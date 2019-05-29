×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the ‘Star Wars’ Universe With Galaxy’s Edge

By

Zoe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge Disney
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building.

Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on May 31 in Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and on Aug. 29 in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Bay Lake, Fla.

Disney’s Imagineers used elements from past “Star Wars” films and collaborated with writing teams from upcoming movies, Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian” and the dozens of “Star Wars” books to create an elaborately interwoven world that can evolve with the franchise.

“The beauty of this place is you’re
not here in a specific moment or time frame,” says Chris Beatty, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, who points out that Batuu has never been seen on-screen. “It has the ability to flex and look into the [franchise’s] past but is forward-leaning, so that as our filmmakers and storytellers come up with new characters [and scenarios], we can bring them into this world and they’ll feel perfectly at home.”

Related

Leading the Lucasfilm team is visual effects Oscar winner Doug Chiang, the company’s VP/executive creative director, who started collaborating on the “Star Wars” franchise with George Lucas in the mid-’90s, doing concept design and visual effects work. On Galaxy’s Edge, he says, “our goal was to create something that was iconic, timeless and would fit seamlessly into the ‘Star Wars’ universe.”

Chiang was a production designer on “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as well. While it’s not typical for a film’s designer to work on corresponding themed-entertainment properties, the benefits to the project are significant. Batuu is based on a massive petrified forest, Chiang says. “That created the very distinct look of a planet made of spires, and gave it a really strong visual identity. That’s classic ‘Star Wars’ design language.” 

Unlike a feature film, in which audiences see only what the director wants to reveal, guests on Batuu will be fully immersed in the environment itself. The full-size 111-foot Millennium Falcon involved meticulous attention to detail. The team had to analyze the subtle differences over the years among various Falcons, which have included a number of both real and digital models.

“There were a whole bunch of slightly different versions, because of specific needs,” says Chiang, noting that sometimes particulars on the ships didn’t quite sync up. The model on Batuu is considered to be the most accurate; its design is the one viewers will see on-screen in future installments.

The planet is meant to look like it has existed for thousands of years. Even the trees must support the concept, just as they would on a film set. Designers chose the tall cork oak near where the Millennium Falcon is docked because it appears weather-beaten and battered, enhancing the idea that the Falcon’s thrusters have damaged it. 

Oga’s Cantina sits near the Falcon and comes with a unique history. Beatty says the inside of the cantina is based on a sketch designers found of Jabba the Hutt’s palace by Ralph McQuarrie, a concept artist on the original trilogy. “Ralph did the interior design on this 40 years ago,” Beatty says. “We got to pay tribute to a ‘Star Wars’ legend and bring a space to life that no one would have ever seen if we hadn’t built it.”

Fans who have read the books based on the movies will have additional insight into the cantina. Blaster marks pepper the walls in specific places based on shootouts from various stories. For example, interior damage matches up with scenes from last year’s “Thrawn: Alliances,” by Timothy Zahn. The story behind exterior blaster marks will be revealed in “Black Spire, ” a novel by Delilah S. Dawson that’s coming in September.

Transforming the “Star Wars” universe into reality included some real-life challenges as well. For instance, there aren’t any swinging doors in the films, so guests won’t come across any in Galaxy’s Edge either. 

Fine details can make or break a project, whether it’s a fully realized feature film or a new theme-park experience. Every element must relate to the story and enhance its world. 

“We had to make sure the execution lived up to the spirit of what the design should be,” Chiang says.“There’s no cheating.” 

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge

    How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the 'Star Wars' Universe With Galaxy's Edge

    After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on [...]

  • Deadwood David Milch

    'Deadwood' Cast, Creator Look Back at the Long Road to the HBO Western's Return

    A few days into shooting the “Deadwood” movie, David Milch had the show’s cast and crew in tears. On most mornings at the film’s Melody Ranch set in Santa Clarita, Calif., Milch would start the day by giving a pep talk. But this one was extra wistful. “It was the third day of shooting when [...]

  • Boy George

    Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

    Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment. MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct. Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive [...]

  • octavia spencer Ma

    Film Review: Octavia Spencer in 'Ma'

    As the title character of “Ma,” Octavia Spencer goes at the role of a friendly-on-the-outside, crazy-on-the-inside desperate stalker-pest in a way that befits a world-class actress who has chosen to star in a pumped-up B-movie. She does all she can to play the character as a real human being, and that accomplishes two things: It [...]

  • Luc Besson EuropaCorp Searching for Hit

    Pathé in Talks to Acquire Stake in EuropaCorp

    Pathé, France’s most successful independent distribution outfit, is in discussions to acquire a stake in Luc Besson’s financially ailing EuropaCorp, which confirmed the negotiations Wednesday. The two companies have already been collaborating on domestic distribution of EuropaCorp movies in France. “The group Pathé has expressed interest in a potential stake acquisition in the capital of [...]

  • Netflix Partners With BAFTA on Breakthrough

    Netflix Partners on BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits; Initiative Expands Internationally

    Netflix has signed on as a partner on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, the program that supports up-and-coming U.K. talent. BAFTA said the partnership with the streaming giant will help facilitate expansion of its “Breakthrough” initiative globally, and the partners will work to identify overseas talent in new territories. This year’s scheme is open to Brits residing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad