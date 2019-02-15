×
Cinema Audio Society Honors Steven Spielberg, Lee Orloff and Mary Jo Lang

Steven Spielberg Lee Orloff Mary Jo Lang
CREDIT: A quiet place: Jonny Cournoyer/paramount; Spielberg: David Buchan/Shutterstock; Orloff: Cren Frayer

At the Cinema Audio Society Awards on Feb. 16, CAS is honoring a trio of artists. The event take place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

 

Steven Spielberg, Filmmaker Award
It’s hard to overestimate the influence of the three-time Oscar winner, a towering figure in Hollywood for decades. A prolific director-producer-screenwriter, who also co-founded DreamWorks Studios, Spielberg ushered in the modern age of the blockbuster with such box-office hits as “Jaws,” “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park,” becoming perhaps the most commercially successful director in history. While earlier franchises such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jurassic Park” highlighted his love of sci-fi and escapist adventure fare, Spielberg has also taken on weightier issues in films including “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Color Purple,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.”

 

Mary Jo Lang, President’s Award
The three-time CAS award-winner (for “Frozen,” “Big Hero Six,” and “Inside Out”) started in 1984, apprenticing with Mark Ulano and Petrushka Mierzwa on “Friday the 13th Part 5,” interned at Taj Soundworks where she began mixing in 1991, and moved to Warner Bros. Studios in 1992. Before recently retiring, she worked on several motion pictures that won the Oscar for sound mixing and/or sound effects editing, including “Braveheart,” “The Matrix,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “The Ghost and the Darkness,” as well as several that were nominated: “Interstellar,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Social Network.”

Lee Orloff, Career Achievement Award
The go-to production sound mixer for directors including James Cameron, Michael Mann and Gore Verbinski won the Oscar for “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and has received six other Academy Award nominations (for “The Abyss,” “Geronimo: An American Legend,” “The Insider,” “The Patriot,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”). Orloff’s first feature was Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1984 crime thriller debut “Blood Simple,” and during the past 35 years he’s worked on more than 75 films and TV projects, including Oscar-winner “Rango,” “Westworld,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

