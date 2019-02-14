×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Costume Designer Sandy Powell Leads Field of Oscar-Nominated Peers

By

Randee's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sandy Powell The Favourite
CREDIT: Atsushi Nishijima

Sandy Powell has done it again: For the third time in her career, she’s doubled up on nominations in the category of costume design, with her nominations this year for “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Favourite.” But almost equally extraordinary is the fact that she worked on both films concurrently.

“I lived on adrenaline,” says Powell when recalling the heady days of bouncing between 1930s fantasy London (“Poppins”) and 18th century Queen Anne’s court (“Favourite”). “It was incredibly exciting, but keeping them separate in my mind involved a lot of scheduling by my assistants.”

This doubled-up task must have been a little whiplash-inducing; she had a Disney budget but high expectations for a beloved character in “Poppins,” while a more independent budget and a rarely portrayed royal era for “Favourite.”

“I had to figure out how not to disappoint while tackling an iconic character in Mary, while with ‘The Favourite’ the biggest challenge was how to create a court and world of costumes for Queen Anne [Olivia Colman] that hadn’t really been done for many years. There were no costumes I could rent, and we had to do that with limited time and money.”

Related

For “Favourite” that meant using some of the same fabrics that flavored the costumes of fellow nominee Alexandra Byrne (“Mary, Queen of Scots”): denim. Emma Stone’s early maid outfit is made of recycled jeans; later on, Powell saved money by mixing and matching pieces in characters’ outfits. “The women look as if they’re wearing 16 or 17 different costumes, but they’re really made of different components,” she says.

It also helped that “Favourite’s” color palette was limited and largely monochromatic, as well as stripped down. “I was thinking, ‘How can I make an 18th century costume drama different?’ The answer: use a contemporary fabric and pare down the ornamentation,” she says. Everything was cut to a bare silhouette shape, and many fabrics were laser-cut, including the lace.

“The clothes were supposed to look like clothes,” she says, a comment that refers specifically to the queen’s often very casual wear — she’s often shown in a nightgown or robe. “Not someone parading around in a period drama. We wanted them to look like they would smell — as they would have done in that period.”

“Poppins,” fortunately, had more chances to pop — not just with a bigger budget, but because of the fantasy element. “I could have made the family all in brown and beige, but I do love working with color,” she says. That translated into a cobalt blue coat with a busy inner lining for Poppins [Emily Blunt], rather than a nanny’s expected navy blue, for example.

She also could head into fantastical realms, as with the upside-down room of Cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep) and the finale’s pastel balloon sequence. But one truly outstanding look came from a little paint: During a partly animated sequence, costumes were painted in such a way that it was difficult to tell at first that those were not ruffles or folds or decoration at all – just the suggestion of them. “That was a risk that paid off,” she says.

Still, despite Powell’s prowess with two films in the running, there’s no guarantee she’ll triumph over Byrne, or Ruth Carter (“Black Panther”) or Mary Zophres (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), all of whom bring unique visions to the table.

For example, Zophres had to design costumes for a total of six short films that make up “Scruggs,” which effectively meant she had to start over multiple times. Meanwhile, Carter created 1,500 designs for the vibrant world of Wakanda in “Panther.”

Nor are statistics on Powell’s side: Her first double-nominated win in 1999 did net her a first Oscar, for “Shakespeare in Love” (the other film was “Velvet Goldmine”). But her second double-up, for 2015’s “Carol” and “Cinderella,” came up snake-eyes. And then there’s the fact only the name of the films, not the designer, appears on the final ballot.

“I’m supporting both,” she says diplomatically when asked if she has, well … a favorite. “If I wanted to be tactical, I wouldn’t — it’s not particularly beneficial if you want to win. But as they say, it’s great just to be nominated.”

(Pictured above: Sandy Powell on the set of “The Favourite”)

More Artisans

  • Sandy Powell The Favourite

    Costume Designer Sandy Powell Leads Field of Oscar-Nominated Peers

    Sandy Powell has done it again: For the third time in her career, she’s doubled up on nominations in the category of costume design, with her nominations this year for “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Favourite.” But almost equally extraordinary is the fact that she worked on both films concurrently. “I lived on adrenaline,” says [...]

  • Mary Poppins Production Design BTS

    Oscar-Nominated Production Designers Infused Their Films With Elements of Fantasy

    The films up for this year’s Oscar for production design are set in specific times and places, but a lot of invention — and inventiveness — went into creating their physical surroundings. We all know that the African kingdom of Wakanda in “Black Panther” is mythical, but it’s not the only example of fabrication among the [...]

  • Harry Belafonte Blackkklansman

    Oscar-Nominated Editors Brought the Past to Life in This Year's Mostly Historical Films

    As much as anything, the task of a film editor is to move the attention of the audience in the direction of the narrative. As biographical stories and historical drama dominate the nominated films in the category, that meant developing deep character portraits alongside factual events, and paying attention to historical reality. This year’s crop [...]

  • Matthew Libatique Caleb Deschanel Cinematography Oscar

    Oscar-Nominated Cinematographers Made Bold Choices With This Year's Films

    Cinema is a global language, and this year’s roster of Oscar nominees for cinematography is a good illustration. The list boasts a distinctly international flavor. The stories come from Poland, Germany, England, Mexico and the U.S., and the nominees are almost as diverse in nationality. Meanwhile, on the tech side, the trend toward multiplicity in formats [...]

  • The Favourite Blackkklansman

    Do Multiple Craft Nominations Indicate a Best Picture Oscar? Yes and No

    When Barry Alexander Brown received a film editing nomination for “BlackKklansman” (above, right) in January, he had to prepare a statement for the press. “I said, ‘Look, I wouldn’t be here without all this other talent in the movie,’” he recalls. “When you look at a film and it gets all of the best awards, [...]

  • Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams and Aaron

    Below-the-Line Talent Share Insights Into Top Sundance Movies

    A seller’s market prevailed at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, as streaming giants competed with traditional studios to buy a wide assortment of indie projects they hope to turn into hits. The artisans who worked on some of the highest-profile Sundance movies share their stories.  Blinded by the Light (Bought by New Line for $15 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad