‘Hustlers,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Queen & Slim’ Receive Costume Design Nominations

The Costume Designers Guild announced their nominations for the 22nd CDGA Awards on Tuesday. Among the nominees are Arianne Phillips for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Mayes C. Rubeo for “Jojo Rabbit” and Mitchell Travers for “Hustlers.” “The Irishman” is notably absent from the field.
The Costume Designers Guild celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design. As previously announced, this year’s host will be Emmy-nominated writer, producer, author, director and actor Mindy Kaling, while the honorees will include Mary Ellen Fields (distinguished service award), Michael Kaplan (career achievement award), Adam McKay (distinguished collaborator award) and Charlize Theron (spotlight award).
“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’d like to congratulate all of our 22nd CDGA nominees. This year is a particularly exciting year for television as we have updated our rules of submission. Designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series. We are looking forward to celebrating all of our talented costume designers, as well as our amazing honorees in January,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild Local 892.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence