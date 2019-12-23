Variety to Honor Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Variety will honor “Frozen 2” songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, as well as costume designer Sandy Powell at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Variety’s sixth annual Artisans Awards celebrates those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields. The tribute evening will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Lobero Theatre and will be moderated by Variety’s senior VP and awards editor, Tim Gray and Variety’s artisan editor Jazz Tangcay.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony-Award winning songwriters behind hits like “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Frozen 2.”

Variety Artisans Award will also honor the following recipients:

Michael Giacchino for Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit.” Giacchino is an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning composer and this marks his first collaboration with director Taika Waititi.

Kazu Hiro for Lionsgate and Bron Studio’s “Bombshell” directed by Jay Roach. Hiro recently won an Academy Award for makeup and hairstyling for his work on “Darkest Hour.” Hiro is credited for

transforming Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly in the film.

Popular on Variety

Barbara Ling for Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” Ling worked as production designer on the film and has been nominated for an ADG and Critics’ Choice Award for transforming Los Angeles back to the 1960s. She recently won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for best production design for her work on Quentin Tarantino’s movie.

Steve Morrow for Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari” directed by James Mangold. Morrow has scored two Oscar nominations for sound mixing.

Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell for Netflix’s “The Irishman” directed by Martin Scorsese. Powell, who has won three Academy Awards for costume design, has been working with Powell since Scorsese’s “The Departed.” Together, they are responsible for the film’s over 7,000 costumes that span five decades, including 102 costumes for Robert De Niro’s character Frank Sheeran alone.

Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillip’s “Joker.” Sher has worked as director of photography on six of Phillips’ films, including the “Hangover” series. He recently won the audience award and golden frog prize at Camerimage for his work on “Joker.”

Lee Smith for Universal Pictures and Sam Mendes’ World War I epic “1917.” Smith received an Oscar for editing on the film “Dunkirk” and is responsible for helping create the one-continuous-shot effect on “1917.”

Adam Valdez for Disney’s “The Lion King” directed by Jon Favreau. Valdez, who along with Rob Legato serves as “The Lion King” visual effect supervisor, is a visual effects artist who has worked on “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. He nabbed an Oscar for his work on “Jungle Book,” also directed by Favreau.

The 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Jan. 15 through Jan. 25.