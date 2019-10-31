×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Taps Jazz Tangcay as Artisans Editor

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alex Gitman for Variety

Variety has hired Jazz Tangcay as artisans editor to oversee and step up coverage of the crafts industry across the news organization’s print, digital and video platforms.

For the past five years, Tangcay has been the lead writer-editor at Sasha Stone’s Awards Daily and Awards Daily TV, driving readership and site traffic by managing content throughout the day. She created the section called “Through the Lens” to highlight crafts for Emmy and Oscar seasons.

Tangcay will be responsible for writing, assigning and editing features year-round about craftspeople who work in film, television, music and theater. She will also produce in-depth coverage of the artisans contending in Hollywood’s annual movie and television awards races.

Tangcay will also manage Variety’s Artisans Video series, featuring those who work as cinematographers, editors, production designers, make-up and hair artists, costume designers, visual effects artists and other behind-the-scenes roles.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be joining the Variety family during this key time,” says Tangcay. “I’ve been a reader of the magazine ever since I was a young kid in London. I’m extremely grateful to head up Artisans and shine a spotlight on the faces behind the camera during this awards season and beyond.”

Tangcay will join Variety on November 4.

“I’m so looking forward to working with Jazz, who is bursting with great ideas about how we can expand our coverage of this vital part of the entertainment industry,” says Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “Jazz and I agree that there is no shortage of important stories to be told, including those artisans who are grappling with issues of racism, pay and gender disparity and other on-set issues.”

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Jazz Tangcay Named Artisans Editor for

    Variety Taps Jazz Tangcay as Artisans Editor

    Variety has hired Jazz Tangcay as artisans editor to oversee and step up coverage of the crafts industry across the news organization’s print, digital and video platforms. For the past five years, Tangcay has been the lead writer-editor at Sasha Stone’s Awards Daily and Awards Daily TV, driving readership and site traffic by managing content [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

  • Ozark Season 2

    Netflix to Negotiate Master Contract with IATSE

    Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to negotiate what would be its first master contract with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Netflix has previously signed deals with the below-the-line union through third-party companies that are signatory to IATSE’s basic film and TV agreement. IATSE international president Matthew Loeb will head negotiations. News of the upcoming [...]

  • Watchmen Costumes HBO

    'Watchmen' Costume Designer on Building Practical DIY Superhero Looks

    In Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ classic 1986 graphic novel “Watchmen,” the superheroes and vigilantes make their own costumes. This gives every look a level of accessibility that’s not often a consideration for big-budget action projects, but was a theme that needed to be carried over into HBO’s adaptation of the award-winning comic book. Meghan [...]

  • Danny DeVito ,by Daniel Bergeron

    Danny DeVito to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award for Acting

    Versatile veteran actor and multihyphenate Danny DeVito, whose memorable roles include such projects at TV’s “Taxi” and Miloš Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” will receive a Lifetime Achievement award for acting at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which runs in Toruń, Poland, on Nov. 9-16. In the awards arena, DeVito shared a best [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    On-Location Los Angeles Filming Falls 5.2% in Third Quarter

    Overall on-location filming in Greater Los Angeles declined 5.2% from July through September, according to a report released Thursday by the FilmLA permitting agency. Officials said they were not concerned about the decline in shoot days to 9,226, noting that it was due partly to near-record activity levels in 2018 quarter and to an apparent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad