‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Black Panther’ Among Top Winners at Lumiere Awards

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Animation

Black Panther,’’ “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” and “Ready Player One” took top honors at the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards on Wednesday evening.

Additonally, “‘A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Lost in Space” were recognized for Best Technical Achievement

The ceremony, which presents statuettes for distinguished creative and technical achievement, was held at Warner Bros. Studios. The awards are voted by members of the Hollywood creative and technology community working in motion pictures, television, and emerging media.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” won for Best Immersive Entertainment Feature Film. Two Lumieres – one for Best Animated 3D Feature Film and another for Best Stereography – were presented to “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Amblin Entertainment’s “Ready Player One” was also honored with two awards, one for Best Live Action 3D Feature and one for Best Stereography.

“A Star is Born” was recognized with the award for Best Creative Use of HDR in a Live Action Feature.” Netflix’s “Roma” was recognized in the same category for Best Foreign Language Feature. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” was honored for Best Use of HDR in an Animated Feature.

Pixar’s “Boa” won for Best Animated Short.

Director Christopher McQuarrie received the society’s Harold Lloyd Award alongside the Best Scene or Sequence Lumiere for “Mission Impossible: Fallout” for the movie’s final helicopter chase sequence, which was filmed in New Zealand. Tom Cruise piloted the helicopter.

The Society’s Annual Sir Charles Wheatstone Award was presented to Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens for the company’s new theatrical cinema technology and quality assurance systems.

Japanese company Hanabi was recognized with a special Lumiere Award for its development of 8K content.

National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock” VR Experience won for Best Use of VR for Education. Starbreeze Studios and Ink Stories were recognized for Best Immersive Experience for VR.

CNN’s Van Jones was presented with an award for his “The Messy Truth” VR Experience.

The society also presented a Governor’s Award to Peter Jackson’s World War l documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a look at the soldiers and events of the Great War, using film footage captured at the time and now restored, colorized and enhanced with 3D.

