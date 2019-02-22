×

Czech Republic Lures Productions With Ideal Locations and a 20% Rebate

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ophelia Movie Disney
CREDIT: Julie Vrabelova

For producers seeking a location that possesses both natural beauty and a bustling urban landscape, the Czech Republic fits the bill. The country has a long and illustrious film industry (think Milos Forman) and is the site of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival every summer, which gathers indie filmmakers and studios alike in an idyllic setting in the Carpathian Mountains. Plus, the country delivers a 20% rebate on qualifying spend.

The 20% spend applies to qualifying spend in the Czech Republic. There is also a 66% rebate on withholding tax paid in the Czech Republic by international cast and crew. Additionally, there is no cap on per-project grants, and there is no sunset date on the program – a big plus for producers seeking stability.

The minimum spend, in dollars, is approximately $664,000 for feature films, $87,000 for documentary films, $354 per episode for episodic television, and $44,000 per episode for animated TV projects.

Recent projects shooting or completed in the Czech Republic include “The Aftermath” (2019), “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018), “The Little Drummer Girl” (2018), “The Romanoffs” (2018), “Ophelia” (2018), Genius (TV series, 2017 to present), “The Aftermath” (2017), “The Catcher Was A Spy” (2017) and “12 Monkeys (TV Series 2015 to present).

Incentives
20% Rebate on qualified Czech spending
$664k Minimum spend for features
$354k Minimum spend for episodic TV

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

More Artisans

  • Ophelia Movie Disney

    Czech Republic Lures Productions With Ideal Locations and a 20% Rebate

    For producers seeking a location that possesses both natural beauty and a bustling urban landscape, the Czech Republic fits the bill. The country has a long and illustrious film industry (think Milos Forman) and is the site of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival every summer, which gathers indie filmmakers and studios alike in an [...]

  • Frank Masi and Dwayne Johnson Movie

    Still Photographers on Movie Sets Adapt to New Technology

    Some movie fans, and even other crew members, might assume that all those promotional images that appear in publications are captured by the lens of the camera shooting the movie. Not true. Those pictures are snapped on set by still photography pros who are members of the Intl. Cinematographers Guild Local 600, also known as [...]

  • ICG Publicists Honor Jamie Lee Curtis,

    ICG Publicists Awards Honor Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu and Greg Berlanti

    The ICG Publicists Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 22, are honoring a trio of creative individuals, including an actor and two behind-the-scenes players. Jamie Lee Curtis, Life Achievement The versatile star, who made her film debut in 1978 in the horror classic “Halloween,” has since appeared in a wide range of [...]

  • Tim Menke Henri Bollinger Publicist Guild

    Publicists Gather for Awards as Shifting Showbiz Landscape Changes Their Trade

    As Hollywood’s entertainment industry is changing by the hour, publicists are gathering for their annual ICG Publicists Awards Lunch, a low-key celebration two days before the Oscars taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Now in its 56th year, the event will feature the presentation of the awards for the best feature film and television [...]

  • Ready Player One

    'Ready Player One’ Juxtaposes Real, Virtual Via VFX From Three Shops

    Director Steven Spielberg set an ambitious goal for himself and his “Ready Player One” VFX team: weaving viewers in and out of a virtual world within the storytelling parameters of a traditional film. The movie, released by Warner Bros. in March, is one of five up for a visual effects Oscar this year. To adapt Ernest [...]

  • Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B.

    Armani, Variety Salute Beauty Innovators in Makeup Styling

    On Feb. 20, Variety and Armani Beauty will team up for the 2019 Make-Up Artistry Dinner to toast four of the most sought-after celebrity make-up artists in Hollywood: Nick Barose, Molly Greenwald, Beau Nelson and Patrick Ta. Held at Sunset Tower Restaurant Terrace, this A-list-studded event, featuring such dazzling stars as Olivia Munn and Constance [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Westworld' Among Costume Designers Guild Winners

    “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” walked away with top honors at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Tuesday night, the final industry guild show before the Oscars on Feb. 24. “The Favourite” and “Black Panther” are up for the Oscar this year, along with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Mary Poppins [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad