Variety Taps Jazz Tangcay as Artisans Editor

Variety has hired Jazz Tangcay as artisans editor to oversee and step up coverage of the crafts industry across the news organization’s print, digital and video platforms.

For the past five years, Tangcay has been the lead writer-editor at Sasha Stone’s Awards Daily and Awards Daily TV, driving readership and site traffic by managing content throughout the day. She created the section called “Through the Lens” to highlight crafts for Emmy and Oscar seasons.

Tangcay will be responsible for writing, assigning and editing features year-round about craftspeople who work in film, television, music and theater. She will also produce in-depth coverage of the artisans contending in Hollywood’s annual movie and television awards races.

Tangcay will also manage Variety’s Artisans Video series, featuring those who work as cinematographers, editors, production designers, make-up and hair artists, costume designers, visual effects artists and other behind-the-scenes roles.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be joining the Variety family during this key time,” says Tangcay. “I’ve been a reader of the magazine ever since I was a young kid in London. I’m extremely grateful to head up Artisans and shine a spotlight on the faces behind the camera during this awards season and beyond.”

Tangcay will join Variety on November 4.

“I’m so looking forward to working with Jazz, who is bursting with great ideas about how we can expand our coverage of this vital part of the entertainment industry,” says Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “Jazz and I agree that there is no shortage of important stories to be told, including those artisans who are grappling with issues of racism, pay and gender disparity and other on-set issues.”