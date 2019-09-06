×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gavin Newsom Signs Bill for Film, TV Production Employees Working Outside of California

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gavin Newsom
CREDIT: Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to ensure film and TV workers operating out of state for their jobs will have full access to the state’s unemployment insurance, disability insurance and paid family leave.

He signed the measure, SB 271, late Thursday and it will become law in January. The legislation is aimed at addressing uncertainties for California-based production workers who often must travel outside California.

“The bill would provide, for purposes of determining employment of a motion picture production worker when the service is not localized in the state but some of the service is performed in the state, that the worker’s entire service qualifies as employment if their residence is in the state,” the legislation states.

The California International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Council and Entertainment Union Coalition co-sponsored the bill. The council represents over 50,000 members of the entertainment industry, while the coalition has roughly 150,000 members and comprises 17 local unions, including SAG-AFTRA.

“We can now protect thousands of our members and their families who depend upon these benefit programs, often in times of great need and economic stress because they are unexpectedly or suddenly out of work, disabled as a result of an injury or illness, or are responsible for the care of family members,” the groups said.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen: 'I've Done Everything the #MeToo Movement Would Love to Achieve'

    Woody Allen is maintaining that he is a self-proclaimed “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement and says he doesn’t care that parts of Hollywood and the film industry have shunned him. “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses; not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint. I’ve worked with, employed women [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Crosses $700 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has topped $700 million at the worldwide box office, thanks largely to an impressive international performance. Universal Pictures announced the milestone Friday, noting that the spinoff action-thriller has topped the global box office for four weeks and the international box office for three weeks. “Hobbs & Shaw” is [...]

  • Waiting for the Barbarians

    Venice Film Review: 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    The time feels right for a film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s “Waiting for the Barbarians,” inasmuch as the undertaking is possible at all. Nearly 40 years after its publication, the South African writer’s slim but scorching allegory for imperialist denial and defeat feels grimly pertinent to a current political milieu in which the hubris of [...]

  • Feras Fayyad's "The Cave" Brings War

    With 'The Cave,' 'Last Men in Aleppo' Director Feras Fayyad Returns to Syria to Find a Hero

    Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” plunges viewers into the midst of Syria’s civil war, reminding audiences of a brutal conflict that doesn’t appear frequently enough on cable news programs or in the headlines of Western newspapers. It viscerally illustrates the human cost of a struggle that is now in its eighth year. But Fayyad’s documentary, which [...]

  • L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier,

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

    Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets. The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1. “It: Chapter Two” notched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad