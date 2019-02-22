Czech Republic Lures Productions With Ideal Locations and a 20% Rebate

For producers seeking a location that possesses both natural beauty and a bustling urban landscape, the Czech Republic fits the bill. The country has a long and illustrious film industry (think Milos Forman) and is the site of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival every summer, which gathers indie filmmakers and studios alike in an idyllic setting in the Carpathian Mountains. Plus, the country delivers a 20% rebate on qualifying spend.

The 20% spend applies to qualifying spend in the Czech Republic. There is also a 66% rebate on withholding tax paid in the Czech Republic by international cast and crew. Additionally, there is no cap on per-project grants, and there is no sunset date on the program – a big plus for producers seeking stability.

The minimum spend, in dollars, is approximately $664,000 for feature films, $87,000 for documentary films, $354 per episode for episodic television, and $44,000 per episode for animated TV projects.

Recent projects shooting or completed in the Czech Republic include “The Aftermath” (2019), “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018), “The Little Drummer Girl” (2018), “The Romanoffs” (2018), “Ophelia” (2018), Genius (TV series, 2017 to present), “The Aftermath” (2017), “The Catcher Was A Spy” (2017) and “12 Monkeys (TV Series 2015 to present).

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.