×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Recreated ‘Big Spender’

By

Scott's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fosse Verdon BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Eric Liebowitz/FX

The making of one of filmmaker Bob Fosse’s early triumphs, the sizzling “Big Spender” sequence from the 1969 musical “Sweet Charity,” kicks off the opening moments of the first episode of FX’s bio-limited series “Fosse/Verdon” in the same sultry style for which the legendary director-choreographer was known. It juxtaposes the film’s dancers in a sinuous, sexy lead-up to the memorable performance, intercutting with similar, rhythmic verve through the on-set process of the perfectionist Fosse (Sam Rockwell), bolstered by canny course corrections conjured by his wife and muse, actress-dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Thomas Kail
Director
“We’re teasing the audience before we give them what they really want, which is the number, unvarnished and uncut. We started shooting the dance sequence first and just realized that these dancers, the set, hair, makeup, wardrobe were so on point that we ended up covering it from as many angles as possible because it was too wonderful to not really go and get. We wanted to put our camera in a position where they were getting a shot that we know was used in the final cut of ‘Sweet Charity’ to make sure that we had a recognizable moment, so there was a shot, or a couple of shots, in the real movie that have that exact angle. The verisimilitude of that, we thought, was also giving our audience a kind of grammar: that we’re going to take you behind the scenes, but we’re going to pay attention to those kinds of details.”

Tim Ives
Cinematographer
“One thing that I really loved was one of the long lens shots: All of a sudden there’s Gwen in the background saying the lines to herself. We were going to pick that up after that, but we saw the long lens through the girls and racked focus to her and it just wound up being spectacular. For me the moment that sticks out more than anything else is seeing Michelle through all of that, being the unheralded voice behind the whole thing.”

FOSSE VERDON BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Eric Liebowitz/FX

Andy Blankenbuehler
Choreographer
“The responsibility is actually to try to replicate in a way that is as clean as possible, in a way that has as much integrity as possible. I was trying to do justice to what was there. And then what we do is take this amazing choreography and break it into pieces, then between pieces tell an interesting story about two amazing people. He’s a perfectionist, so on the day when he’s filming ‘Charity’ he keeps stopping to figure out the composition or to figure out a costume piece or to figure out the makeup. We can break ‘Spender’ apart so the audience can learn about his incessant need to crack the detail. The dancing and the staging becomes a lens to tell an exciting story through, rather than the audience just getting ‘Big Spender’ from beginning to end.”

FOSSE VERDON
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Alex Lacamoire
Supervising music producer
“It was my job to try to not only have my music tell the story but have it weave in and out of a song in a way that it felt like it could be part of ‘Big Spender.’ I have to find ways for the music to be funny and be really just sassy and brassy, just the way that number is, so it was really fun to be able to have all these different shades and colors throughout the scene. There’s all these little ‘Sweet Charity’ Easter eggs in there. That’s where the fun is, right? All the detail work, the other minor things that people would never really notice, but yet you feel it because it feels like a big, complete, very emotional piece of music.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • Fosse Verdon BTS

    How 'Fosse/Verdon' Recreated 'Big Spender'

    The making of one of filmmaker Bob Fosse’s early triumphs, the sizzling “Big Spender” sequence from the 1969 musical “Sweet Charity,” kicks off the opening moments of the first episode of FX’s bio-limited series “Fosse/Verdon” in the same sultry style for which the legendary director-choreographer was known. It juxtaposes the film’s dancers in a sinuous, [...]

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Stays Low

    The Toronto Raptors stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals last night, and it’s perhaps not surprising that ratings for the game were once again low on the U.S. side of the border. Wednesday’s match up, which saw the Raptors maul the Warriors 123-109, scored a 3.7 in the key [...]

  • Leslie Jones Emmy Fashion

    'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Reflects on Fashion Collaborations With Christian Siriano

    Finding designers willing to dress her wasn’t always easy for “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones. “Maybe because I’m tall, maybe I’m not the regular size — which is not that big,” she says. “I’m [a] 10, 12. I guess it’s big for a Hollywood size, but I’m a normal-sized woman.” The two-time Emmy nominee [...]

  • POSE -- Pictured: Billy Porter as

    'Pose' Season 2: Diving Deeper Into One of LGBTQ History's Darkest Chapters

    Dozens of neon-clad extras lounge, dance, and wait for their instructions. Fog machines churn out streams of smoky haze, the better to mask the fact that we’re not actually in a dark bar on a summer night, but a cavernous warehouse tucked deep into the Bronx on a cold May afternoon. Here on the set [...]

  • Swamp Thing -- Ep.101 -- "Pilot"

    'Swamp Thing' Canceled After One Season at DC Universe

    The Swamp Thing will have to return to its swamp. DC Universe has canceled the show after a single season, and the news comes after only one episode of the series has aired. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour drama series followed CDC researcher Abby Arcane [...]

  • Angela Kang Writers Office Variety

    'The Walking Dead' Boss on 'Creative Frenzy' Writing Process but Organized Office

    Approximately a year ago, “The Walking Dead” moved offices from Hollywood to Burbank, allowing the show’s writers and post teams to be moments away from each other. For showrunner Angela Kang, who has to bounce between departments, this proximity has been a huge help. But she admits she needed assistance decorating her space in a [...]

  • Catch-22 Book Adaptation TV Hulu

    'Catch-22' Boss Breaks Down Adapting Clevinger's Disappearance

    Writer and executive producer Luke Davies first read Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” as an assignment in high school. He fell in love with the “wild comedy” of the tone, as well as the lead character Yossarian, who “was trying to weave his way through this insane situation” in war. After more than a decade in Hollywood, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad