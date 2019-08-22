×

Former Academy President and DP John Bailey to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

CREDIT: A.M.P.A.S./Wawrychuk/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

John Bailey, the cinematographer and former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will receive a lifetime achievement award from the 27th Camerimage film festival in Torun Poland. The Fest, attended by top DPs and other artists from around the world, will run on Nov. 9-16.

Bailey’s credits include Lawrence Kasdan’s “The Big Chill,” Harold Ramis’ “Groundhog Day,” Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People” and Ken Kwapis’ “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Bailey just completed his term as president of AMPAS. He was a governor of the Academy for 15 years and has been a member of the American Society of Cinematographers for nearly 35 years.

Last year, when Bailey attended Camerimage, he headed a panel with Carol Littleton, a member of the board of governors and the film editors branch, who is also his wife; and Brooke Boles, associate director of membership and awards. At that session, Bailey re-iterated his support for the establishment of a “popular film” category at the Oscars, although he allowed that the concept could adopt a different moniker.

Camerimage is honoring Bailey for an extensive body of work. In addition to lensing the aforementioned classics, Bailey has worked on some iconic productions, including Monte Hellman’s “Two-Lane Blacktop” (1971), “Emergency!” (1974) and the TV series “Kojak” (1975).

Other projects include Terrence Malik’s “Days of Heaven” (1976) and Robert Altman’s “3 Women” (1977).

As DP, Bailey shot such noted films as “Boulevard Nights” (1978), directed by Michael Pressman; and Paul Schrader’s “American Gigolo” (1980). In the 1980s and 1990s Bailey’s collaboration with Schrader extended to “Cat People” (1981), “Mishima” (1984), “Light of Day” (1986) and “Forever Mine” (1999).

Other directors Bailey has collaborated with include John Schlesinger, Michael Apted, Wolfgang Petersen

Bailey has also taken a few turns as director himself, having helmed Lily Tomlin’s 1990 one-woman show “The Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe”; 1994’s “China Moon,” with Ed Harris and Benicio del Toro; and 1996’s “Mariette in Ecstasy.”

