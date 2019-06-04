Cine Gear Expo Recognizes ICG President Steven Poster

At the close the Cine Gear Expo panel “Landing the Gig and Building a Career” at Paramount Studios, presented by the International Cinematographers Guild, Cine Gear president Karl Kresser and director Juliane Grosso stepped to the stage to honor ICG president Steven Poster’s final appearance at the show on behalf of the Guild.

Kresser thanked Poster for his years of service to the industry and his support of the filmmaking crafts. Many acknowledge that his contributions over the years have helped make Cine Gear Expo a must-attend event in the film and TV production community.

Poster’s cinematography career spans such films, TV shows and music videos as “The Cradle Will Fall,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” “Rocky V,” “Stuart Little 2,” “Donnie Darko” and “Amityville: The Awakening.” Between 2002 and 2003 he served as president of the American Society of Cinematographers.

ICG, also known as IATSE Local 600, reps approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film Loaders, all members of camera crews – as well as industry publicists.

The first cinematographers’ union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn’t until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG’s ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes ICG Magazine.

(Pictured above: Karl Kresser and Juliane Grosso flank Steven Poster.)