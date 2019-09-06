Gavin Newsom Signs Bill for Film, TV Production Employees Working Outside of California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to ensure film and TV workers operating out of state for their jobs will have full access to the state’s unemployment insurance, disability insurance and paid family leave.

He signed the measure, SB 271, late Thursday and it will become law in January. The legislation is aimed at addressing uncertainties for California-based production workers who often must travel outside California.

“The bill would provide, for purposes of determining employment of a motion picture production worker when the service is not localized in the state but some of the service is performed in the state, that the worker’s entire service qualifies as employment if their residence is in the state,” the legislation states.

The California International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Council and Entertainment Union Coalition co-sponsored the bill. The council represents over 50,000 members of the entertainment industry, while the coalition has roughly 150,000 members and comprises 17 local unions, including SAG-AFTRA.

“We can now protect thousands of our members and their families who depend upon these benefit programs, often in times of great need and economic stress because they are unexpectedly or suddenly out of work, disabled as a result of an injury or illness, or are responsible for the care of family members,” the groups said.