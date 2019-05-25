×
‘Life of Pi’ DP Claudio Miranda to Receive Visionary Achievement Award at Cine Gear Expo

Cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who won an Oscar for his imagery of magical realism on Ang Lee’s 2103 “Life of Pi,” will be honored with the Visionary Achievement Award at Cine Gear Expo, the artisans-oriented trade show and conference that will take place at the Paramount lot from May 30 through June 2.

A pioneer in digital filmmaking, Miranda has embraced the latest technology to capture some of the big screen’s most groundbreaking images. He shot the first entirely digital feature, David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), for which he earned multiple best cinematography nominations.

Miranda’s use enhanced environment LED technology gave life to ultra-real lighting and otherworldly vistas to such films as “Oblivion” (2013) and “Tomorrowland” (2015).

The DP’s latest projects include Robert Rodriguez’s mystery-shrouded John Malkovich-starrer “100 Years” and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” with Tom Cruise, due out in 2020.

Cine Gear Expo opens with film competition screenings in Paramount’s Sherry Lansing Theatre. Winners will receive prizes such as cameras, lighting, support, and accessories thanks to the donations from sponsors. At its awards ceremony, the event will also recognize individuals and manufacturers who have performed outstanding service and made significant contributions to advancing the arts and crafts of filmmaking.

Friday and Saturday will include free seminars and panels by equipment makers such as Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Zeiss, Fujifilm, Blackmagic and Colorfront. Also participating in the educational track are top Hollywood societies and guilds such as ASC, Local 600, SOC, IMAGO, and DCS.

