‘Hustlers,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Queen & Slim’ Receive Costume Design Nominations

The Costume Designers Guild announced their nominations for the 22nd CDGA Awards on Tuesday. Among the nominees are Arianne Phillips for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Mayes C. Rubeo for “Jojo Rabbit” and Mitchell Travers for “Hustlers.” “The Irishman” is notably absent from the field.

The Costume Designers Guild celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design. As previously announced, this year’s host will be Emmy-nominated writer, producer, author, director and actor Mindy Kaling, while the honorees will include Mary Ellen Fields (distinguished service award), Michael Kaplan (career achievement award), Adam McKay (distinguished collaborator award) and Charlize Theron (spotlight award).

“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’d like to congratulate all of our 22nd CDGA nominees. This year is a particularly exciting year for television as we have updated our rules of submission. Designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series. We are looking forward to celebrating all of our talented costume designers, as well as our amazing honorees in January,” said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild Local 892.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

Knives Out – Jenny Eagan

The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence