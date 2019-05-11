Barnstorm VFX, Creator of Visuals for Amazon’s ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and Other Shows, Expands to Vancouver

Barnstorm VFX, the company behind the visual effects on Amazon Studios’ “The Man in the High Castle” (pictured above), “HBO’s Silicon Valley” and CBS’ “Strange Angel,” has opened a new facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. The move positions the boutique digital effects, design and production shop to take advantage of expanding work north of the border as well as British Columbia’s highly competitive tax incentives.

The new location is designed to provide experienced compositing and 3D teams that will work hand-in-hand with Barnstorm’s Burbank headquarters, growing the company’s capacity to deliver specialized digital effects to its television and feature clients.

Gregory Watkins and Chun Seong Ng lead Barnstorm Vancouver’s 2D and 3D departments, respectively, alongside executive producer Paul Quinn and visual effects supervisor Freddy Chavez Olmos.

“We were purposeful in structuring the lead talent mix for our Vancouver studio,” says co-founder Lawson Deming. “Greg and Chun have a proven track record of superlative work together on high-end features such as “Rampage,” “San Andreas” and “Death Note” [as well as TV projects such as] “Stranger Things.”

He adds, “The Vancouver team is positioned to collaborate with our Burbank studio on existing shows as well as independently take the lead on new projects.”

Clients will have access to Barnstorm Vancouver’s pool of digital artists and an opportunity to leverage competitive post-production tax incentives in Vancou

Co-founder Cory Jamieson indicated that, as part of its strategic growth plan, Barnstorm is committed to adding new job opportunities in its Los Angeles and Vancouver locations.