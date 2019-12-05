×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tonko House’s Educational Class Act

By

Zoe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tonka House School
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tonka House

In addition to producing content, Tonko House has an eye on what comes next, creating a series of educational efforts that are extensive for a company still in its relative infancy. The company’s first project as a fully formed studio was an online computer-painting course designed to share skills its artists — headed by co-founders Robert Kondo and Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi — honed over years of study and on-the-job experience. Tonko has since continued to produce other educational YouTube videos.

Kondo and Tsutsumi also worked with a San Francisco school district to develop an education program based on the lessons presented in their Oscar-nominated short film, 2014’s “The Dam Keeper.” The program examines all aspects of bullying — not just in a classroom, but throughout society — as bystanders can be just as culpable as the bullies themselves.

“What we sought to do — and our mark for success — really was, can we create a conversation between people who watch the film?” Kondo says. “Would a child walk out of that screening asking what happened there, or why is the world like this?”

Another project was a crowdfunded fresh take on the film-festival concept. Tonko curated a series of more than 20 animated short films from around the world and a variety of sources, including both well-established studios such as Pixar and up-and-comers. Festivalgoers could attend animation workshops and other community events over a one-month period in Tokyo. It served as a celebration of animation and those who love it.

Popular on Variety

Most recently, Tonko House launched a family art-education project in South Korea. Visitors were encouraged to express themselves by drawing on the installation’s walls as a means of self-expression. “We’re always seeking to balance a level of entertainment with a level of awareness,” Kondo says. “The goal isn’t to sermonize right from wrong, but to inspire conversation at every level.”

More Film

  • Tonka House School

    Tonko House's Educational Class Act

    In addition to producing content, Tonko House has an eye on what comes next, creating a series of educational efforts that are extensive for a company still in its relative infancy. The company’s first project as a fully formed studio was an online computer-painting course designed to share skills its artists — headed by co-founders [...]

  • Number One

    ATF: Singapore Looks to 2020 as Prolific Year for Local Movies

    Singapore cinema will claim a share of the spotlight at the ongoing Asia TV Forum & Market, where some 80 local media companies are promoting their wares at the Singapore Pavilion. The crop of local movies for 2020 looks substantial. Local powerhouse mm2 Entertainment leads the way with a line-up from several genres. Ong Kuo [...]

  • The Dam Keeper Tonka House

    Curiosity Key to Tonko House’s Diverse Slate

    Five years ago, art directors Robert Kondo and Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi traded in stability at Pixar for the unknown as they launched Tonko House, a Berkeley-based multimedia production company. Since then, they’ve developed a range of projects and educational initiatives to support their mission of telling stories that inspire curiosity and increase social awareness. Mere [...]

  • Hair Love Animated Short Sony

    A Wide World of Animated Shorts

    A record 92 animated short films have qualified for the 92nd Academy Awards, a list that will be winnowed to 10 contenders when shortlist is announced Dec. 16. Alongside entries such as Sony’s “Hair Love” and Magic Light Pictures’ “Zog,” challengers include lauded films from animators such as Tomek Popakul’s “Acid Rain,” Siqi Song’s “Sister” [...]

  • CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's

    CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's Been a Long and Winding Road to Get Here'

    CBS Corp. and Viacom are united once again. The merger of the two halves of the Redstone family media empire into ViacomCBS was completed Wednesday, just four months after the boards of CBS and Viacom reached an agreement on an all stock-swap transaction. The combined company’s shares will begin trading Thursday on the NASDAQ index [...]

  • Emma Tillinger Koskoff

    'Irishman' and 'Joker' Producer: Oscar Double Play for a Fourth Time?

    In 91 years of Academy Awards, there have only been three occasions when a producer had two best picture nominees simultaneously: Francis Coppola and Fred Roos, with 1974’s “The Godfather Part II” and “The Conversation”; Scott Rudin, with 2010’s “The Social Network” and “True Grit”; and Megan Ellison, with 2013’s “American Hustle” and “Her.” That [...]

  • Ford v Ferrari Movie

    'Ford v Ferrari' Race Re-Creations Better Than The Real Thing

    Over a long career that stretches back 25 years, stuntman and stunt coordinator-turned-second-unit-director and actor Darrin Prescott has choreographed many a spectacular car chase and race in such testosterone-fueled movies as “Drive,” “Deadpool 2,” “Baby Driver” and “The Bourne Ultimatum,” which won him a Screen Actors Guild award as part of the stunt ensemble. But [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad