‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘1917’ and ‘Cats’ Among Golden Reel Nominees

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced nominations for its 67th annual Golden Reel Awards early Monday morning.

“Joker,”1917,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were among those with three nominations. “Cats” received a nomination for outstanding achievement in sound editing – musical.

Elsewhere, Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian” received two nominations, and Apple TV Plus’ new drama “Servant” garnered one. HBO’s smash “Succession” earned two nominations.

The 2020 MPSE filmmaker award will be handed to Victoria Alonso (“Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”). The 2020 MPSE career achievement award will be handed to Cecelia “Cece” Hall.

See the full list of nominations below. Winners will be announced at the 67th Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD

Victoria Alonso

2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cecelia “Cece” Hall

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Toy Story 4”

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka

Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan

“Frozen II”

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Foley Editor: Scott Curtis

“Missing Link”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman, MPSE, Jessie Pariseau

Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano

Foley Editor: Travis Crotts

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose, MPSE, Amy Kane

“Abominable”

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler

Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee

“The Lion King”

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner

Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

“White Snake”

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen

Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu

Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding

ADR Editor: Sandra Sun

Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao

Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He

“Spies in Disguise”

Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker

Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer

Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers

Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning

Foley Artists: Shelly Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE

ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen

“Joker”

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen

“Ford v Ferrari”

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

“JoJo Rabbit”

Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler

“The Irishman”

Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE

“1917”

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

“Rocketman”

Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan

“Avengers: Endgame”

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

“Ford v Ferrari”

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie

“Joker”

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger

Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

“1917”

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur

Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin

“Avengers: Endgame”

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski

“John Wick 3”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

“Star Wars”

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

“A Hidden Life”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking

Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee

Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore

“Joker”

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“

Music Editor: Jim Schultz

“JoJo Rabbit”

Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Music Editor: Philip Tallman

“Waves”

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn

“Queen & Slim”

Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi

“Ad Astra”

Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE

Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman

Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler

“Little Women”

Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang

Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi

“Apollo 11”

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano

Foley Artist: Eric Milano

“The Cave”

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel

Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape

Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt

Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”

Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic

Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay

“Echo in the Canyon”

Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

“Sea of Shadows”

Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi

Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl

Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“Parasite”

Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young

Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young

Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In

Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young

Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

Foley Editor: Shin I Na

“Atlantics”

Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck

Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet

Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando

Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud

“The Sound Story”

Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE

Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar

Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj

Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar

Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath

“Shadow”

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye

Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf

Foley Editor: Ning Wei

Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng

“The Fall of the American Empire”

Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE

Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne

Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon

Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne

Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon

“Gully Boy”

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja

Music Editor: Nakul Kamte

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

“Rocketman”

Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

“Frozen II”

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

“Judy”

Music Editor: Paul John Chandler

“Cats”

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone

Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley

“Western Stars”

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

“Echo in the Canyon”

Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese”

Music Editor: John M. Davis

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“Gears 5”

Audio Directors: John Morgan, Crispin Hands

Sound Designers: Frank Faugno, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Nick Martin

Foley Editor: Logan Wall

“Death Stranding”

Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

Sound Designer: Jacob Allston, Jeff Darby, Rob Castro, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon

Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco

Dialogue Editors: Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad

Audio Director: Ludvig Forrsell

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell

Music Editor: Bill Hemstapat

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe

Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin

Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale

Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

“Mortal Kombat 11”

Supervising Sound Editor: Samuel Justice, MPSE

Sound Designers: Graham Donnelly, Csaba Wagner, Jay Jennings, David Farmer, MPSE Eilam Hoffman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Joe Hudson

Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Michael Leaning, Michael Schiparo, Jesse Garcia, Bob Kellough, MPSE, Braden Parkes

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev

“World of Warcraft: Reckoning”

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Brian Johnson

InGame Audio Lead: Dave Rovin

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Lawrence Peacock, John Thomas, Gary Summers

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Neal Acree, John Kurlander

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

“Final Fantasy XIV – Shadowbringers”

Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Martin Gershin, MPSE, Masanobu Tomita

Audio Producer: Debbie Gonzalez

Audio Director: Masayoshi Soken

Sound Designer: Jesse Garcia, Yousuke Nakashima

Sound Editors: Dylan Levitt

Foley Artists: Alica Stevenson, Dawn Lunford

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe

Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior

Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus

Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido

Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice

Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco

Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

“Mortal Kombat 11”

Audio Directors: Rich Carle, Dan Forden, Alice Bernier

Advanced Sound Designer: Stephen Schappler

Senior Sound Designers: Eric Wedemeyer, Austin Shannon

Sound Designers: Matt Swanson

Advanced Audio Designer: Daran Nadra

Senior Audio Designer: Dustin Reid

“Borderlands 3”

Audio Director: Mark Petty

Audio Lead: Brian Fieser

Sound Designers: Andrew Cheney, Raison Varner, Joshua Davidson, Ricky Meisner, Jesse Lemons, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Michael Finley, Eliot Connors, MPSE, Keith Bilderbeck, MPSE, Johannes Hammers, MPSE

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

“Gears 5”

Audio Director: John Morgan

Sound Designers: Josh Linton, Edward Bauman, Brent Silk, Aaron Holland, Sashen Reddy, Alec Bradey, Ian Savage, Frank Faugno, John Tennant, Toby Hulse

Dialogue Editor: Tim McKenzie

Supervising Music Editor: Crispin Hands

“Death Stranding”

Audio Director: Ludvig Forssell

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell

Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco

Dialogue Editor: Dedrick Sarzaba

Sound Designers: Hiroyuki Nakayama, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon, Christian Kjeldsen, Nick Van Kleef, Peter Wayne

Dialogue Editors: Duncan Gillies, Damian O’Sullivan, Timothy Schauer

Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

Music Editor: Andrew Buresh

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Barry”ronny/lily”

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mark Allen

Dialogue Editor: John Creed, Harrison Meyle

Music Editor: Michael Brake

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Foley Editor: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber

“Servant:ReBorn”

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Supervising ADR Editor: Alexa Zimmerman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Fredric Rosenberg

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Artists: Gareth Rhys Jones

“Battle at Big Rock”

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó, Michael Fentum

Supervising ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

“Ballers:Players Only”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Robert Guastini, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Daisuke Sawa

Music Editor: Bruno Roussel, MPSE

Foley Artists: Joseph T. Sabella, Jesi Ruppel

Foley Editor: Damien Smith

“The Good Place:The Answer”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Furhmann, Jason Ryterband

Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey

Foley Editor: Terry Boyd Jr

“Fleabag:Episode 1”

Sound Effects Editor: Jack Gillies

Dialogue Editors: Harry Platford, Michael Williams

“Star Trek Short Treks:The Trouble with Edward”

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Music Editor: Matt Decker

Foley Artists: Ginger Geary, Doug Maddick

Foley Editor: Trevor Sperry

“Stucco”

Supervising Sound Editors: Dave Farmer, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Orlowski, Graham Donnelly

Dialogue Editor: Frank Scheuring

“The Mandalorian:Chapter One”

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editors: Steve Slanec, James Spencer

ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

“Vikings:New Beginnings”

Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall, MPSE, David McCallum

Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake

Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson

“Modern Love:Take Me as I Am”

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand

“Big Little Lies:What Have We Done”

Supervising Sound Editors: Linda Forsén, Paul Lucien Col

Dialogue Editor: Alex Horlick

ADR Editor: Natalie Fleurant, MPSE

“Whiskey Cavalier:Czech Mate”

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer

ADR Editor: Michael Jesmer

“The Terror: Infamy:The Weak are Meat”

Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier

ADR Editors: Aaron Olson, Gord Sproule

Dialogue Editor: Gord Hillier

‘Lost in Space:Unknown”

Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Tim Tuchrello, Mike Hertlein, MPSE

“Castle Rock:Restore Hope”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“The Mandalorian:Chapter One”

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

“Vikings:What Happens in the Cave”

Sound Effects Editors: Steve Medeiros

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Foley Editor: Chris King

“The Terror: Infamy:Taizo”

Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier

Sound Designer: Pat Haskill

Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy

Foley Editor: Dean Giammarco

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:Persona Non Grata”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jon Wakeham

Sound Designer: Russell Topal

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Dylan Wilhoit

“Mr. Robot:Method Not Allowed”

Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Buchholz, Brett Hinton

Sound Designer: Dan Kremer

Sound Effects Editors: Davis Fossum, Daniel Coleman, Patrick O’Sullivan

Foley Artists: Dominquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn, MPSE

Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Mike Marino

“Catch-22 :EP 101”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jerry Ross

Sound Designer: Chris Assels

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Fuller

Foley Editor: Clay Weber, MPSE

Foley Artist: Catherine Harper, MPSE

Foley Editor: Katherine Rose, MPSE

“Daybreak:Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Sound Effects Editors: John Snider, Todd Murakami

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce

Foley Editors: Larry Hopkins, Antony Zeller, MPSE

“Hanna:Forest”

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical

“Wu Tang: An American Saga :All In Together Now”

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

“Mr. Robot :Method Not Allowed”

Music Editor: Ben Zales

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:Persona Non Grata”

Music Editors: Eric Wegener, Alex Levy

“Vikings:What Happens in the Cave”

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

“This Is Us :Stranger”

Supervising Music Editor: Chris Foster

“Swamp Thing:The Anatomy Lesson”

Music Editor: Matthew Llewellyn

“Daybreak :Cantu Tu Vida”

Supervising Music Editor: Eduardo Ponsdomenech

Music Editor: Christopher Kaller

“Catch-22 :EP 101”

Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Chernobyl

“Please Remain Calm”

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, David Esparza, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken, MPSE, Bernard Weiser, MPSE

“Game of Thrones:The Bells”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Paul Bercovitch, John Matter

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel :A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”

Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar

Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern

ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez

“The Crown:Aberfan”

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Tom Williams

ADR Editor: Steve Little

“Succession:This is Not for Tears”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editors: Bill Orrico, Marlena Grzaslewicz

Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ

ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza

“The Handmaid’s Tale:Mayday”

Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall

Dialogue Editor: Brent Pickett

ADR Editor: Krystin Hunter

“Peaky Blinders :Mr. Jones”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath

Dialogue Editor: Adele Fletcher

ADR Editor: Adele Fletcher

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

“Chernobyl :1.23.45”

Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

Sound Designer: Joe Beal

Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart

Foley Artist: Anna Wright

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Bradley Katona, MPSE Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, MPSE Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Foley Editor: Brett Voss, MPSE

“The Watchmen:The Extraordinary Being”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, MPSE

Foley Artist: Zane Bruce

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE

“True Detective :The Great War and Modern Memory”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, MPSE

Sound Designer: David Esparza, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Collins, MPSE

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE

Foley Artists: Sarah Monat, Robin Harlan

“Stranger Things :Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday

Foley Artist: Steven Baine

“Peaky Blinders : Strategy”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Effects Editor: Sarah Elias

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Foley Editor: Tom Stewart

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Browell

Sound Designer: Steve Browell

Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth

Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance :What Was Sundered and Undone”

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Sound Designers: David Farmer, MPSE, Tim Nielsen

Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Jon Borland, Addison Teague, Lee Gilmore, MPSE

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anthony De Francesco

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“NOS4A2: The Shorter Way”

Music Editor: Michael Brake, MPSE

“Game of Thrones :The Long Night”

Music Editor: David Klotz

“Billions :Fight Night”

Music Editor: Shari Johanson

“Dark: An Endless Cycle”

Music Editor: Lewis Morison

“Carnival Row:The Gloaming”

Music Editor: Greg Vines

“Succession: This is Not for Tears”

Music Editors: Todd Kasow, John Finklea

“The Handmaid’s Tale :Mayday”

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

“American Gods: Donar the Great”

Music Editor: Kevin Banks

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“3 Below: Tales of Arcadia”

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Sound Designer: James Miller

Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches

Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti

Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman

Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody

Sound Effects Editor: Peter Munters

Foley Artist: Monique Reymond

Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Ezra Walker

“Overwatch: Sigma: Origin Story”

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Brian Johnson, Chris De La Pena

Dialogue Editor: Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Isaac Hammons

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas, Lawrence Peacock, Gary Summers

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Mark Petrie, Jake Lefkowitz

“Love, Death & Robots:The Secret War”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Troy Prehmus

Dialogue Editor: Bradley North

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles :The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Carol Ma

Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis

“Star Wars: Resistance : The Voxx Vortex 5000”

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: David Collins

Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Andrea Gard

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

“DC Showcase Sgt. Rock”

Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark Keatts

Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE

ADR Editor: Kelly Foley-Downs

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

“Episode 1”

Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton

Sound Designer: Andy Martin

Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec

Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance

“Avengers: Damage Control”

Supervising Sound Editors: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen

Sound Designers: Michael Brinkman, Jon Do, Andy Martin

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Steve Orlando

“Myth”

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Angelo Palazzo, Jeff A. Sawyer

Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle

Technical Audio Designers: Kevin Bolen, Danny Piccione

“Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run”

Supervising Sound Editors: John Kestler, Richard Ludlow, MPSE, Kevin Bolen, Gary Rydstrom

Sound Designers: Kellen Fenton, Justin Hollis, Tom Myers, Anthony De Francesco, Nicholas Tomassetti, Alex Barnhart, Jason Walsh

Dialogue Editor: Wesley Dewberry

Music Editors: Matthew Carl Earl, Mary Webster

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

Sound Effects Editors: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Supervising Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Music Editor: Bryant J. Fuhrmann

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich

“Catherine the Great”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard

Sound Designer: Craig Butters

Dialogue Editor: Duncan Price

ADR Editor: Matthew Mewett

Music Editor: Andrew Glen

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

“When They See Us”

Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson

Sound Designer: Bruce Tannis, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dudeck

Sound Effects Editors: Elliott Koretz, MPSE, Matt Wilson, Suat Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Susan Dudeck, Chase Keene, Jesse Pomeroy, Naaman Haynes, Bobbi Banks, MPSE

ADR Editor: Chase Keene

Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson

“Into the Dark”

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Dialogue Editor: Justin Walker, MPSE

Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman

“Transparent Musicale Finale”

Supervising Sound Editor: Wade Barnett

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Baird

ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Music Editor: Angie Rubin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“Togo”

Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis

ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE

Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown

Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

“Deadwood”

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman

Sound Designer: Ben Cook

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong, Bernard Weiser, Shane Hayes

ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine

Music Editors: Micha Liberman, Jillinda Palmer, Stephanie Gangel

“Lady and the Tramp”

Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE, Darren “Sunny” Warkentin MPSE

Sound Designer: David Esparza

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Oxford

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Payne MPSE, Matthew Wilson

ADR Editor: David Stanke

Foley Editor: Geordy Sincavage

Supervising Music Editor: Bryan Lawson

Music Editor: Erica Weis

“IO”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith

Sound Designers: Mac Smith, Brandon Proctor

Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff

Sound Effects Editors:

ADR Editor: Chris Gridley

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

“Guava Island”

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Jesse Kees

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Hall, Paul Knox

Supervising ADR Editor: Jason Dotts

Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

Music Editor: Devaughn Watts

Foley Artists: Tim McKeown, Mike Hornton

“OG”

Supervising Sound Editors: Frederic Dubois, MPSE, Dror Mohar

Foley Artist: Tapio Liukkonen

“Escape Plan: Extractors”

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Supervising Dialogue Editor:

Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

“Mary”

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE, Roland Thai, Steve Urban, MPSE, Ben Zarai

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus”

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan, MPSE, Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Johnathan Hylander

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Tess Fournier, MPSE, Ben Gieschen, Mitchell Lestner, Greg Rubin

“Batman: Hush”

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Derek Swanson

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

“Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

ADR Editor: George Peters

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

“Reign of the Supermen”

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

“Lucky”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner

Sound Effects Editors: Tess Fournier, MPSE, Brad Meyer, MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Mitchell Lestner, Kevin Hart

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Serengeti”

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill

Foley Editor: Peter Davies

Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari

Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman

“Hostile Planet: Oceans”

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens

Sound Effects Editors: Jonny Crew, Hannah Gregory, Ben Peace

Foley Editor: Tom Mercer

Foley Artists: Ben Jones

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

Supervising Sound Editor: John Warrin

Dialogue Editor: Nick Pavey

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Pentecost, Brian Golub, Leandro Cassan

“The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey”

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck

Dialogue Editor: Branka Mrkic-Tana

Foley Editor: George Lara, Dow McKeeve

Foley Artists: Marko Costanzo

“Our Planet: One Planet”

Sound Effects Editors: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens

“Epic Yellowstone”

Sound Designer: Brian Eimer

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Robynne Trueman

Foley Editor: Michael Le

Foley Artists: Guy Francoeur

“What’s My Name: Muhammed Ali”

Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, David Esparza

Dialogue Editor: Sang Kim, Micah Loken

Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Collins, Ando Johnson

“This Is Football”

Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens

Sound Effects Editors: Chad Orororo

Foley Editor: Ciaran Smith, Philip Moroz

Foley Artists: Paula Boram

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Solar Plexus”

Sound Designer: Ines Adriana

“You Are Yolking Me!”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jiaqing Audrey Gu

Foley Artists: Hao Chen, Mozhu Yan, Kelly Mineou Han

“Heatwave”

Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer

“Bolero”

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel

“Ghazaal”

Supervising Sound Editor: Bo Pang

Foley Artists: Xiao Ni, Bo Pang

“The Tower”

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Lo

“Whale Done”

Supervising Sound Editor: Xiangying Jiang

Sound Designer: Xiangying Jiang

Dialogue Editor: YouJIa Shen

Sound Effects Editor: Rose Jing

“Time”

Sound Designer: Jeff Noller”