‘The Favourite,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Among Art Directors Guild Winners

“The Favourite,” “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” walked away with top film honors at the 23rd annual Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night.

In the TV fields, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Glow” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were among the winners.

Oscar-nominated production designer Jeannine Oppewall (“L.A. Confidential,” “Seabiscuit”) and ADG-nominated production designer Ed Verreaux (“Jurassic Park”) received lifetime achievement awards from the organization.

“Mary Poppins Returns” director Rob Marshall received the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Oscar nominees for production design this year were “Black Panther,” “The Favourite,” “First Man,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Roma.”

Full list of winners below.

FEATURE FILM

Period Film

“The Favourite” (Fiona Crombie)

Fantasy Film

“Black Panther” (Hannah Beachler)

Contemporary Film

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Nelson Coates)

Animated Film

“Isle of Dogs” (Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod)

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “Simone,” “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Bill Groom)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – “June,” “Unwomen” (Mark White, Elisabeth Williams)

Television Movie or Miniseries

“The Alienist” – “The Boy on the Bridge” (Mara LePere-Schloop)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

“Glow” – “Viking Funeral,” “Perfects are People, Too,” “Rosalie” (Todd Fjelsted)

Multi-Camera Series

“Sesame Street” – “Book Worming,” “The Count’s Counting Error,” “Street Food” (David Gallo)

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial (TIE)

Apple – “Welcome Home” (Christopher Glass)

Variety, Reality or Event Special

“The Oscars: 90th Annual Academy Awards” (Derek McLane)