‘Avengers,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ and ‘Lost in Space’ Lead Visual Effects Society Awards Winners

Avengers Infinity War Spiderman Into the Spider-verse Lost in Space VES Awards
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures/Lost in Space

It was a great night for Marvel at the 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards on Tuesday night. The comic book publisher’s wares led the film fields, with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” nabbing four wins apiece.

“Spider-Verse,” a dominant animated feature on the awards circuit this year, swept each of its categories. “Avengers” nearly did the same, dropping just one to Universal’s “Mortal Engines.”

“Ready Player One” received two prizes, while “First Man” picked up one. They join “Avengers: Infinity War,” along with “Christopher Robin” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in the Academy’s Oscar lineup of visual effects nominees this year.

On the television side, Netflix’s “Lost in Space” dominated with four wins as well.

“Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan received the Visual Effects Society’s Visionary Award, while “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss accepted the organization’s award for creative excellence and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri received the lifetime achievement honor.

See below for the full list of winners.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War”
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Kelly Port
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“First Man”
Paul Lambert
Kevin Elam
Tristan Myles
Ian Hunter
JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Joshua Beveridge
Christian Hejnal
Danny Dimian
Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Lost in Space” – “Danger, Will Robinson”
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – Pilot
Erik Henry
Matt Robken
Bobo Skipper
Deak Ferrand
Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Age of Sail”
John Kahrs
Kevin Dart
Cassidy Curtis
Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
John Lewis – “The Boy and the Piano”
Kamen Markov
Philip Whalley
Anthony Bloor
Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”
Keith Miller
Alejandro Crawford
Thelvin Cabezas
Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer
Darren Hendler
Paul Story
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Miles Morales
Marcos Kang
Chad Belteau
Humberto Rosa
Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“Lost in Space” – Humanoid
Chad Shattuck
Paul Zeke
Julia Flanagan
Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Volkswagen – “Born Confident” – Bam
David Bryan
Chris Welsby
Fabian Frank
Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Ready Player One” – The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak
Stanley Wong
Joana Garrido
Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse” – Graphic New York City
Terry Park
Bret St. Clair
Kimberly Liptrap
Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Lost in Space” – Pilot; – mpact Area
Philip Engström
Kenny Vähäkari
Jason Martin
Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
“Ready Player One” – New York Race
Daniele Bigi
Edmund Kolloen
Mathieu Vig
Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Mortal Engines” – London
Matthew Sandoval
James Ogle
Nick Keller
Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan
Gerardo Aguilera
Ashraf Ghoniem
Vasilis Pazionis
Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Ian Farnsworth
Pav Grochola
Simon Corbaux
Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Altered Carbon”
Philipp Kratzer
Daniel Fernandez
Xavier Lestourneaud
Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan
Sabine Laimer
Tim Walker
Tobias Wiesner
Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
“Lost in Space” – “Impact” – Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg
Douglas Roshamn
Sofie Ljunggren
Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple – “Welcome Home”
Michael Ralla
Steve Drew
Alejandro Villabon
Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Terra Nova”
Thomas Battistetti
Mélanie Geley
Mickael Le Mezo
Guillaume Hoarau

