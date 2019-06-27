Motion Picture Editors Guild to Honor Veteran Executive Martin Cohen

The Motion Picture Editors Guild will honor veteran post-production executive and producer Martin Cohen with its Fellowship and Service Award.

Cohen worked at Amblin, DreamWorks and Paramount. He was a co-producer on “The Hunger Games” and supervised the restoration Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” trilogy and “Jaws.”

The award recognizes an individual who embodies the values set forth by the guild: professionalism, collaboration, mentorship, generosity of spirit and commitment to the labor movement. Cohen will receive the award at a gala in his honor on Oct. 5 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City.

Cohen was head of post-production for Amblin Entertainment beginning in 1987 and then for DreamWorks from 1994 to 2005. He then moved to Paramount Pictures where he oversaw all aspects of feature post-production including editorial, sound design, digital intermediates and piracy protection for all the studio’s releases through 2010.

Cohen broke into show business as a production assistant for Ralph Bakshi Productions, joining the animation team for “The Lord of the Rings.” He has also served as a producer or executive producer on numerous films, including serving as an associate producer on “The Seventh Son” and “Godzilla.” He directed the pilot for the web series “Action Figures.”

“We are delighted to honor Marty with our Fellowship and Service award,” Alan Heim, president of the MPEG, said in a statement. “He perfectly exemplifies the values that the Guild holds most dear by forging a career in this industry that has served not only the films on which he has worked, but the many filmmakers and colleagues with whom he’s collaborated. He has consistently given back to our community and that makes him the ideal recipient for our highest honor.”

Cohen said, “I am honored and deeply moved that the Editors Guild is bestowing me with this prestigious award. I thank all my brothers and sisters for this honor!”

The Fellowship and Service Award was established 12 years ago by the guild’s board of directors. Previous recipients are Dede Allen, Joseph Aredas, Lillian Benson, Donn Cambern, Lee Dichter, Don Hall; Carol Littleton, Donald O. Mitchell and Thomas C. Short.