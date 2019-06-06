×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Big Little Lies’ Gets a More Naturalistic Look for Season 2

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Frohna Big Little Lies Cinematographer
CREDIT: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Jim Frohna has a knack for framing female-centric stories that are lyrical and dramatic. As Jill Soloway’s shooter since her debut feature, “Afternoon Delight,” as well as several episodes of “Transparent,” Frohna has become a preferred DP for capturing the female gaze. So when conflicts in scheduling kept director Jean-Marc Vallée and DP Yves Bélanger from returning for Season 2 of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which debuts June 9, it’s no surprise that Frohna was asked by new director Andrea Arnold to join the team.

Frohna had worked with Arnold on Soloway series “I Love Dick” in addition to “Transparent,” and he had heard good things about “Lies.” When he studied the show, he understood why — both visually and stylistically — he and Arnold had been tapped for Season 2. “It was so grounded in naturalism and done mostly handheld,” Frohna says. “I thought, ‘I could have shot that.’ It played to my strengths and felt like something I knew how to do very well.”

Related

Frohna stuck with the Alexa Mini for Season 2 but changed up the lenses from vintage Zeiss Super Speeds to Canon K35 Vintages. “The K35s are softer in a subtle way and also a bit desaturated,” says the DP, who notes that the lenses better convey the beauty of the location and soften the look of the characters, adding a degree of humanity and compassion. It was all part of a change in the show’s overall visual goals. 

“The first thing [we focused on] was this facade” from Season 1, Frohna says. “The face that each character showed to the world versus what their lives were really like, or what their secrets were. In Season 2, we know that the facade is not the truth. Andrea wanted to dive in and get to know these characters and
find their humanity.”

The conversation between director and DP eventually revolved around showing the characters at moments of vulnerability. “That was an important thing to carry in our minds and hearts as we filmed them,” he says. Arnold also connected each character to a part of nature, delving more deeply into the landscape and their relation to it. Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), who held a dark secret last season, is seen jogging among redwoods, whereas Jane (Shailene Woodley) is very much a part of the sea and sand. In one such scene from the first episode, in which Jane dances on the beach with headphones on, unaware of the outside world, Frohna’s strengths as a DP are on full display.

“There is so much plot, so many characters and a powerful and compelling, fun story, that there aren’t many quieter moments when we can connect with a character,” he says. “Andrea strove for that whenever possible, and what I so much appreciate about her is that she knows and trusts that I come to life as a DP when I’m able to do those scenes. 

“It was Andrea who thought of it and then said, ‘Go dance.’” 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Artisans

  • Jim Frohna Big Little Lies Cinematographer

    'Big Little Lies' Gets a More Naturalistic Look for Season 2

    Jim Frohna has a knack for framing female-centric stories that are lyrical and dramatic. As Jill Soloway’s shooter since her debut feature, “Afternoon Delight,” as well as several episodes of “Transparent,” Frohna has become a preferred DP for capturing the female gaze. So when conflicts in scheduling kept director Jean-Marc Vallée and DP Yves Bélanger from [...]

  • Fosse Verdon BTS

    How 'Fosse/Verdon' Recreated 'Big Spender'

    The making of one of filmmaker Bob Fosse’s early triumphs, the sizzling “Big Spender” sequence from the 1969 musical “Sweet Charity,” kicks off the opening moments of the first episode of FX’s bio-limited series “Fosse/Verdon” in the same sultry style for which the legendary director-choreographer was known. It juxtaposes the film’s dancers in a sinuous, [...]

  • Andy Vajna Remembered

    Hungary's Film Business Grapples With Life After Late Producer Andy Vajna

    When the producers of Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” were struggling to get a permit for a key location on the streets of Budapest several years ago, they knew exactly where to turn. “I called Andy,” says Adam Goodman, whose Mid Atlantic Films serviced the shoot. “I said, ‘Look, we need your help.’” Goodman [...]

  • Big Mouth Big Hero 6 Animation

    As 3D Animation Rules the Box Office, 2D Toons Stay on Top in Television

    Computer-generated 3D animation rules the box office, but good ol’ fashioned 2D animation’s warmth, simplicity and suitability to comedic storytelling has kept it the king of the hill on television. “Comedically, it’s kind of the medium of choice on TV and streaming,” says Andrew Goldberg, co-creator of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy hit “Big Mouth.” Goldberg and [...]

  • American Horror Story-Apocalypse opening Titles

    Creative Arts Preview: How Epic Title Sequences Set the Tone in Type

    Great shows often come with epic title sequences. They give audiences a glimpse behind the curtain, set the mood and the tone and prep viewers for (hopefully) undistracted viewing of the story that’s about to start. From the early days of television, shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Night Gallery” used some of the most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad