×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cinematographer Ben Davis Helps Create the Look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By

David's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Davis Cinematographer Captain Marvel Brie Larson
CREDIT: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel/Disney

Since 2008’s “Iron Man,” the Marvel cinematic universe has continued expanding, now numbering more than 20 films. Along the way, the company has developed a reputation for solid technology choices with the large-format ARRI Alexa 65 camera and the Codex Vault 65 on-set media management system as cornerstones of its workflow. Earlier in the series, the company kept tight control over the look of the films, but as the MCU has expanded and diversified, Marvel has given freer rein to filmmakers like Ben Davis, the DP on “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Doctor Strange,” and the forthcoming “Captain Marvel.”

“Marvel is deferential to the source material, but often you’re very much creating a world and an aesthetic,” says Davis. “You’re trying to take that material and elevate it to something different. On ‘Captain Marvel,’ we had the benefit of a story that is set in the 1990s. There was an existing visual language, and a point of departure for decisions about color, camera movement and so on. On ‘Guardians,’ we were building a world from scratch.”

Shooting on location in Los Angeles for “Captain Marvel” meant that the environment was already designed to some extent. But even when mundane is a virtue, Davis is still driven to find something superlative.

“Who wants to be ordinary?” he asks rhetorically. “By now, I know I can keep up with the schedule. I know I can handle any size task or technical problem. What I worry about most is whether I’m doing something extraordinary. I’m looking to push new boundaries. I’m never quite satisfied.”

Marvel, says the DP, “gives me all the backup I need. The commitment that is required is huge. But the people at the top are very creative filmmakers. You’re not dealing with accountants. They know the aesthetic.”

(Pictured above: Brie Larson on the set of “Captain Marvel” with DP Ben Davis)

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Artisans

  • Ben Davis Cinematographer Captain Marvel Brie

    Cinematographer Ben Davis Helps Create the Look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Since 2008’s “Iron Man,” the Marvel cinematic universe has continued expanding, now numbering more than 20 films. Along the way, the company has developed a reputation for solid technology choices with the large-format ARRI Alexa 65 camera and the Codex Vault 65 on-set media management system as cornerstones of its workflow. Earlier in the series, [...]

  • Costume Designer Betty Pecha Madden on

    Betty Pecha Madden Looks Back on Four Decades of Costume Design

    Dressing dolls as a child at her parents’ Wisconsin farm, future costume designer Betty Pecha Madden created stories using clothes. By age 17, her interest in costuming having grown serious via high school plays, she left home upon graduation and went to Chicago to find work in the industry. Madden clothed rock groups and college [...]

  • Dan Sasaki Panavision

    How DP Ben Davis and Panavision's Dan Sasaki Picked the Right Lenses for 'Captain Marvel'

    Cinematographers coordinate their efforts with a platoon of visual artists and other artisans, from colorists to computer scientists, from digital imaging technicians to glassmakers. On “Captain Marvel,” Ben Davis worked closely with Dan Sasaki (pictured above), VP of optics at Panavision, to find exactly the right optical solutions for the look he imagined. Their collaboration [...]

  • Ben Davis Cinematographer Dumbo BTS

    'Captain Marvel' and 'Dumbo' Show Off the Versatility of Cinematographer Ben Davis

    March is a triumphant month for Ben Davis. Two of the films shot by the DP — Disney’s “Dumbo” and Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” — are being released this month, bringing to fruition two years of hard work. In both cases, Davis’ cinematography has classic progenitors: the iconic cel animation of the 1941 original Disney film, [...]

  • Ben Davis Cinematographer BTS Captain Marvel

    From Superhero Movies to Intimate Dramas, DP Ben Davis Can Shoot It All

    Cinematographer Ben Davis is often credited with a crucial role in creating the visual tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In films including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Doctor Strange,” he proved that big-budget superhero films can offer strong characters and soulful visuals. But at the same time, Davis has kept [...]

  • anamon Studios Lets Eat

    Nimble Studio's New Pipeline Helps Take Animation to the Cloud

    Cloud-based collaboration has transformed the world of digital content, and the technology now extends into animation. One company at the forefront of this change, Nimble Studio, aims to provide high-level tools while eliminating high-cost infrastructure, allowing collaboration all over the world among artists who can work from their homes or even at the neighborhood Starbucks.  [...]

  • Pinar Toprak Captain Marvel Composer

    ‘Captain Marvel’ Composer Shatters Glass Ceiling for Superhero Movies

    With the March 8 opening of “Captain Marvel,” composer Pinar Toprak becomes the first woman to score a Marvel superhero movie — possibly the most high-profile accomplishment yet for a female in a notoriously male-dominated profession. But the Turkish-born musician isn’t interested in gender comparisons. “No man was ever asked, ‘Do you think you got [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad