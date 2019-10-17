×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

National Theatre Live Marks Decade of Stage-to-Screen With Immersive ‘Midsummer’

By

Valentina's Most Recent Stories

View All
National Theatre Live Midsummer's Night Dream
CREDIT: Perou

National Theatre Live has filmed nearly eight dozen theatrical productions over the last decade, bringing theater to the cinema using top technologies and talents in the videography space. This month, on the eve of its 10th anniversary, its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is challenging the technical producers and crew with an immersive stage version directed by Nicholas Hytner and the filmed version directed by Ross MacGibbon.

Hytner’s version of Shakespeare’s classic ran over the summer at London’s The Bridge Theatre and started screening Oct. 17 in more than 50 cinemas worldwide. The cleverly designed production, starring “Game of Thrones’” Gwendolyn Christie and Oliver Chris, entwines sets and audience and includes trained acrobats, gender-fluidity, dance and musical numbers and moveable set pieces.

Camera operator Mike Callan, who has shot National Theatre Live’s “War Horse,” “Fleabag” and others, says more prep than usual was required for this production because the actors, audience and sets all were in motion. “We chose wireless camera equipment within the performance area to minimize disruption to the audience, but also to allow flexibility to get to areas of the set where if we were cabled we would struggle to access,” he says.

Almost all of National Theatre Live’s productions over the past 10 years have been broadcast live, requiring intense preparations for each to minimize hiccups. The technical production team will have seen the show, watched it via a recording and had two camera rehearsals during real shows.

In this case, considering there were more than 1,000 scripted shots for seven cameras in a two-hour-20-minute show, the prep was essential to the typical challenge of capturing actors live, as well as following the audience live — it’s not just theater in the round, it’s theater in the round with an audience smack in the middle.

“You don’t want to get in the way of any standing audience member and disrupt their enjoyment of the show, and you also don’t want to miss filming any key moments,” says Callan.

Technical producer Julia Nelson says this production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is especially challenging for camera and lighting directors. Nelson and Christopher Bretnall have been technical producers on the series since its first broadcast, “Phèdre,” starring Helen Mirren.

“In [most] plays, an actor will land on his or her line standing in a particular place, normally facing the audience in front of them,” she says. “In this show, they’re facing all directions.”

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • National Theatre Live Midsummer's Night Dream

    National Theatre Live Marks Decade of Stage-to-Screen With Immersive ‘Midsummer’

    National Theatre Live has filmed nearly eight dozen theatrical productions over the last decade, bringing theater to the cinema using top technologies and talents in the videography space. This month, on the eve of its 10th anniversary, its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is challenging the technical producers and crew with an immersive stage [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    How Bright Bulbs Enabled 'The Lighthouse's' Tough Black-and-White Shoot

    Early in principal photography on “The Lighthouse,” writer-director Robert Eggers asked cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, who was shooting on black-and-white film stock, if he thought they could capture the look they were going for digitally. Blaschke answered no: Digital wouldn’t let them achieve the texture they had in mind — “what we photography nerds would call [...]

  • Advanced Imaging Society Honors 10 Women

    AIS Honors 10 Women in Tech

    Celebrating 10 years of achievement in entertainment technology, the Advanced Imaging Society today named 10 female industry innovators who will receive the organization’s 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards at the its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony on October 28 in Beverly Hills. The individuals were selected by an awards committee for being significant “entertainment industry [...]

  • Will Smith Gemini Man Special Effects

    How the 'Gemini Man' VFX Team Digitally Created a Younger Version of Will Smith

    More human than human — yes, that’s a “Blade Runner” reference — yet it sounds like an unattainable standard when it comes to creating believable, photorealistic, digital human characters. But the visual effects team on Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” set its sights on something even more difficult: creating a digital version of young Will Smith [...]

  • Jest to Impress Cartoon Network Virtual

    New In-House VR Program Helps Cartoon Network Artists Add a Virtual Dimension

    Teams of animators and artists from across Cartoon Network’s numerous properties are getting the chance to expand into virtual reality storytelling via the company’s pilot program, Journeys VR. The work of the first three teams — including experiences based on action, nature and comedy — was unveiled to global audiences Oct. 1 on Steam and [...]

  • Frozen 2

    How the 'Frozen II' Artists Created Believable Emotion Through Animation

    “The more believable you can make the character [look], the more people believe how [it’s] feeling,” says Tony Smeed, who, with Becky Bresee, shared the challenge of heading animation on Disney’s highly anticipated “Frozen II.” “Emotion comes from inside and manifests itself into actions and facial expressions. Anything beyond that is movement for the sake [...]

  • Lucy in the Sky BTS

    'Lucy in the Sky' DP Shifts Frame to Show Inner Turmoil of Natalie Portman's Astronaut

    What drew cinematographer Polly Morgan to “Lucy in the Sky” was how Noah Hawley’s script so clearly illuminated the emotional breakdown of astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) in a way that felt very insular: The visual cues were on the page — and conveyed an unusual approach to charting the character’s journey. “When things fall [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad