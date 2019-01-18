×

Chile Incentives Pilot Program Aims to Draw Producers With 30% Rebate

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

With over 2,500 miles of Pacific Ocean coastline, the long and narrow South American country of Chile encompasses a remarkable variety of weather patterns and landscapes. Filmmakers traveling there will discover that the Chilean Economic Development Agency in alliance with nation’s film commission recently launched what it calls a Pilot Program for High-Impact Audiovisual Investment Support that offers a 30% rebate on qualified expenses for TV and film production.

Producers who decide to shoot there will have their choice of climates, from dry desert to Mediterranean weather to subtropical humidity. Alpine tundra and glaciers can also be accessed.  Santiago, the capital, sits in a valley surrounded by the Andes and the Coast Range mountains. The city’s palm-lined Plaza de Armas contains the neoclassical cathedral.

The 30% rebate incentive specifies a project cap of $3 million and a minimum spend of $2 million. It is structured as a two-year pilot program with the possibility and hope of becoming permanent.

 Recent projects shot in Chile include “Cola De Mono” (2018), “A Fantastic Woman” (2017), “Trauma” (2017), “The Summit” (2017), “Warcraft: The Beginning” (2016), “Neruda” (2016), “The 33” (2015), “Knock Knock” (2015) and “The Colony” (2015).

Incentives
30% Rebate on qualified expenses
$3m Project cap
$2m Minimum spend

Information courtesy of the Production Incentives team at Entertainment Partners.

    Chile Incentives Pilot Program Aims to Draw Producers With 30% Rebate

