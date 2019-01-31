×
Trio of Artists Honored at American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards

ACE Awards Honorees Guillermo del Toro Jerrold L Ludwig Craig McKay
One filmmaker and two legendary film editors are being honored at the Eddie Awards of American Cinema Editors on Friday evening. The event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Guillermo del Toro
Golden Eddie Honoree
Since bursting onto the scene — and winning the Critics’ Prize at Cannes ’93 for his first feature, “Cronos,” the Mexican writer-director-producer has established himself as an assured and imaginative talent. A devotee of monster movies and the gothic horror genre, he has moved back and forth easily between independent, Spanish-language films and increasingly big-budget studio productions, with credits that include the Oscar-nominated “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Pacific Rim,” “Crimson Peak,” “Mimic,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” as well as the “Hellboy” and “Blade” franchises. Last year, del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” earned 13 Oscar nominations, and won best picture and director.

Jerrold L. Ludwig
Career Achievement Honoree
Starting as an apprentice film editor on the Universal lot, the editor, producer and writer went on to become a top television editor with a four-decade-long career, and a two-time Emmy Award winner for his editing work on “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “An Early Frost.” His credits include series such as “Kojak” and the miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man — Book II,” along with specials and movies such as “The Gambler” starring Kenny Rogers (which won him an Eddie), “Dash and Lilly,” “Afterburn,” “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” “The Attic: The Hiding of Anne Frank” and “Who Will Love My Children.”

Craig McKay
Career Achievement Honoree
The New York native is a two-time Oscar nominee for his editing work on such films as “Silence of the Lambs” and “Reds,” and an Emmy nominee for his work on the 1978 drama series “Holocaust.” He got his start in the ’70s, working as an assistant on films including “The Exorcist” and “Scarecrow,” and after teaming with Jonathan Demme on “Melvin and Howard,” continued collaborating with the director on several notable films including “Philadelphia,” “Swing Shift,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Something Wild” and “Married to the Mob.” His credits include comedies (“Surviving Christmas”), sci-fi (“Europa Report”), indies (“Sin Nombre”) and documentaries (“Babies”).

