×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barnstorm VFX, Creator of Visuals for Amazon’s ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and Other Shows, Expands to Vancouver

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All

Barnstorm VFX, the company behind the visual effects on Amazon Studios’ “The Man in the High Castle” (pictured above), “HBO’s Silicon Valley” and CBS’ “Strange Angel,” has opened a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. The move positions the boutique digital effects, design and production shop to take advantage of expanding work north of the border as well as British Columbia’s highly competitive tax incentives.

The new location is designed to provide experienced compositing and 3D teams that will work hand-in-hand with Barnstorm’s Burbank headquarters, growing the company’s capacity to deliver specialized digital effects to its television and feature clients.

Gregory Watkins and Chun Seong Ng lead Barnstorm Vancouver’s 2D and 3D departments, respectively, alongside executive producer Paul Quinn and visual effects supervisor Freddy Chavez Olmos.

“We were purposeful in structuring the lead talent mix for our Vancouver studio,” says co-founder Lawson Deming. “Greg and Chun have a proven track record of superlative work together on high-end features such as “Rampage,” “San Andreas” and “Death Note” [as well as TV projects such as] “Stranger Things.”

Related

He adds, “The Vancouver team is positioned to collaborate with our Burbank studio on existing shows as well as independently take the lead on new projects.”

Clients will have access to Barnstorm Vancouver’s pool of digital artists and an opportunity to leverage competitive post-production tax incentives in Vancou

Co-founder Cory Jamieson indicated that, as part of its strategic growth plan, Barnstorm is committed to adding new job opportunities in its Los Angeles and Vancouver locations.

More Artisans

  • Burbank-based Barnstorm VFX Studio Expands to

    Barnstorm VFX, Creator of Visuals for Amazon’s ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and Other Shows, Expands to Vancouver

    Barnstorm VFX, the company behind the visual effects on Amazon Studios’ “The Man in the High Castle” (pictured above), “HBO’s Silicon Valley” and CBS’ “Strange Angel,” has opened a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. The move positions the boutique digital effects, design and production shop to take advantage of expanding work north of the [...]

  • Maryland Production Incentives Include 25%-27% Refundable

    Maryland Lures Producers With a Tax Credit of Up to 27%

    With its close proximity to the nation’s capital and a wide diversity of filming locations, Maryland offers producers many enticements. The physical attractions range from the historic and picturesque Chesapeake Bay, scenic Appalachian Mountain landscapes, the U.S. Naval Academy with its marching cadets, the gritty yet gentrifying cityscapes of Baltimore, and the leafy suburbs around [...]

  • Women Rule in Front of, Behind

    Women Reign in Front of and Behind the Camera on 'The Spanish Princess'

    “The Spanish Princess,” which premiered May 5, rounds out the Starz miniseries triptych that began in 2013 with “The White Queen” and continued four years later with “The White Princess.” The latest seven episodes revolve around Spain’s Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope, in line to receive the highly contested throne of England in [...]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to Receive Designing Women Award

    The costume, makeup and design teams for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will receive the Variety Ensemble Award as part of the Designing Women Awards. New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 20th anniversary of its Designing Women Awards, which will be co-presented by Variety for the first time on [...]

  • HBO Shot 'Chernobyl' Miniseries Inside Lithuania

    Inside HBO's 'Chernobyl' Shoot in Real-Life Decommissioned Nuclear Plant

    HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a five-part miniseries that debuted May 6, dramatizes the true story of the 1986 nuclear accident that was one of the worst human-made disasters of all time. Though the event is no secret, press coverage in the months and years that followed painted broad strokes and sweeping statements. The miniseries offers viewers a [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4': Pixar Production Crew

    How Pixar Crew Refined Complicated Details in 'Toy Story 4'

    Back in the mid-’90s, when Pixar was creating the world’s first computer-animated feature, the seminal “Toy Story,” the process was by necessity a collaborative one. Any of the 129 crew members could shout down the hallway with a question and get a quick response. That spirit of collaboration persisted through the making of “Toy Story [...]

  • Incentives Cyprus The Ghost of Peter

    Cyprus Seeks Foreign Producers With Aggressive Incentives Program

    The Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has stepped up its efforts to lure producers through a recently enacted film incentive program. Additionally, the country offers the advantage of the widespread use of English alongside Greek (the official language), and as a member of the E.U. uses the Euro as its national currency. Introduced last fall, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad