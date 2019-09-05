×

Lech Majewski to Receive Camerimage Directing Award

By
Peter Caranicas

Lech Majewski, the Polish film and theater director and writer, will be the recipient of the Directing Award at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16.

Known for helming such films “The Mill and the Cross” and “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” Majewski is a dual U.S. and Polish citizen. In addition to his work in film, he’s also a composer, poet and painter. His installations have been exhibited in multiple countries.

Majewski’s upcoming picture “Valley of the Gods” stars Josh Hartnett, John Malkovich, Bérénice Marlohe, Keir Dullea and John Rhys-Davies. It explores an idiosyncratic and mysterious vision of America and will be introduced by the director at a special Camerimage screening.

The director’s work is nothing if not eclectic. 2010’s “The Mill and the Cross” is a cinematic re-creation and reimagining of Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s 1564 painting The Procession to Calvary; 2004’s “Garden of Earthly Delights” is based on the directors own novel, “Metaphysics,” an erotic study of art, love and death; 1989’s “Prisoner of Rio” is the tale of Ronald Biggs, one of the perpetrators of the English Great Train Robbery, for which Majewski worked with the real-life Biggs and blurred the borders of reality, fiction and art; and 1992’s “Gospel According to Harry,” produced together with David Lynch’s Propaganda Films, used biblical motifs in the scenery of the Californian desert.

The writer/director has long supported Camerimage via his frequent attendance at the festival, which focuses mainly on cinematography but also showcases other film arts. The Camerimage Directing Award, says the fest, is bestowed on an individual with “unique cinematic vision as well as his directorial devotion to making film projects visual experiences that transcend geography, human fragility, and time itself.”

