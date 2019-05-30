×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cinematographers Blaze New Trails in Digital World

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hulu

The classic image of a cinematographer is that of a middle-age white male squinting into the viewfinder of a bulky 35mm Panavision camera, but that image is evolving, and not just because more women and people of color are working as DPs. The digital revolution has not only transformed the tools used by members of the American Society of Cinematographers — from compact digital cameras and video villages on set to an ever-growing suites image manipulation software in post-production  — but it’s also expanded their individual responsibilities, while creating an ever-greater need to collaborate with other departments.

The new normal is especially evident in the streaming world, where outlets including Netflix and Hulu require DPs to shoot in true 4K UHD, and six-to-10-episode seasons are the norm.

A typical hourlong network series alternates cinematographers over the course of a 20-plus episode season. But on Hulu’s limited series adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel “Catch-22,”ASC member Martin Ruhe was the sole cinematographer collaborating with a trio of directors (Ellen Kuras and producer/co-stars George Clooney and Grant Heslov), working simultaneously as scenes were shot out of sequence across all six episodes, a practice known as “cross-boarding.”

Related

“Part of the technical challenges were logistical, keeping ahead of the game, sending crew ahead to be prepared for the scenes that were coming at another part of our set on the air base,” says Oscar-nominated ASC member Ellen Kuras, who recently moved from behind the camera to the director’s chair. “And then Martin had a lot of creative considerations to weigh in terms of what would be a post effect, what he was shooting live action, because sometimes we were using two planes that were representing a whole fleet. As a DP, it affects lighting, camera positions and lens choices, so he had to keep all of these in mind as he was considering every single scene and set-up.”

The ASC has been helping the industry prepare for and further the digital revolution since 2003, when it founded its technology committee (now known as the Motion Imaging Technology Council or MITC). One of its major early initiatives was a partnership with Art Directors Guild in 2006-2007 to explore how new pre-visualization tools affect the creative interactions of the director, the DP and the production designer.

“We were all so used to what this color and texture looks like this, then we started to shoot [digitally], and it looked different,” says Daryn Okada, who was president of the ASC at time. “That started a whole dialogue about trying to collaborate earlier and opening up lines of communication.”

As founder of the Producers Guild of America’s motion picture technology committee, Revelations Entertainment CEO Lori McCreary worked with the ASC on rigorous side-by-side comparisons of the imaging capabilities and workflows of the then-current crop of digital cinema cameras in 2009 and 2012.

“At the time, every camera pretty much had its own independent workflow, so, as a producer, if your DP wanted to use a camera that you hadn’t worked with, it was a pretty big learning curve during post,” says McCreary.

But a talented cinematographer brings something to a project that transcends technology.

“Today, anyone can take a photo or film someone,” points out actress-director Angelina Jolie, who received ASC’s Board of Governors Award in 2018. “But there is an art to sculpting with light, to capturing texture, or knowing when to decide to break the form. What the light hits, what it reflects, what it reveals, is storytelling. It is an art and a discipline. There is a patience and spirituality to it.”

More Artisans

  • STEPHEN PIZZELLO American Cinematographer Editor

    Why American Cinematographer's Legacy Has Been So Illuminating (Guest Column)

    For 28 years, it’s been my privilege to work in the editorial department at American Cinematographer magazine — first as an editorial assistant, then as associate editor, eventually progressing to executive editor and my current role as editor-in-chief and publisher. Many consider it to be “the best job in Hollywood,” with ample justification. During my [...]

  • Cinematographers Blaze New Trails in Digital

    Cinematographers Blaze New Trails in Digital World

    The classic image of a cinematographer is that of a middle-age white male squinting into the viewfinder of a bulky 35mm Panavision camera, but that image is evolving, and not just because more women and people of color are working as DPs. The digital revolution has not only transformed the tools used by members of [...]

  • ASC Masterclass

    Lensers Foster Greater Understanding Through Education

    When the American Society of Cinematographers was formed in 1919, the goal was to advance the art and science of cinematography, and much of this was accomplished through informal get-togethers where members would gather at the org’s headquarters after a long day at the studios, have a drink or two, and kibitz. “Somebody would say, [...]

  • Donald A Morgan The Ranch 4k

    How Cinematographers Are Embracing Small-Screen Advances

    Lisa Wiegand grew up obsessed with television. “It’s how I learned to tell time,” she laughs. “If my mom was going out for three hours, I’d ask, ‘How many “Gilligan’s Islands” is that?” Now, as a director of photography on series like “Mayans M.C.” and “Chicago Fire” and a member of ASC, she has a [...]

  • ASC Masterclass

    Hollywood Cinematographers Lead Way for the Rest of the World

    As the largest and oldest cinematographer society, the ASC has long been a source of inspiration — and guidance — for overseas artists and international groups similarly dedicated to the craft. “On a global scale, the ASC is respected as the first organization to elevate the work of the cinematographer in the eyes of the [...]

  • Lucy in the Sky TV Show

    American Society of Cinematographers Celebrates Centennial With Eye Trained on Future

    A century ago, a group of 15 filmmakers gathered for camaraderie, to exchange ideas and solve technical issues. They were members of the Cinema Camera Club and the Static Club of America, the latter group named after the cause of mysterious white flashes showing up on exposed film. Movies were silent then, the cameras were [...]

  • Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge

    How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the 'Star Wars' Universe With Galaxy's Edge

    After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad