns in Craft Categories of European Film Awards

    Tragicomedy “The Favourite” has walked away with four craft prizes – cinematography, editing, costume design, and hair and makeup – of the European Film Awards. The craft awards were decided by a jury drawn from various below-the-line professions. The 32nd European Film Awards will take place on Dec. 7 in Berlin. Robbie Ryan picked up [...]

  • Harriet Movie BTS

    'Harriet' Costume Designer Paul Tazewell on How He Crafted Harriet Tubman's Look

    For many, Harriet Tubman’s journey is one we’re taught about in school. We know she’s a heroine, an abolitionist who led slaves to their freedom via the underground railroad. Unless you’ve read the books by Kate Clifford Larson or Beverly Lowry, “We didn’t receive the whole story,” says costume designer Paul Tazewell. Until now. Kasi [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad