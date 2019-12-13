×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Music Illustrates the Shifting Dynamics in ‘Bombshell’

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Theodore Shapiro Music Composer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Theodore Shapiro

What stands out about Theodore Shapiro’s score for “Bombshell” is that the music isn’t frantic despite being set in a fast-paced environment — Roger Ailes’ newsroom at Fox News. Instead, the score straddles two worlds: that of Ailes and that of the women who worked for him. 

“[Director] Jay [Roach] and I talked about finding Roger’s voice in the music. He saw himself as a tough-minded realist — the only one brave enough to speak the truth about how the world really worked. We wanted to find a musical language that reflected Roger’s view [of himself],” Shapiro explains. “That music is very dry, hard and percussive. There are closed mic, deep percussion and piano. There are strings, but they are very dry and in-your-face. There are harsh string plucks.”

The film is also about women telling their story, Shapiro says. It’s about Megyn Kelly (an unrecognizable Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who come forward to accuse Ailes of sexual harassment and misconduct. “We tried to not have music in the film unless there was a real need for it,” Shapiro says of his fifth collaboration with Roach, including “Trumbo” and “Game Change.” “The thought was to incorporate women’s voices into the score where we needed.” 

In the trailer, you hear the choir of female voices sing as Kelly, Carlson and Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) step into the elevator. “Our original conversation centered around two musical touchstones,” says Shapiro. One was the group Roomful of Teeth, based in New York and led by composer-vocalist Caroline Shaw, who “seemed like the perfect voice for this movie,” adds the composer. “The other voice we talked about was the singer Petra Haden, who has made these incredible albums using just her voice. We were fortunate enough to get those two singers on the score, as well as [Bangles co-founder] Susanna Hoffs. The three of them made this great tapestry of voices together.”

Once the vocals had been recorded, Shapiro’s challenge was to pinpoint where to use them. He and Roach needed to be strategic because he realized the vocals made a strong impact on the film. “We decided we were going to hold them out of the score until that pivotal scene in the elevator where the three [female] leads meet for the first and only time in the film.”

As the film progresses, the score changes to reflect Kelly and Carlson both finding their voices and growing more courageous. “We have a very significant shift in the whole musical language of the film,” Shapiro says. “You’re bringing in this female vocal element, that choir you hear in the elevator — it’s a new sound. It’s playing against this very male musical language that we’ve established right until then. At that point in the film, it’s like the entrance of a major new character that signifies the shift in the movie.” 

More Artisans

  • Theodore Shapiro Music Composer

    How Music Illustrates the Shifting Dynamics in 'Bombshell'

    What stands out about Theodore Shapiro’s score for “Bombshell” is that the music isn’t frantic despite being set in a fast-paced environment — Roger Ailes’ newsroom at Fox News. Instead, the score straddles two worlds: that of Ailes and that of the women who worked for him.  “[Director] Jay [Roach] and I talked about finding [...]

  • Theodore Ushev The Physics of Sorrow

    'The Physics Of Sorrow': Theodore Ushev Innovates Wax Painting Technique for Animated Short

    Comprising more than 15,000 hand-painted images, Theodore Ushev’s “The Physics of Sorrow” is the first fully animated film made using encaustic hot wax painting. “The Physics of Sorrow,” which is among animated short hopefuls this awards season, is adapted from the prizewinning novel by Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov, tracking the outlines of an unknown man’s [...]

  • Just Mercy Movie

    How Period and Real-Life Subjects Informed Costume Designs for 'Just Mercy'

    When Francine Jamison-Tanchuck signed on as the costume designer for “Just Mercy,” the true story of defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan) and his fight to overturn the murder conviction of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), she was drawn to the prospect of depicting real-life characters through her work.  “It can sometimes be more [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit Cinematography Mihai Malaimare

    Cinematographers Choreograph a Delicate Dance to Capture Directors’ Vision and Guide Story

    There’s a common misconception that good cinematography is synonymous with a dizzying array of tilts, pans, and dolly shots. If that’s all that cinematographers did, however, productions would look identical. The storytelling experience, skill and instinct directors of photography bring to the work is much more valuable than their ability to set a camera on [...]

  • Titanic Movie 1997

    'Titanic' Proportions: A Look Back at the Grand Testament to the World of Crafts

    In 1997, “Titanic” won 11 Academy Awards, nine for crafts alone. The film is a grand testament to the world of crafts: its costume design, sound mixing, visual effects, score, cinematography, production design, sound editing and hair and makeup were all nominated that year. Together, these craftspeople transported us back to 1912 and we were [...]

  • quentin tarantino Once Upon a Time

    How Sound Editors Search High and Low for the Perfect Noise

    Sound editors are always on the hunt for that perfect mumble, ring or click. They want the one that will somehow cue the audience to feel that what they’re watching is real and move the story forward. And those noises can come from anywhere. Academy Award-winning sound editor and sound designer Randy Thom made a [...]

  • Cunningham

    'Cunningham' Director Alla Kovgan on Creating a 3D Dance Documentary

    Alla Kovgan is a Russian director and filmmaker whose film “Cunningham” won best documentary at the Hamptons Film Festival. The dance documentary looks at the work of dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham. Kovgan had always been aware of Cunningham’s work. While watching the last performance of the Cunningham company in 2011 before it closed, she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad