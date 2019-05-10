‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to Receive Designing Women Award

The costume, makeup and design teams for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will receive the Variety Ensemble Award as part of the Designing Women Awards.

New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 20th anniversary of its Designing Women Awards, which will be co-presented by Variety for the first time on June 11 at the Directors Guild of America Theater. The 2019 ceremony, hosted by comedian Zainab Johnson, will feature costume displays from “Game of Thrones” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Costume designer Donna Zakowska, makeup department head Patricia Regan and hair department head Jerry DeCarlo from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will receive the Variety Ensemble Award, along with their full design teams. Stars Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron will present the award to their design colleagues.

Other Designing Women honorees include costume designer Michele Clapton (“Game of Thrones,” “The Crown”); Hair stylist Shunika Terry (“Atlanta,” “House of Cards,” “First Wives Club,” “Shaft”); and makeup artist Riccie Johnson, who has held that post for “60 Minutes'” entire 50-year run. Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” will present the award to her longtime collaborator.

Related 'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

“We are proud to continue the tradition of Designing Women and its one-of-a-kind mission to exclusively honor those behind the scenes and their craftsmanship,” said NYWIFT board president Simone Pero. “These roles – vital to any production – have frequently been filled by women and often go unrecognized. A large part of NYWIFT’s 41-year mission has been to ensure women at all levels and in all positions of the industry get the acknowledgement and celebration they deserve.”