×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Titanic’ Proportions: A Look Back at the Grand Testament to the World of Crafts

By

Artisans Editor

Jazz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Titanic Movie 1997
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal

In 1997, “Titanic” won 11 Academy Awards, nine for crafts alone. The film is a grand testament to the world of crafts: its costume design, sound mixing, visual effects, score, cinematography, production design, sound editing and hair and makeup were all nominated that year. Together, these craftspeople transported us back to 1912 and we were on that ship as it sailed off on that fateful trip. A full-scale RMS Titanic was built for the film, at a cost of $200 million. At the time, director James Cameron wanted to raise the bar on visual effects, and he used miniatures, motion capture and digital water to re-create the sinking of the ship.

The film’s score was written by James Horner, who used Celtic melodies to help drive its emotional heart. It starts with jubilation as the boat leaves the port. Synthesized vocals guide us until the tonal shift when the boat hits the iceberg. Horner also gave us Celine Dion’s Oscar-winning song “My Heart Will Go On.”

Peter Lamont designed the boat’s grand staircase, which was constructed in Mexico and serves as a character in itself in the film. The image of Rose descending it, with the clock behind her, as Jack waits at the bottom is indelible.

Popular on Variety

Russell Carpenter’s cinematography glides along the port of Southampton, showing us the mighty Titanic in all her beauty. The interior shots feature colors that are similar to an Impressionist painting as the camera swoops along. It’s majestic for a while. And then, disaster strikes.

The awards tide swept in for “Titanic” starting with the Golden Globes where it won four awards.  The “Titanic” win at the Oscars that year, saw the film match “Ben-Hur’s” win. It was also one of the first films since “The Sound of Music” to win Best Picture without Best Screenplay.

More Artisans

  • Titanic Movie 1997

    'Titanic' Proportions: A Look Back at the Grand Testament to the World of Crafts

    In 1997, “Titanic” won 11 Academy Awards, nine for crafts alone. The film is a grand testament to the world of crafts: its costume design, sound mixing, visual effects, score, cinematography, production design, sound editing and hair and makeup were all nominated that year. Together, these craftspeople transported us back to 1912 and we were [...]

  • quentin tarantino Once Upon a Time

    How Sound Editors Search High and Low for the Perfect Noise

    Sound editors are always on the hunt for that perfect mumble, ring or click. They want the one that will somehow cue the audience to feel that what they’re watching is real and move the story forward. And those noises can come from anywhere. Academy Award-winning sound editor and sound designer Randy Thom made a [...]

  • Cunningham

    'Cunningham' Director Alla Kovgan on Creating a 3D Dance Documentary

    Alla Kovgan is a Russian director and filmmaker whose film “Cunningham” won best documentary at the Hamptons Film Festival. The dance documentary looks at the work of dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham. Kovgan had always been aware of Cunningham’s work. While watching the last performance of the Cunningham company in 2011 before it closed, she [...]

  • Little Women Greta Gerwig BTS

    Greta Gerwig and 'Little Women' Crew Mix Modern and Classical

    Greta Gerwig wrote and directed Sony’s “Little Women,” a new look at Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved 19th-century classic. Eager to pay tribute to her artisan colleagues, Gerwig says, “It was a joy for me to work with all these people. It’s a movie that’s impossible to create without world-class artists. They killed themselves for me!” [...]

  • Missing Link

    Stop-Motion 'Missing Link's' Connection to 'King Kong'

    In some countries, animation is appreciated as serious art, but in the West, it’s often viewed as the domain of kids. Similarly, stop-motion animation is often dismissed as clunky but charming, thanks to TV’s “Gumby,” “Davey and Goliath” and Rankin/Bass specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Luckily, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel

    'Alita: Battle Angel': How Visual Effects Team Helped Inject Life Into Manga Character

    “Alita: Battle Angel” is based on Yukito Kishiro’s Japanese manga series, but James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez are the masterminds behind its big-screen transformation. Cameron had been working on the idea of bringing it to theaters for over 20 years, but handed over the project to Rodriguez as Cameron focused on his “Avatar” sequel. “Robert [...]

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out': Nathan Johnson on Finding the Music Cues for Rian Johnson's Murder Mystery

    “Knives Out” marks the fourth collaboration between composer Nathan Johnson and director Rian Johnson, having previously teamed up on “Brick,” “Looper,” and “The Brothers Bloom.” But their roots go far deeper than that: they’re cousins. Nathan Johnson says he first heard about “Knives Out” over a decade ago. “He basically told me about the opening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad