‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ Among Art Directors Guild Nominations

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced its nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.

Among the films recognized for outstanding production design are James Mangold’s “Ford V Ferrari,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Aladdin,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Dumbo” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” all scored nods in the fantasy film category.

In television, streaming newcomer Disney Plus scored a production design nomination for its freshman season of “The Mandalorian.” HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” also earned nominations in their respective categories.

Syd Mead, the “visual futurist” and concept artist known for his design contributions to science-fiction films such as “Star-Trek: The Motion Picture,” “Aliens,” and “Blade Runner,” has been named the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild’s four crafts. Joe Alves will receive the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), Denis Olsen from the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), Stephen Myles Berger from the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, and Jack Johnson from the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council.

The ADG winners will be presented at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Feb. 1, 2020.

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FILM

“Ford v Ferrari,” François Audouy

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent

“Joker,” Mark Friedberg

“1917,” Dennis Gassner

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

“Ad Astra,” Kevin Thompson

“Aladdin,” Gemma Jackson

“Avengers: Endgame,” Charles Wood

“Dumbo,” Rick Heinrichs

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Patrick Tatopoulos

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Jade Healy

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Kevin Kavanaugh

“Knives Out,” David Crank

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun

“Us,” Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

“Abominable,” Max Boas

“Frozen 2,” Michael Giaimo

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Pierre-Olivier Vincent

“The Lion King,” James Chinlund

“Toy Story 4,” Bob Pauley

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“A Series of Unfortunate Events: ‘Penultimate Peril: Part 1,'” Bo Welch

“The Crown: ‘Aberfan,'” Martin Childs

“Game of Thrones: ‘The Bells,'” Deborah Riley

“The Mandalorian: ‘Chapter One,'” Andrew L. Jones

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: ‘Ep. 305, Ep. 308,'” Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Big Little Lies: ‘What Have They Done?’ ‘The Bad Mother,’ ‘I Want to Know,'” John Paino

“The Boys: ‘The Female of the Species,'” Dave Blass

“Euphoria: ‘The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,’ ‘And Salt the Earth Behind You,'” Kay Lee

“The Handmaid’s Tale: ‘Mayday,'” Elizabeth Williams

“The Umbrella Academy: ‘We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals,'” Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Black Mirror: ‘Striking Vipers,'” Anne Beauchamp

“Catch-22,” David Gropman

“Chernobyl,” Luke Hull

“Deadwood,” Maria Caso

“Fosse/Verdon,” Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Barry: ‘ronny/lily,'” Tyler B. Robinson

“Fleabag: ‘Ep. 5,'” Jonathan Paul Green

“GLOW: ‘Up, Up, Up,'” Todd Fjelsted

“The Good Place: ‘Employee of the Bearimy,’ ‘Help Is Other People,'” Ian Phillips

“Russian Doll: ‘Nothing in This World is Easy,'” Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory: ‘The Stockholm Syndrome,’ ‘The Conference Valuation,’ ‘The Propagation Proposition,'” John Shaffner

“The Cool Kids: ‘Vegas, Baby!'” Stephan Olson

“Family Reunion: ‘Remember Black Elvis?'” Aiyanna Trotter

“No Good Nick: ‘The Italian Job,'” Kristan Andrews

“Will & Grace: ‘Family, Trip,’ ‘The Things We Do for Love,’ ‘Conscious Coupling,'” Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There,” Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel,” Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal,” James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch,” Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover,” Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Monica Sotto

“91st Oscars,” David Korins

“Rent: Live,” Jason Sherwood

“Saturday Night Live: ‘1764 Emma Stone,’ ‘1762 Sandra Oh,’ ‘1760 John Mulaney,'” Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

“Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour,” Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin