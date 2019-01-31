‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Ruth Carter, ‘Mary Poppins’ Composer Marc Shaiman Among Variety Artisans Awards Recipients

Variety, along with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, announced on Thursday the recipients of the fifth annual Variety Artisans Awards, which celebrates those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. The tribute evening will take place on Feb. 4 at the Lobero Theatre and will be moderated by Variety senior VP, awards editor Tim Gray.

The award will be presented to 12 Oscar nominees. Among the recipients is Ruth Carter, who served as costume designer in “Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler. This is her third Academy Award nomination, following nods for “Amistad” and “Malcolm X.”

“Roma” sound editors Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay, as well as Craig Henighan, Jose Antonio Garcia, and Lievsay, who served as sound mixers on Alfonso Cuaron’s film, are also being recognized. Only one person from each category will be present to accept their award.

Marc Shaiman is being honored for scoring “Mary Poppins Returns,” which was directed by Rob Marshall and stars Emily Blunt. Shaiman has seven Academy Award nominations under his belt, for films such as “Patch Adams” and “The First Wives Club.”

The other recipients are Barry Alexander Brown, for editing Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman”; Fiona Crombie, production designer on “The Favourite,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos; Patricia Dehaney for hair/makeup on Adam McKay’s “Vice”; David Shirk for visual effects in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One”; and Lukasz Zal, the cinematographer on “Cold War,” directed by Pawel Pawlikowski.

The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9.