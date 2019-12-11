×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Queen & Slim’ Production Designer Karen Murphy Mapped Out the Duo’s Route

By

Zoe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queen & Slim
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

“Queen & Slim” is a social commentary packaged as a film, beginning with a bang. It kicks off when Queen (Jodi Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) shoot a police officer in self-defense and find themselves on the run. Slim somewhat innocently thinks his action will be justified in court, but Queen, a weathered prosecutor, knows different.

Director Melina Matsoukas, a two-time Grammy winner best known for music videos, collaborated with production designer Karen Murphy to bring the real world to the screen. While filming a current-day script mostly on location might seem fairly straightforward, production crews know that’s never the case.

The script specifies only certain stops in the road trip, so Murphy mapped out an actual route for the pair. “I made a road map quite early in the [process] and gave it to every department,” she says. “I drew where it was starting, how long that would take and the drive. Then I knew what temperatures were in that city and the small cities they’d go through.”

Determining a route informed the design process. Two gas stations along the way serve as prime examples. The first, on the outskirts of a big town, “is jammed with product and distraction,” says Murphy. By contrast, the next is in a farming community. “It was meant to feel a bit slower and like they were quite out of place in that spot. It’s quite sparse, the colors are really muted, and it’s a little bit like from another era.”

Popular on Variety

Aside from the early scenes that were shot in Cleveland, the rest of the locations were split among various places in Louisiana, including the neighborhood bar where Queen and Slim go dancing on their second date.

The interior was actually one of the oldest neighborhood bars in Treme, Louisiana, a space Murphy says she fought for since the energy felt right. But that doesn’t mean it was camera-ready. Murphy’s work included building a stage, repainting and re-lighting the interior.

“Juke joints are a thing that is a real phenomenon in the South,” she says. “And we really, Melina and I, enjoyed that set a lot.” They worked over Mardi Gras and the bar held parties even as the crew were inside working.

“I got to talk to a lot of the folks and hear a lot of their stories,” says Murphy. “Some of them were musicians and they would give me ideas. It was actually a really great way to embrace the community.”

While the interior felt right, the exterior wasn’t, since it was in the city and the script implied a more isolated space. The production employed a common bit of movie magic and used a different bar for the exterior. Though that building was too big for what they wanted, from the front it looked intimate enough to match the other location. Murphy had the art-deco exterior painted and aged, and added corresponding signage and lighting.

Locations can be great, but the spaces don’t “offer us anything decoratively,” says Murphy. “We brought that.”

The parking lot became an opportunity to showcase the historic car community of New Orleans. “Often on the weekends there’s parties [under the freeway] and people bringing their cars out to show what they’ve done to them,” says Murphy. “They’re really proud of them, and we were trying to speak of place.”

Cars play a major role throughout the film, and all were chosen with care. The small, white sedan that shows up first came from an all-too-real experience. While scouting in Cleveland, Murphy watched a police car pull over a similar vehicle for no reason.

“That image. That cop car with the lights. The vulnerable little car with the big, scary car behind, that visual in that street context was incredible,” says Murphy, adding, “This is real. The police do pull people over for absolutely no reason and it happened right in front of my eyes.”

More Film

  • Queen & Slim

    How 'Queen & Slim' Production Designer Karen Murphy Mapped Out the Duo's Route

    “Queen & Slim” is a social commentary packaged as a film, beginning with a bang. It kicks off when Queen (Jodi Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) shoot a police officer in self-defense and find themselves on the run. Slim somewhat innocently thinks his action will be justified in court, but Queen, a weathered prosecutor, knows [...]

  • Kevin Costner Diane Lane

    Film News Roundup: Kevin Costner-Diane Lane Thriller 'Let Him Go' Set for August

    In today’s film news roundup, “Let Him Go” will open against “Bill and Ted Face the Music”; “Paradise Found” is in the works; “The Irishman” leads the way for AACTA International Awards nominations; and principal photography has wrapped on “Quiet in My Town.” RELEASE DATE Focus Features has set an Aug. 21 release date for [...]

  • Harriet Movie BTS

    How the Three-Part Arc Helped 'Harriet' Editor Wyatt Smith in the Editing Room

    It has taken us until 2019 to have a film about Araminta “Minty” Ross. Better known in history as Harriet Tubman. In Kasi Lemmons’ new film “Harriet,” the story breaks away from the typical slave narrative of an upward journey. Rather, we get a story that delves into the woman, her humanity and inspirational life. [...]

  • Awkwafina Jumanji Next Level Premiere

    'The Farewell's' Awkwafina on Her First Golden Globe Nomination, Female Director Snubs

    Awkwafina just might’ve had her best Monday ever. Shortly after 5 a.m., the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced that she’d earned her first Golden Globe nomination (as best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy) for her performance in “The Farewell.” But she didn’t have a ton of time to celebrate, since she [...]

  • Bhumi Pednekar

    IFFAM-Variety's Asian Stars: Up Next Program is Helping Talent Cross Over

    Eight young stars accepted the “Asian Stars: Up Next” award on Tuesday intended to recognize and promote Asian on-screen talent who have established themselves in their home market but have the potential to cross borders onto the global stage. The awards are issued by the International Film Festival & Awards Macao and Variety, and were [...]

  • Mo'Nique

    Mo'Nique to Play 'Badass Black Woman' in New Film 'Mother Trucker'

    Mo’Nique has signed on for the lead role in the independent action-adventure “Mother Trucker.” The movie is written by J. Oyer Tomas, former HBO executive producer, and set during the Congressional impeachment hearings to remove President Richard Nixon from office. Nixon resigned in 1974. Mo’Nique will portray a mother, struggling with anger management issues, who [...]

  • Bellbird review

    Macao Film Review: 'Bellbird'

    Mild, mellow and as life-affirming as a soft fall of springtime New Zealand rain, Hamish Bennett’s charming if overfamiliar debut feature “Bellbird” — so named after a species of avian indigenous to the region, which Captain Cook reportedly described as having a song “like small bells, exquisitely tuned” — is a fondly bittersweet tribute to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad