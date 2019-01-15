‘Avengers,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Ready Player One’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

The Visual Effects Society announced nominees for the organization’s 17th annual awards on Tuesday.
Leading the way in the film and TV fields, respectively, were Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space.” Each picked up six nominations. Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” received the most nominations among animated feature contenders with five.
“Ready Player One” also landed five nominations, while “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Welcome to Marwen” each earned three. “Christopher Robin” and “First Man” picked up a pair apiece, while “Ant Man and the Wasp” landed one. Those films joined “Avengers: Infinity War” on the Academy’s list of 10 semifinalists for the category, each of which displayed their wares at the organization’s annual Visual Effects Bake-Off on Jan. 5.
Notably, Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” — the final two films on the Academy’s bake-off list — were shut out by the VES completely. “Black Panther” won the visual effects prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards last weekend. Ryan Coogler’s film received a special visual effects nomination from the British Academy this year as well.
Other television series that received multiple nominations from VES included Netflix’s “Altered Carbon” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
See below for a full list of nominees. Winners will be unveiled at the 17th annual VES Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Avengers: Infinity War”
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Kelly Port
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick
“Christopher Robin”
Chris Lawrence
Steve Gaub
Michael Eames
Glenn Melenhorst
Chris Corbould
“Ready Player One”
Roger Guyett
Jennifer Meislohn
David Shirk
Matthew Butler
Neil Corbould
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Rob Bredow
Erin Dusseault
Matt Shumway
Patrick Tubach
Dominic Tuohy
“Welcome to Marwen”
Kevin Baillie
Sandra Scott
Seth Hill
Marc Chu
James Paradis
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“12 Strong”
Roger Nall
Robert Weaver
Mike Meinardus
“Bird Box”
Marcus Taormina
David Robinson
Mark Bakowski
Sophie Dawes
Mike Meinardus
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Paul Norris
Tim Field
May Leung
Andrew Simmonds
“First Man”
Paul Lambert
Kevin Elam
Tristan Myles
Ian Hunter
JD Schwalm
“Outlaw King”
Alex Bicknell
Dan Bethell
Greg O’Connor
Stefano Pepin
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in an ANIMATED FEATURE
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
Pierre Leduc
Janet Healy
Bruno Chauffard
Milo Riccarand
“Incredibles 2”
Brad Bird
John Walker
Rick Sayre
Bill Watral
“Isle of Dogs”
Mark Waring
Jeremy Dawson
Tim Ledbury
Lev Kolobov
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Ernest J. Petti
Cory Loftis
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Joshua Beveridge
Christian Hejnal
Danny Dimian
Bret St. Clair
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a PHOTOREAL EPISODE
“Altered Carbon” – “Out of the Past”
Everett Burrell
Tony Meagher
Steve Moncur
Christine Lemon
Joel Whist
“Krypton” – “The Phantom Zone”
Ian Markiewicz
Jennifer Wessner
Niklas Jacobson
Martin Pelletier
“Lost in Space” – “Danger, Will Robinson”
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Joao Sita
“The Terror” – “Go For Broke”
Frank Petzold
Lenka Líkařová
Viktor Muller
Pedro Sabrosa
“Westworld” – “The Passenger”
Jay Worth
Elizabeth Castro
Bruce Branit
Joe Wehmeyer
Michael Lantieri
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS in a PHOTOREAL EPISODE
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – Pilot
Erik Henry
Matt Robken
Bobo Skipper
Deak Ferrand
Pau Costa
“The Alienist” – “The Boy on the Bridge”
Kent Houston
Wendy Garfinkle
Steve Murgatroyd
Drew Jones
Paul Stephenson
“The Deuce” – “We’re All Beasts”
Jim Rider
Steven Weigle
John Bair
Aaron Raff
“The First” – “Near and Far”
Karen Goulekas
Eddie Bonin
Roland Langschwert
Bryan Godwin
Matthew James Kutcher
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “June”
Brendan Taylor
Stephen Lebed
Winston Lee
Leo Bovell
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Age of Sail”
John Kahrs
Kevin Dart
Cassidy Curtis
Theresa Latzko
“Cycles”
Jeff Gipson
Nicholas Russell
Lauren Nicole Brown
Jorge E. Ruiz Cano
“Dr Grordbort’s Invaders”
Greg Broadmore
Mhairead Connor
Steve Lambert
Simon Baker
“God of War”
Maximilian Vaughn Ancar
Corey Teblum
Kevin Huynh
Paolo Surricchio
“Marvel’s Spider-Man”
Grant Hollis
Daniel Wang
Seth Faske
Abdul Bezrati
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a COMMERCIAL
“Beyond Good & Evil 2”
Maxime Luere
Leon Berelle
Remi Kozyra
Dominique Boidin
John Lewis – “The Boy and the Piano”
Kamen Markov
Philip Whalley
Anthony Bloor
Andy Steele
McDonald’s – “#ReindeerReady”
Ben Cronin
Josh King
Gez Wright
Suzanne Jandu
U.S. Marine Corps – “A Nation’s Call”
Steve Drew
Nick Fraser
Murray Butler
Greg White
Dave Peterson
Volkswagen – “Born Confident”
Carsten Keller
Anandi Peiris
Dan Sanders
Fabian Frank
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
“Beautiful Hunan: Flight of the Phoenix”
B. R. Rajeev
Suhit Saha
Arish Fyzee
Unmesh Nimbalkar
“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”
Keith Miller
Alejandro Crawford
Thelvin Cabezas
Jeremy Thompson
“DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda”
Marc Scott
Doug Cooper
Michael Losure
Alex Timchenko
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Andre Montambeault
Marie-Josee Paradis
Alyson Lamontagne
David Bishop Noriega
“Pearl Quest”
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Liz Oliver
Ian Spendloff
Ross Burgess
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer
Darren Hendler
Paul Story
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
“Christopher Robin” – Tigger
Arslan Elver
Kayn Garcia
Laurent Laban
Mariano Mendiburu
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Indoraptor
Jance Rubinchik
Ted Lister
Yannick Gillain
Keith Ribbons
“Ready Player One” – Art3mis
David Shirk
Brian Cantwell
Jung-Seung Hong
Kim Ooi
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER in an ANIMATED FEATURE
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” – The Grinch
David Galante
Francois Boudaille
Olivier Luffin
Yarrow Cheney
“Incredibles 2” – Helen Parr
Michal Makarewicz
Ben Porter
Edgar Rodriguez
Kevin Singleton
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Ralphzilla
Dong Joo Byun
Dave K. Komorowski
Justin Sklar
Le Joyce Tong
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Miles Morales
Marcos Kang
Chad Belteau
Humberto Rosa
Julie Bernier Gosselin
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER in an EPISODE or REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Cycles” – Rae
Jose Luis Gomez Diaz
Edward Everett Robbins III
Jorge E. Ruiz Cano
Jose Luis -Weecho- Velasquez
“Lost in Space” – Humanoid
Chad Shattuck
Paul Zeke
Julia Flanagan
Andrew McCartney
“Nightflyers” – “All That We Have Found” – Eris
Peter Giliberti
James Chretien
Ryan Cromie
Cesar Dacol Jr.
“Marvel’s Spider-Man” – Doc Ock
Brian Wyser
Henrique Naspolini
Sophie Brennan
William Salyers
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER in a COMMERCIAL
McDonald’s – “Bobbi the Reindeer”
Gabriela Ruch Salmeron
Joe Henson
Andrew Butler
Joel Best
Overkill’s “The Walking Dead” – Maya
Jonas Ekman
Goran Milic
Jonas Skoog
Henrik Eklundh
Peta – “Best Friend” – Lucky
Bernd Nalbach
Emanuel Fuchs
Sebastian Plank
Christian Leitner
Volkswagen – “Born Confident” – Bam
David Bryan
Chris Welsby
Fabian Frank
Chloe Dawe
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” – Journey to the Quantum Realm
Florian Witzel
Harsh Mistri
Yuri Serizawa
Can Yuksel
“Aquaman” – Atlantis
Quentin Marmier
Aaron Barr
Jeffrey De Guzman
Ziad Shureih
“Ready Player One” – The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak
Stanley Wong
Joana Garrido
Daniel Gagiu
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Vandor Planet
Julian Foddy
Christoph Ammann
Clement Gerard
Pontus Albrecht
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT in an ANIMATED FEATURE
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” – Whoville
Loic Rastout
Ludovic Ramiere
Henri Deruer
Nicolas Brack
“Incredibles 2” – Parr House
Christopher M. Burrows
Philip Metschan
Michael Rutter
Joshua West
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Social Media District
Benjamin Min Huang
Jon Kim Krummel II
Gina Warr Lawes
Matthias Lechner
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Graphic New York City
Terry Park
Bret St. Clair
Kimberly Liptrap
Dave Morehead
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT in an EPISODE, COMMERCIAL or REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Cycles” – The House
Michael R.W. Anderson
Jeff Gipson
Jose Luis Gomez Diaz
Edward Everett Robbins III
“Lost in Space” – Pilot – Impact Area
Philip Engström
Kenny Vähäkari
Jason Martin
Martin Bergquist
“The Deuce” – 42nd St
John Bair
Vance Miller
Jose Marin
Steve Sullivan
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “June” – Fenway Park
Patrick Zentis
Kevin McGeagh
Leo Bovell
Zachary Dembinski
“The Man in the High Castle” – Reichsmarschall Ceremony
Casi Blume
Michael Eng
Ben McDougal
Sean Myers
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY in a PHOTOREAL PROJECT
“Aquaman” – Third Act Battle
Claus Pedersen
Mohammad Rastkar
Cedric Lo
Ryan McCoy
“Echo” – Time Displacement
Victor Perez
Tomas Tjernberg
Tomas Wall
Marcus Dineen
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Gyrosphere Escape
Pawl Fulker
Matt Perrin
Oscar Faura
David Vickery
“Ready Player One” – New York Race
Daniele Bigi
Edmund Kolloen
Mathieu Vig
Jean-Baptiste Noyau
“Welcome to Marwen” – Town of Marwen
C. Kim Miles
Matthew Ward
Ryan Beagan
Marc Chu
OUTSTANDING MODEL in a PHOTOREAL or ANIMATED PROJECT
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Nidavellir Forge Megastructure
Chad Roen
Ryan Rogers
Jeff Tetzlaff
Ming Pan
“Incredibles 2” – Underminer Vehicle
Neil Blevins
Philip Metschan
Kevin Singleton
“Mortal Engines” – London
Matthew Sandoval
James Ogle
Nick Keller
Sam Tack
“Ready Player One” – DeLorean DMC-12
Giuseppe Laterza
Kim Lindqvist
Mauro Giacomazzo
William Gallyot
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Millennium Falcon
Masa Narita
Steve Walton
David Meny
James Clyne
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan
Gerardo Aguilera
Ashraf Ghoniem
Vasilis Pazionis
Hartwell Durfor
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Wakanda
Florian Witzel
Adam Lee
Miguel Perez Senent
Francisco Rodriguez
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Dominik Kirouac
Chloe Ostiguy
Christian Gaumond
“Venom”
Aharon Bourland
Jordan Walsh
Aleksandar Chalyovski
Federico Frassinelli
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS in an ANIMATED FEATURE
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” – Snow, Clouds and Smoke
Eric Carme
Nicolas Brice
Milo Riccarand
“Incredibles 2”
Paul Kanyuk
Tiffany Erickson Klohn
Vincent Serritella
Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Virus Infection & Destruction
Paul Carman
Henrik Fält
Christopher Hendryx
David Hutchins
“Smallfoot”
Henrik Karlsson
Theo Vandernoot
Martin Furness
Dmitriy Kolesnik
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Ian Farnsworth
Pav Grochola
Simon Corbaux
Brian D. Casper
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS in an EPISODE, COMMERCIAL or REAL-TIME PROJECT
“Altered Carbon”
Philipp Kratzer
Daniel Fernandez
Xavier Lestourneaud
Andrea Rosa
“Lost in Space” – Jupiter is Falling
Denys Shchukin
Heribert Raab
Michael Billette
Jaclyn Stauber
“Lost in Space” – The Get Away
Juri Bryan
Will Elsdale
Hugo Medda
Maxime Marline
“The Man in the High Castle” – Statue of Liberty Destruction
Saber Jlassi
Igor Zanic
Nick Chamberlain
Chris Parks
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING in a PHOTOREAL FEATURE
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan
Sabine Laimer
Tim Walker
Tobias Wiesner
Massimo Pasquetti
“First Man”
Joel Delle-Vergin
Peter Farkas
Miles Lauridsen
Francesco Dell’Anna
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
John Galloway
Enrik Pavdeja
David Nolan
Juan Espigares Enriquez
“Welcome to Marwen”
Woei Lee
Saul Galbiati
Max Besner
Thai-Son Doan
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING in a PHOTOREAL EPISODE
“Altered Carbon”
Jean-François Leroux
Reece Sanders
Stephen Bennett
Laraib Atta
“The Handmaids Tale” – “June”
Winston Lee
Gwen Zhang
Xi Luo
Kevin Quatman
“Lost in Space” – Impact” – Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg
Douglas Roshamn
Sofie Ljunggren
Fredrik Lönn
“Silicon Valley” – “Artificial Emotional Intelligence” – Fiona
Tim Carras
Michael Eng
Shiying Li
Bill Parker
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING in a PHOTOREAL COMMERCIAL
Apple – “Unlock”
Morten Vinther
Michael Gregory
Gustavo Bellon
Rodrigo Jimenez
Apple – “Welcome Home”
Michael Ralla
Steve Drew
Alejandro Villabon
Peter Timberlake
Genesis – “G90 Facelift”
Neil Alford
Jose Caballero
Joseph Dymond
Greg Spencer
John Lewis – “The Boy and the Piano”
Kamen Markov
Pratyush Paruchuri
Kalle Kohlstrom
Daniel Benjamin
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS in a STUDENT PROJECT
“Chocolate Man”
David Bellenbaum
Aleksandra Todorovic
Jörg Schmidt
Martin Boué
“Proxima-b”
Denis Krez
Tina Vest
Elias Kremer
Lukas Löffler
“Ratatoskr”
Meike Müller
Lena-Carolin Lohfink
Anno Schachner
Lisa Schachner
“Terra Nova”
Thomas Battistetti
Mélanie Geley
Mickael Le Mezo
Guillaume Hoarau