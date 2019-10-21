Camerimage Main Competition includes ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’

Several awards season contenders — including “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured), “Joker” and “the Irishman” — will screen in the main competition at Camerimage, the cinematography-oriented film festival that will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16.

In alphabetical order, the selected films are:

“Amundsen” (Norway); director: by Espen Sandberg: cinematographer: Pål Ulvik Rokseth

“Bolden” (USA); director: Dan Pritzker; cinematographer: Neal Norton

“Ford v Ferrari (USA); director: James Mangold; cinematographer: Phedon Papamichael

“The Irishman” (USA); director: Martin Scorsese; cinematographer: Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker” (USA); director: Todd Phillips; cinematographer: Lawrence Sher

“Last Black Man in San Fransisco” (USA, Canada); director: Joe Talbot; cinematographer: Adam Newport-Berra

“Motherless Brooklyn” (USA): director: Edward Norton; cinematographer: Dick Pope

“Mr. Jones” (Poland, U.K., Ukraine); director: Agnieszka Holland; cinematographer: Tomasz Naumiuk

“Never Look Away” (Germany, Italy); director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck; cinematographer: Caleb Deschanel

“An Officer and a Spy” (France, Italy); director: Roman Polański; cinematographer: Paweł Edelman

“The Painted Bird” (Czech Republic); director: Václav Marhoul; cinematographer: Vladimír Smutný

“Shadow” (Hong Kong, China); director: Yimou Zhang; cinematographer: Xiaoding Zhao

“The Two Popes” (U.K., Italy, Argentina, USA); director: Fernando Meirelles; cinematographer: César Charlone

The philosophy behind selections at Camerimage is to picks films in which “the image significantly to the way the story is told,” resulting from creative collaboration between the director and the cinematographer.

Camerimage Golden Frog winner often presage Oscar noms in cinematography, as was the case with “Ida” (2013), “Carol” (2015) and “Lion” (2016).