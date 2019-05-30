×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to ‘GLOW,’ Streamers Get Extra Physical With Their Stunts

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
GLOW Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Erica Parise/Netflix

To see how far TV series are going to wow viewers with stunts worthy of a big-screen blockbuster, one might need a subscription to a streaming service.

A case in point: the spectacular zero-gravity fight scene in the second season finale of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” Producers weren’t content to fake it with CGI trickery. Inspired by a spinning hallway fight scene in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 feature “Inception,” they had the art department construct a 30-foot long section of the titular space ship’s hexagonal corridor on a Toronto soundstage that could be mounted on a gimbal and rotated 360 degrees like a rotisserie.

But because this was TV, with all the attendant time and budget constraints, the rotating set wasn’t ready for stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire to test his fight choreography until two days before they shot the scene.

“We discovered many things very quickly,” recalls McGuire. “It made you sick and you had no point of reference, so if you were standing at the top of that floor and you weren’t ready, you’d fall 15 feet, which was not safe. So I was on the microphone coaching the [stunt] performers, saying, ‘You need to move here.’”

Related

On Amazon’s “Hanna,” the action is more the traditional brawl and chase variety, epitomized by the series’ opening sequences, which take viewers from a fight in front of an open incinerator to a high-speed pursuit with baby Hanna onboard. The episode then jumps years forward to teen Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) as an assassin in training, fighting her father (Joel Kinnaman), shooting targets and scaling tall pine trees.

A double was used for all but Creed-Miles’ close-ups on the tree-climbing scene but “as the show went on and Esme got more and more experienced, physically capable and trained, she took on more of the action scenes and performed more of own fights,” says the show’s stunt coordinator Domonkos Pardanyi. “On the other hand, Joel was performing the full fights and we didn’t need to double him.”

The cast of Netflix’s “GLOW,” meanwhile, quickly regained its wrestling chops for season two. “We can go in, find each girl’s strength and build on it, and then you can showcase it with the camera right on their face,” says “GLOW” stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins. “If one actress isn’t as strong with a particular move, we ask, ‘Would you rather change the move or double them?,’ and 99% of the time they’ll say change it, because they really want to see [the actresses].”

Stunt coordinator Jean Frenette had only three weeks to prep for Amazon’s globetrotting action series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” during which time he worked closely with star John Krasinksi.

“We would train and talk about what his character would and wouldn’t do, because he knows how to fight, but he’s not a superhero,” says Frenette. “We’d do a pre-vis [of a stunt sequence] and he’d say, ‘I wouldn’t go that far,’ or ‘I’d do this.’ On the day of the shoot, things would change, because it keeps evolving, but it’s always a question of: Are we keeping everything safe?”

More Artisans

  • THIS IS US Vietnam Milo Ventimiglia

    Hair and Makeup Teams Put Their Best Faces Forward on Shows Like 'This Is Us,' 'Pose'

    TV has no shortage of series that rely on massive explosions, fire-breathing dragons and mystical creatures. But many of the most impressive special effects on TV today are happening in the hair and makeup departments of shows such as “Pose,” “This Is Us” and “The Man in the High Castle.” “When you create a fantasy [...]

  • GLOW Netflix

    From 'Star Trek: Discovery' to 'GLOW,' Streamers Get Extra Physical With Their Stunts

    To see how far TV series are going to wow viewers with stunts worthy of a big-screen blockbuster, one might need a subscription to a streaming service. A case in point: the spectacular zero-gravity fight scene in the second season finale of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.” Producers weren’t content to fake it with [...]

  • Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    Small-Screen Outfits Burst at Seams With Big Ambition

    It isn’t often that costumes get a direct shout-out in a TV show title. But then there’s Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition series in which contestants all wore mascot-sized creature costumes, including full headpieces, to disguise themselves in front of a panel of judges. “Singer” became broadcast’s biggest mid-season hit. So all due [...]

  • Fosse Verdon TV Show

    TV Production Designers Overcome Limited Budgets With Imagination

    Sets crafted for television have not traditionally been known for their glamour, says “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) production designer Alex DiGerlando. “TV was always about characters interacting, and sets were something to fill the background,” he notes. “You got close-up and medium shots and you needed some kind of background to make it feel not random. To [...]

  • Homecoming TV Show Amazon

    TV Lensers Are No Longer Afraid of the Dark

    For many years, true cinematic darkness — the indispensable bass note of any cinematographer’s melody — was a struggle to achieve on television screens. Limitations in capture, transmission and display have been overcome in no small part due to the stubborn vision of directors of photography including Roy Wagner (“Quantum Leap,” “Beauty and the Beast”), [...]

  • Our Planet Netflix

    Emmy Hopefuls Hopscotch the Globe to Dazzle Viewers

    With deep-pocketed streamers competing head-to-head with cablers and networks to create an ever-growing glut of programming in the peak TV era, shows must ramp up their production values if they hope to capture the attention of audiences and Emmy voters. Often that means going the extra mile with global locations. In the case of Amazon’s [...]

  • STEPHEN PIZZELLO American Cinematographer Editor

    Why American Cinematographer's Legacy Has Been So Illuminating (Guest Column)

    For 28 years, it’s been my privilege to work in the editorial department at American Cinematographer magazine — first as an editorial assistant, then as associate editor, eventually progressing to executive editor and my current role as editor-in-chief and publisher. Many consider it to be “the best job in Hollywood,” with ample justification. During my [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad