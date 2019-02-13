×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IATSE President Blasts Oscar Telecast Exclusions: ‘We Demand That the Academy Reverse Course’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

The president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its decision to not televise four of the awards.

Matthew Loeb condemned the decision on Wednesday in an open letter, two days after the announcement that four categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action short, and make-up and hair styling — would not be broadcast live, but presented in a delayed and edited version during the televised Oscar ceremony on Feb. 24. AMPAS made the decision to shorten the length of the Academy Awards broadcast.

“By denying four categories — three of them below-the-line — their equal share of television coverage, the Academy displayed a complete absence of the kind of creativity their awards celebrate,” Loeb said. “IATSE members, including cinematographers, editors, and hair and makeup stylists, are the core of any motion picture production. They create the iconic scenes and looks that make this medium so memorable. Without their work, none of the most-beloved films in Hollywood history would have been possible.”

Loeb also demanded the academy reverse its decision.

“It is an insult to the hardworking women and men of all below-the-line crafts to push these nominees and winners out of the spotlight,” he added. “We demand that the Academy reverse course and treat all categories with the respect they deserve.”

IATSE represents about 140,000 below-the-line employees — including technicians, artisans, and craftspeople — in the entertainment industry.

Kees van Oostrum, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, slammed the academy on Tuesday on behalf of the 390-member ASC.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

  • 'Elisa & Marcela' Review: Flat Story

    Berlin Film Review: 'Elisa & Marcela'

    On the surface, “Elisa & Marcela” may look like a lesbian love story for the ages, a salute to our brave foremothers who risked ridicule and imprisonment to express their love. If only it were so essential. Instead, Isabel Coixet’s tired romanticized biopic of two Spanish women who tricked a priest into marrying them in [...]

  • Josh Brolin Dune

    Josh Brolin Joins Timothee Chalamet in Star-Studded 'Dune' Reboot

    Josh Brolin is joining the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya in talks to join. Brolin will portray Gurney Halleck, the warmaster for Chalamet’s family and a mentor to his character. [...]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Leads NAACP Image Awards Nominations

    Disney-Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” has dominated nominations for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, scoring a leading 13 nods. “Black Panther” was recognized in the outstanding motion picture category alongside “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “The Hate U Give.” Chadwick Boseman, who plays the eponymous superhero, and director Ryan Coogler [...]

  • A still from Halston by Frédéric

    Sundance Film Review: 'Halston'

    If things had gone differently, the red-carpet mileage of awards season would still be splashed with the showy, flowy designs of Roy Halston Frowick: better known simply by his middle name, the Midwest-raised fashion designer belatedly put American couture on the map in the 1970s. After his luxury brand expanded to ubiquitous levels in just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad