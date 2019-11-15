×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Midway,’ ‘1917’ DPs on Unique Challenges War Movies Present

By

Karen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roger Deakins 1917 Movie Cinematography
CREDIT: Courtesy of François Duhamel/Universal Pict

Cinematographers who set out to shoot war films like “1917” and “Midway” face a bigger challenge than navigating explosions or running alongside the actors in the midst of a special effects battlefield. They have to find a way to tell the combat story that will captivate audiences that have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of films in the genre.

Sometimes a helmer like Sam Mendes comes up with the sort of single-shot strategy that makes “1917” a gorgeous challenge for a DP like Roger Deakins.

“It’s all right having the idea of it being one shot, but what is that?” says Deakins. “I mean, is the camera just following somebody? So we talked about it a lot, and then I went to work with a storyboard artist, sketching out ideas. We started sketching out different kinds of ideas of shots and how we could move the camera. Then we started rehearsing with the actors, and I had a point-and-shoot camera. We just got a sense of ‘We want to move the camera.’ I think there’s a delicate balance between staying connected to the characters and seeing things from their perspective, and then actually allowing the audience to see the context and see where they are — to see the landscape and see the characters within the landscape. So it was quite an interesting process.”

Deakins had grips running with camera equipment in order to put the audience in the war with the characters. 

Meanwhile, for DP Robby Baumgartner, “Midway” presented a set where he needed to make a replica of a famous aircraft carrier look realistic for audiences who’ve seen it all.

“It was almost two-thirds of a full-scale aircraft carrier — meant to be the USS Enterprise — and we wanted to make it look like it was out on the open ocean. [Director] Roland [Emmerich] and I were never quite sure we could do it, because it felt like we were in a cramped space, even though it was a huge set,” says Baumgartner. “But then we realized that we could use a 17mm lens to see everything, and it worked out.”

Baumgartner’s hardest day was shooting in an actual submarine, for a multitude of reasons. “It was incredibly confined and hot, so I had to take control of a lot of the operational issues with the equipment, and we had to plan where everyone would stand,” he says. “I used 100% LED lighting, but 95% of what shot there that day made it into the movie, so it was worth it.”

Deakins had to develop special rigs that would allow him to travel with the actors through battles and carefully orchestrate all his shots so that it appeared as though everything was one continuous take.

“It’s a little bit more like shooting a documentary, [except for] the fact that you have ultimate control over it and you know you’re constructing everything,” says Deakins. “But within a documentary, you’re trying to do the same thing: You’re sensing what’s happening in a scene and trying to move the camera to inform the audience without cutting.” 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Roger Deakins 1917 Movie Cinematography

    'Midway,' '1917' DPs on Unique Challenges War Movies Present

    Cinematographers who set out to shoot war films like “1917” and “Midway” face a bigger challenge than navigating explosions or running alongside the actors in the midst of a special effects battlefield. They have to find a way to tell the combat story that will captivate audiences that have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of [...]

  • Charlie Theron on the Moment She

    Charlize Theron Recalls the Moment She Transformed Into Megyn Kelly for 'Bombshell'

    Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) explained how prosthetics makeup turned her into Megyn Kelly. Theron discussed the transformation — and much more — with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” The interview began with Driver asking Theron if she could recall when she gained ownership over her Megyn Kelly character. [...]

  • Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Stars Discuss Film's Costume Design

    Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio rave about “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costume designer Arianne Phillips in a new featurette obtained exclusively by Variety. “She’s so incredible. She contextualizes the time period and people really will be transported into what fashion was like in the ’60s,” Robbie says. “I was blown away by the [...]

  • Adam Driver Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron Says She Built Her Career on Playing Unlikable Characters

    Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) said she relates to Megyn Kelly because they’ve both been called bitches. Theron discussed her similarities with Kelly and building a career on portraying unlikable women during a conversation with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Driver initiated the interview asking whether Theron considered the likability factor in [...]

  • FORD V. FERRARI

    Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Speeds to $2.1 Million on Thursday Night

    Racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” sped to $2.1 million on Thursday night, while Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot pulled in a modest $900,000. The earnings for “Ford v Ferrari” are in the same range as “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which took in $2.4 million on its way to a $29 million debut on Nov. 1-3 for Paramount. [...]

  • Caption: (L-r) MICHAEL B. JORDAN as

    'Just Mercy' Aims to Continue Oscar's Love Affair With Legal Eagles

    Hollywood and the Oscars have a long history of legal dramas, from the 1931 “A Free Soul” (lead actor, Lionel Barrymore) through the 1982 “The Verdict” (five nominations), to the 2007 “Michael Clayton” (seven noms, including supporting-actress winner Tilda Swinton). So Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy,” which plays at the AFI Fest in Hollywood this month [...]

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron Says 'Bombshell' Doesn't Shy Away From Sexual Harassment Scenes

    Charlize Theron, in conversation with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” discussed why she thinks “Bombshell” director Jay Roach is brave for including moments of silence in the film. Theron said the movie doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable scenes of sexual harassment. “Obviously, there is the moment [of silence] in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad