×

How ‘In the Dark’ Trained a Regular Dog to Act as a Guide Dog

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
In The Dark CW
CREDIT: BEN MARK HOLZBERG/THE CW

There used to be an adage in show business about never working with animals or children, but for Violetta Hessing, there’s nothing more fulfilling than finding a dog that wants to be on set and training it to deliver just as much emotion as its human scene partners.

Hessing owns and is the head trainer at V’s Talented Animal Performers, and her latest gig is as the animal wrangler on the CW drama “In the Dark,” in which the protagonist, played by Perry Mattfeld, is blind and depends on a guide dog. But rather than hire a real guide dog, the show tapped Hessing, who trained a retriever named Levi to act as one.

The decision to not use a certified guide dog was in part because it would mean taking one out of rotation for a person who actually needs it, says show consultant Lorri Bernson. Additionally, training guide dogs is different from training canines as performers.

“When we repeat things, it’s because he made an error,” Bernson says of working with her guide dog, Captain. But on sets, all actors, even the canine ones, have to be able to repeat behaviors multiple times for different takes. In such a situation, she adds, “a guide dog in acting wouldn’t know what he’s doing wrong and could start to lose other elements of his training as he tries to figure out what you want when you’re asking him to do it again.” A performer dog, on the other hand, “waits for cue words” ­— such as “yes” or “good” — “to know she’s doing a good job, even if it’s over and over,” says Hessing.

Related

The rules around how a guide dog must act when it’s in a harness are very specific, Hessing and Bernson both note, so Hessing had to train Levi (who plays Pretzel) “to act that part.” This includes using the concept of “intelligent disobedience.” For example, if a guide dog is walking with his or her person and they come to an obstacle the person doesn’t hear or feel, the dog must stop. The person may say, “Forward,” but the dog will still refuse to follow through with the command because it is not safe to proceed. “Once I tap and find out what it is, and reposition so we can go around or wait if it’s a passing obstacle, then I’ll repeat the command, and he will go if it’s safe,” Bernson says. “It really is teamwork.”

This was far from the only behavior Hessing needed to teach Levi for the show. Additionally, she got the dog to emote certain scene-specific moods, as well as to perform tricks that ranged from jumping out of a window to limping.

Per Hessing, positive reinforcement is the key with any dog working on a set. “We use toys and food and praise. It depends on the energy of the scene. If we need high-energy, I’ll use some food; if we need low-energy, it will just be a pat or a kind word,” she says.

One of the bigger challenges, Hessing says, was getting Levi into calm states of mind for certain scenes because the dog naturally “goes from zero to 60 in an instant.” The trainer took time between scenes to work on behaviors that are “confidence builders,” such as barking on cue or backing up.

“This keeps their energy up and their happiness on set,” Hessing notes. “There’s so much crazy that goes on in this industry, and to find a dog that takes it all in stride and loves every minute of it, it’s like winning the lottery.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More Artisans

  • In The Dark CW

    How 'In the Dark' Trained a Regular Dog to Act as a Guide Dog

    There used to be an adage in show business about never working with animals or children, but for Violetta Hessing, there’s nothing more fulfilling than finding a dog that wants to be on set and training it to deliver just as much emotion as its human scene partners. Hessing owns and is the head trainer [...]

  • Ryan Higa Youtube Star

    YouTube Star Ryan Higa Shows the Way to Maintain Independence With DIY Studio

    Hollywood creatives have always dreamed of having total control of their work. For most of them, it has been just that: a dream.  But that doesn’t hold true for a new breed of content creators: YouTube influencers. These individuals, with no corporate boss to answer to, and whose work is growing in scope and impact, [...]

  • Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell organize

    Glitz, Old-West Grit and 15% Transferrable Tax Credit Pull Films to Nevada

    The Las Vegas strip with its glamourous casinos, spectacular shows and throngs of merrymaking tourists is iconic in the American imagination. But there is more in Las Vegas – and in Nevada – for producers. Filmmakers who travel to the state will find locations that include stunning rock formations, abandoned mining towns and motels that [...]

  • Killing Eve

    'Killing Eve' Costumes Get Creative Twists in Season 2

    Jodie Comer’s Villanelle astounded audiences with stunning designer clothing throughout Season 1 of BBC America’s breakthrough spy series “Killing Eve.” Who can forget the sight of her in that poofy pink Molly Goddard dress she wore to a therapy session, of all places? But the international assassin with a penchant for high fashion is on [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Yes, It's Really

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Choreographer Breaks Down Live Concert Special

    Kathryn Burns spent four years choreographing the musical numbers on the CW comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (and won an Emmy in 2016 for her efforts), but before the show signed off for good, she also had the opportunity to choreograph a live concert — variety-show style. Titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer on the Final Season's 'Intense and Epic' Score

    Ramin Djawadi may not yet be a household name, but his music is surely among the best known of any television series of the past decade. He has scored all 67 episodes of “Game of Thrones” and is now putting the finishing touches on the final six, which begin airing April 14 on HBO. The German-Iranian [...]

  • Solo a Star Wars Story

    Italy Lures Filmmakers With Its Climate, Locations and a 30% Tax Credit

    With its long Mediterranean coastline and temperate seasonal climates, Italy offers multiple advantages for filmmakers. They’re also drawn to the country by its plethora of historical and picturesque cities (Rome, Venice, Naples, Milan), its classic countryside vistas (Tuscany, the Dolomites, Sicily) and, last but not least, the nation’s 30% tax credit. That credit has a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad