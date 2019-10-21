×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camerimage Main Competition includes ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All

Several awards season contenders — including “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured), “Joker” and “the Irishman” — will screen in the main competition at Camerimage, the cinematography-oriented film festival that will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16.

In alphabetical order, the selected films are:

“Amundsen” (Norway); director: by Espen Sandberg: cinematographer: Pål Ulvik Rokseth

“Bolden” (USA); director: Dan Pritzker; cinematographer: Neal Norton

“Ford v Ferrari (USA); director: James Mangold; cinematographer: Phedon Papamichael

“The Irishman” (USA); director: Martin Scorsese; cinematographer: Rodrigo Prieto

Joker” (USA); director: Todd Phillips; cinematographer: Lawrence Sher

“Last Black Man in San Fransisco” (USA, Canada); director: Joe Talbot; cinematographer: Adam Newport-Berra

“Motherless Brooklyn” (USA): director: Edward Norton; cinematographer: Dick Pope

“Mr. Jones” (Poland, U.K., Ukraine); director: Agnieszka Holland; cinematographer: Tomasz Naumiuk

“Never Look Away” (Germany, Italy); director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck; cinematographer: Caleb Deschanel

“An Officer and a Spy” (France, Italy); director: Roman Polański; cinematographer: Paweł Edelman

“The Painted Bird” (Czech Republic); director: Václav Marhoul; cinematographer: Vladimír Smutný

“Shadow” (Hong Kong, China); director: Yimou Zhang; cinematographer: Xiaoding Zhao

“The Two Popes” (U.K., Italy, Argentina, USA); director: Fernando Meirelles; cinematographer: César Charlone

The philosophy behind selections at Camerimage is to picks films in which “the image significantly to the way the story is told,” resulting from creative collaboration between the director and the cinematographer.

Camerimage Golden Frog winner often presage Oscar noms in cinematography, as was the case with “Ida” (2013), “Carol” (2015) and “Lion” (2016).

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Camerimage includes 'Joker' in Main Competition.

    Camerimage Main Competition includes ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’

    Several awards season contenders — including “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured), “Joker” and “the Irishman” — will screen in the main competition at Camerimage, the cinematography-oriented film festival that will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16. In alphabetical order, the selected films are: “Amundsen” (Norway); director: by Espen Sandberg: cinematographer: Pål Ulvik Rokseth “Bolden” [...]

  • First still from the set of

    How the 'Jojo Rabbit' Production Team Created a Child's View of Nazi Germany

    When picturing Nazi Germany during World War II, most people think of black-and-white or sepia-toned images of drab cities. For the cinematographer and production designer of “Jojo Rabbit,” a film set squarely in that time and place, it became clear that the color palette of the era was far more varied than they could have [...]

  • National Theatre Live Midsummer's Night Dream

    National Theatre Live Marks Decade of Stage-to-Screen With Immersive ‘Midsummer’

    National Theatre Live has filmed nearly eight dozen theatrical productions over the last decade, bringing theater to the cinema using top technologies and talents in the videography space. This month, on the eve of its 10th anniversary, its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is challenging the technical producers and crew with an immersive stage [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    How Bright Bulbs Enabled 'The Lighthouse's' Tough Black-and-White Shoot

    Early in development on “The Lighthouse,” writer-director Robert Eggers asked cinematographer Jarin Blaschke if he thought they could capture the look they were going for digitally. Blaschke answered no: Digital wouldn’t let them achieve the texture they had in mind — “what we photography nerds would call ‘micro-contrast.’ [The look] was never going to be [...]

  • Advanced Imaging Society Honors 10 Women

    AIS Honors 10 Women in Tech

    Celebrating 10 years of achievement in entertainment technology, the Advanced Imaging Society today named 10 female industry innovators who will receive the organization’s 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards at the its 10th annual Entertainment Technology Awards ceremony on October 28 in Beverly Hills. The individuals were selected by an awards committee for being significant “entertainment industry [...]

  • Will Smith Gemini Man Special Effects

    How the 'Gemini Man' VFX Team Digitally Created a Younger Version of Will Smith

    More human than human — yes, that’s a “Blade Runner” reference — yet it sounds like an unattainable standard when it comes to creating believable, photorealistic, digital human characters. But the visual effects team on Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” set its sights on something even more difficult: creating a digital version of young Will Smith [...]

  • Jest to Impress Cartoon Network Virtual

    New In-House VR Program Helps Cartoon Network Artists Add a Virtual Dimension

    Teams of animators and artists from across Cartoon Network’s numerous properties are getting the chance to expand into virtual reality storytelling via the company’s pilot program, Journeys VR. The work of the first three teams — including experiences based on action, nature and comedy — was unveiled to global audiences Oct. 1 on Steam and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad