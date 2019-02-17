×
‘Vice,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Lead Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Winners

Kristopher Tapley

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Vice
CREDIT: Amazon/Annapurna

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic “Vice,” starring Oscar nominees Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell, won two awards at the sixth annual Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday night.

The film won for best period and/or character makeup as well as special makeup effects. “Mary Queen of Scots” received the prize for period and/or character hairstyling. The two films are Oscar-nominated for best makeup and hairstyling along with Swedish import “Border.”

“A Star Is Born” and “Crazy Rich Asians” won the contemporary prizes for makeup and hairstyling, respectively.

In the television arenas, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” walked away with a pair for period and/or character makeup and hairstyling. “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and “Dancing With the Stars” won for contemporary makeup and hairstyling, respectively, while “Westworld” claimed the special effects trophy.

Actress Melissa McCarthy received the organization’s Distinguished Artisan Award.

See below for the full list of winners.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Makeup
“A Star is Born” (Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Crazy Rich Asians” (Heike Merker, Sophia Knight)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Vice” (Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, Jamie Kelman)

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“Mary Queen of Scots” (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher)

Best Special Makeup Effects
“Vice” (Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher)

TELEVISION MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Dancing With the Stars” (Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno)

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz)

Best Special Makeup Effects
“Westworld” (Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz)

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL

Best Contemporary Makeup
“King Lear” (Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee)

Best Special Makeup Effects
“Cocaine Godmother” (Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis)

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Makeup
“The Young and the Restless” (Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones)

Best Hairstyling
“The Young and the Restless” (Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Makeup
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis)

Best Hairstyling
“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “Promo” (Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz)

Best Hairstyling
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “Promo” (Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION

Best Makeup
“The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror” (Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian)

Best Hairstyling
“Aladdin” (Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach)

