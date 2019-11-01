×

Production Designers Travel Period Path to Re-Create a Specific Time and Place

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Production Design
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

Earlier this year, “Black Panther” pulled off a rare feat, becoming only the third comic-book adaptation (after 1989’s “Batman” and 1990’s “Dick Tracy”) to win the Oscar for production design. Even more notable was the fact that its production designer, Hannah Beachler, was the first African American to win the award, or even be nominated in the category.

Although this year’s field of production-design contenders is more diverse than usual, particularly in regards to gender, it is dominated — as it has been throughout Oscar history — by period films such as “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Downton Abbey” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

“The respect and the awards tend to go to period shows, but I think now with ‘Black Panther’ winning, it’s going to be interesting to see if the landscape starts to shift a little bit more,” says production designer Beth Mickle.

Mickle is a contender for her work with set decorator Kara Zeigon on writer-director-star Edward Norton’s crime drama “Motherless Brooklyn,” on which they used practical sets augmented with CGI to meticulously re-create 1950s New York, from a hospital and a Harlem jazz club to the original Penn Station, which was torn down in the 1960s.

For “Joker,” production designer Mark Friedberg and set decorator Kris Moran didn’t exactly re-create period New York City, but instead fashioned a rough equivalent of its down and dirty environs circa 1981 for the film’s fictional Gotham City setting.

For Gotham Square, Friedberg transformed the corner of Market and Broad streets in Newark, N.J., adding low-rent store fronts, porno theater marquees and graffiti, along with truckloads of fake garbage.

“One of the things that I loved about ‘Joker’ is, as gritty as it is, the walls of the city are actually places where feelings, thoughts, art and politics are expressed through graffiti,” says Friedberg.

Production designer Warren Alan Young was able to locate a surprising number of practical locations in Virginia to portray the pre-Civil War settings for “Harriet,” about freed slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman, including the Berkeley Plantation and a 1726 Georgian mansion where presidents Benjamin and William Henry Harrison were born, but he still had to repaint and redress them for the film, as well as construct slave quarters dressed in part with authentic period furniture sourced by set decorator Marthe Pineau.

“We were able to find a tremendous amount of furniture that you could also consider artifacts, including a couple of beds that had survived from the era, as well as linens and pottery,” says Young.

As impressive as these other films are, they’re going to have trouble beating “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which effectively treats its 1969 Los Angeles setting as a lead character.

The period makeovers of various locations, most notably several blocks of Hollywood Boulevard, were accomplished practically, without CGI, and not just because director Quentin Tarantino felt that it would make them look better on-screen.

“It was very important for Quentin to be able to walk on that street and feel like he was there,” says production designer Barbara Ling, who worked on the film with set decorator Nancy Haigh.

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Production Designers Travel Period Path to Re-Create a Specific Time and Place

    Earlier this year, “Black Panther” pulled off a rare feat, becoming only the third comic-book adaptation (after 1989’s “Batman” and 1990’s “Dick Tracy”) to win the Oscar for production design. Even more notable was the fact that its production designer, Hannah Beachler, was the first African American to win the award, or even be nominated [...]

  • The Lion King 2019 Special Effects

    How New Technology Encourages More Nuanced Visual Effects

    The strongest contenders in the visual-effects awards race have made stunning use of new technologies that allow for next-level artistry on work that until recently was impossible: Modeling digital lions after the actors who voice them, re-imagining superheroes and villains as a CG fusion of human and animation, and de-aging actors to play characters at [...]

  • Rodrigo Prieto The Irishman BTS

    Shooting on Digital or Film a Defining Choice for Oscar-Contending Cinematographers

    More than 20 years after the first digitally shot film was nominated for an Oscar, the decision of whether to shoot film or digital is still surprisingly fraught in some situations — and is having a major impact on the developing awards season picture. The Camerimage Intl. Festival of the Art of Cinematography in Poland, [...]

  • Netflix Green Eggs and Ham

    How Netflix's 'Green Eggs and Ham' Expands the World of the Dr. Seuss Classic

    Netflix is serving up Dr. Seuss’ classic book “Green Eggs and Ham” with a large helping of traditional animation. The series, created and executive produced by animation veteran Jared Stern, expands the story of the delicacy’s persistent champion Sam I Am and picky eater Guy Am I as they go on a road trip to [...]

  • Jazz Tangcay Named Artisans Editor for

    Variety Taps Jazz Tangcay as Artisans Editor

    Variety has hired Jazz Tangcay as artisans editor to oversee and step up coverage of the crafts industry across the news organization’s print, digital and video platforms. For the past five years, Tangcay has been the lead writer-editor at Sasha Stone’s Awards Daily and Awards Daily TV, driving readership and site traffic by managing content [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad