‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘1917’ and ‘Cats’ Among Golden Reel Nominees

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced nominations for its 67th annual Golden Reel Awards early Monday morning.
“Joker,”1917,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were among those with three nominations. “Cats” received a nomination for outstanding achievement in sound editing – musical.
Elsewhere, Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian” received two nominations, and Apple TV Plus’ new drama “Servant” garnered one. HBO’s smash “Succession” earned two nominations.
The 2020 MPSE filmmaker award will be handed to Victoria Alonso (“Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”). The 2020 MPSE career achievement award will be handed to Cecelia “Cece” Hall.
See the full list of nominations below. Winners will be announced at the 67th Golden Reel Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
2020 MPSE FILMMAKER AWARD
2020 MPSE CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Cecelia “Cece” Hall
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Toy Story 4”
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka
Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan
“Frozen II”
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Foley Editor: Scott Curtis
“Missing Link”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman, MPSE, Jessie Pariseau
Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano
Foley Editor: Travis Crotts
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose, MPSE, Amy Kane
“Abominable”
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler
Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee
“The Lion King”
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau
Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
“White Snake”
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen
Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu
Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding
ADR Editor: Sandra Sun
Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao
Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He
“Spies in Disguise”
Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker
Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer
Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers
Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning
Foley Artists: Shelly Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE
ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen
“Joker”
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen
“Ford v Ferrari”
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
“JoJo Rabbit”
Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler
“The Irishman”
Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE
“1917”
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
“Rocketman”
Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan
“Avengers: Endgame”
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
“Ford v Ferrari”
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
“Joker”
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger
Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
“1917”
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur
Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin
“Avengers: Endgame”
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski
“John Wick 3”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
“Star Wars”
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec
Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
“A Hidden Life”
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking
Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee
Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore
“Joker”
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
Music Editor: Jim Schultz
“JoJo Rabbit”
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
“Dolemite Is My Name”
Music Editor: Philip Tallman
“Waves”
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn
“Queen & Slim”
Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi
“Ad Astra”
Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE
Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman
Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler
“Little Women”
Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang
Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi
“Apollo 11”
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano
Foley Artist: Eric Milano
“The Cave”
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel
Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape
Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt
Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”
Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic
Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay
“Echo in the Canyon”
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
“Sea of Shadows”
Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi
Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl
Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer
“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”
Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“Parasite”
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
“Atlantics”
Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck
Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet
Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando
Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud
“The Sound Story”
Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE
Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar
Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj
Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar
Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath
“Shadow”
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye
Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf
Foley Editor: Ning Wei
Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng
“The Fall of the American Empire”
Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE
Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne
Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon
Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne
Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon
“Gully Boy”
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja
Music Editor: Nakul Kamte
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
“Rocketman”
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
“Frozen II”
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
“Judy”
Music Editor: Paul John Chandler
“Cats”
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone
Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley
“Western Stars”
Music Editor: Brandon Duncan
“Echo in the Canyon”
Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE
“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese”
Music Editor: John M. Davis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
“Gears 5”
Audio Directors: John Morgan, Crispin Hands
Sound Designers: Frank Faugno, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Nick Martin
Foley Editor: Logan Wall
“Death Stranding”
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Sound Designer: Jacob Allston, Jeff Darby, Rob Castro, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon
Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Editors: Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad
Audio Director: Ludvig Forrsell
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
Music Editor: Bill Hemstapat
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale
Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
“Mortal Kombat 11”
Supervising Sound Editor: Samuel Justice, MPSE
Sound Designers: Graham Donnelly, Csaba Wagner, Jay Jennings, David Farmer, MPSE Eilam Hoffman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Joe Hudson
Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Michael Leaning, Michael Schiparo, Jesse Garcia, Bob Kellough, MPSE, Braden Parkes
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev
“World of Warcraft: Reckoning”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Brian Johnson
InGame Audio Lead: Dave Rovin
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Lawrence Peacock, John Thomas, Gary Summers
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Neal Acree, John Kurlander
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
“Final Fantasy XIV – Shadowbringers”
Supervising Sound Editors: Scott Martin Gershin, MPSE, Masanobu Tomita
Audio Producer: Debbie Gonzalez
Audio Director: Masayoshi Soken
Sound Designer: Jesse Garcia, Yousuke Nakashima
Sound Editors: Dylan Levitt
Foley Artists: Alica Stevenson, Dawn Lunford
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe
Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus
Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido
Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice
Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music Editors: Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
“Mortal Kombat 11”
Audio Directors: Rich Carle, Dan Forden, Alice Bernier
Advanced Sound Designer: Stephen Schappler
Senior Sound Designers: Eric Wedemeyer, Austin Shannon
Sound Designers: Matt Swanson
Advanced Audio Designer: Daran Nadra
Senior Audio Designer: Dustin Reid
“Borderlands 3”
Audio Director: Mark Petty
Audio Lead: Brian Fieser
Sound Designers: Andrew Cheney, Raison Varner, Joshua Davidson, Ricky Meisner, Jesse Lemons, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Michael Finley, Eliot Connors, MPSE, Keith Bilderbeck, MPSE, Johannes Hammers, MPSE
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
“Gears 5”
Audio Director: John Morgan
Sound Designers: Josh Linton, Edward Bauman, Brent Silk, Aaron Holland, Sashen Reddy, Alec Bradey, Ian Savage, Frank Faugno, John Tennant, Toby Hulse
Dialogue Editor: Tim McKenzie
Supervising Music Editor: Crispin Hands
“Death Stranding”
Audio Director: Ludvig Forssell
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquell
Dialogue Lead: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Editor: Dedrick Sarzaba
Sound Designers: Hiroyuki Nakayama, Andres Herrera, Aaron Sanchez, Casey Slocum, Maria J Rascon, Christian Kjeldsen, Nick Van Kleef, Peter Wayne
Dialogue Editors: Duncan Gillies, Damian O’Sullivan, Timothy Schauer
Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro
Music Editor: Andrew Buresh
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
“Barry”ronny/lily”
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mark Allen
Dialogue Editor: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley Editor: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
“Servant:ReBorn”
Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart
Supervising ADR Editor: Alexa Zimmerman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mark Filip
Dialogue Editor: Fredric Rosenberg
Music Editor: Lesley Langs
Foley Artists: Gareth Rhys Jones
“Battle at Big Rock”
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designer: Oriol Tarragó, Michael Fentum
Supervising ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
“Ballers:Players Only”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Robert Guastini, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Daisuke Sawa
Music Editor: Bruno Roussel, MPSE
Foley Artists: Joseph T. Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Damien Smith
“The Good Place:The Answer”
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant J. Furhmann, Jason Ryterband
Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey
Foley Editor: Terry Boyd Jr
“Fleabag:Episode 1”
Sound Effects Editor: Jack Gillies
Dialogue Editors: Harry Platford, Michael Williams
“Star Trek Short Treks:The Trouble with Edward”
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Tim Farrell
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
Music Editor: Matt Decker
Foley Artists: Ginger Geary, Doug Maddick
Foley Editor: Trevor Sperry
“Stucco”
Supervising Sound Editors: Dave Farmer, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Orlowski, Graham Donnelly
Dialogue Editor: Frank Scheuring
“The Mandalorian:Chapter One”
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editors: Steve Slanec, James Spencer
ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
“Vikings:New Beginnings”
Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall, MPSE, David McCallum
Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake
Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson
“Modern Love:Take Me as I Am”
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand
“Big Little Lies:What Have We Done”
Supervising Sound Editors: Linda Forsén, Paul Lucien Col
Dialogue Editor: Alex Horlick
ADR Editor: Natalie Fleurant, MPSE
“Whiskey Cavalier:Czech Mate”
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Jesmer
ADR Editor: Michael Jesmer
“The Terror: Infamy:The Weak are Meat”
Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
ADR Editors: Aaron Olson, Gord Sproule
Dialogue Editor: Gord Hillier
‘Lost in Space:Unknown”
Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Tim Tuchrello, Mike Hertlein, MPSE
“Castle Rock:Restore Hope”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
“The Mandalorian:Chapter One”
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
“Vikings:What Happens in the Cave”
Sound Effects Editors: Steve Medeiros
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Foley Editor: Chris King
“The Terror: Infamy:Taizo”
Supervising Sound Editor: Gord Hillier
Sound Designer: Pat Haskill
Foley Artist: Maureen Murphy
Foley Editor: Dean Giammarco
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:Persona Non Grata”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jon Wakeham
Sound Designer: Russell Topal
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Dylan Wilhoit
“Mr. Robot:Method Not Allowed”
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Buchholz, Brett Hinton
Sound Designer: Dan Kremer
Sound Effects Editors: Davis Fossum, Daniel Coleman, Patrick O’Sullivan
Foley Artists: Dominquie Decaudain, Pam Kahn, MPSE
Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Mike Marino
“Catch-22 :EP 101”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jerry Ross
Sound Designer: Chris Assels
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Fuller
Foley Editor: Clay Weber, MPSE
Foley Artist: Catherine Harper, MPSE
Foley Editor: Katherine Rose, MPSE
“Daybreak:Josh vs. the Apocalypse Part 1”
Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
Sound Effects Editors: John Snider, Todd Murakami
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce
Foley Editors: Larry Hopkins, Antony Zeller, MPSE
“Hanna:Forest”
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Beal
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
“Wu Tang: An American Saga :All In Together Now”
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
“Mr. Robot :Method Not Allowed”
Music Editor: Ben Zales
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan:Persona Non Grata”
Music Editors: Eric Wegener, Alex Levy
“Vikings:What Happens in the Cave”
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
“This Is Us :Stranger”
Supervising Music Editor: Chris Foster
“Swamp Thing:The Anatomy Lesson”
Music Editor: Matthew Llewellyn
“Daybreak :Cantu Tu Vida”
Supervising Music Editor: Eduardo Ponsdomenech
Music Editor: Christopher Kaller
“Catch-22 :EP 101”
Supervising Music Editor: Michael Alexander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Chernobyl
“Please Remain Calm”
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, David Esparza, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken, MPSE, Bernard Weiser, MPSE
“Game of Thrones:The Bells”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Paul Bercovitch, John Matter
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel :A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo”
Supervising Sound Editor: Ron Bochar
Dialogue Editor: Sara Stern
ADR Editor: Ruth Hernandez
“The Crown:Aberfan”
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Tom Williams
ADR Editor: Steve Little
“Succession:This is Not for Tears”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editors: Bill Orrico, Marlena Grzaslewicz
Supervising ADR Editor: Angela Organ
ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
“The Handmaid’s Tale:Mayday”
Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall
Dialogue Editor: Brent Pickett
ADR Editor: Krystin Hunter
“Peaky Blinders :Mr. Jones”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath
Dialogue Editor: Adele Fletcher
ADR Editor: Adele Fletcher
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
“Chernobyl :1.23.45”
Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound Designer: Joe Beal
Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Bradley Katona, MPSE Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, MPSE Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Foley Editor: Brett Voss, MPSE
“The Watchmen:The Extraordinary Being”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, MPSE
Foley Artist: Zane Bruce
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE
“True Detective :The Great War and Modern Memory”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, MPSE
Sound Designer: David Esparza, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Collins, MPSE
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE
Foley Artists: Sarah Monat, Robin Harlan
“Stranger Things :Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan, William Files, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday
Foley Artist: Steven Baine
“Peaky Blinders : Strategy”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
Sound Effects Editor: Sarah Elias
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Foley Editor: Tom Stewart
“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Browell
Sound Designer: Steve Browell
Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth
Foley Editor: Mathias Schuster
“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance :What Was Sundered and Undone”
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Sound Designers: David Farmer, MPSE, Tim Nielsen
Sound Effects Editors: Andre Zweers, Jon Borland, Addison Teague, Lee Gilmore, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anthony De Francesco
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
“NOS4A2: The Shorter Way”
Music Editor: Michael Brake, MPSE
“Game of Thrones :The Long Night”
Music Editor: David Klotz
“Billions :Fight Night”
Music Editor: Shari Johanson
“Dark: An Endless Cycle”
Music Editor: Lewis Morison
“Carnival Row:The Gloaming”
Music Editor: Greg Vines
“Succession: This is Not for Tears”
Music Editors: Todd Kasow, John Finklea
“The Handmaid’s Tale :Mayday”
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
“American Gods: Donar the Great”
Music Editor: Kevin Banks
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
“3 Below: Tales of Arcadia”
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Designer: James Miller
Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou
“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Dialogue Editor: Kerry Iverson-Brody
Sound Effects Editor: Peter Munters
Foley Artist: Monique Reymond
Foley Editors: Roberto D. Alegria, Ezra Walker
“Overwatch: Sigma: Origin Story”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Brian Johnson, Chris De La Pena
Dialogue Editor: Christopher Cody Flick, MPSE, Isaac Hammons
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas, Lawrence Peacock, Gary Summers
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Mark Petrie, Jake Lefkowitz
“Love, Death & Robots:The Secret War”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan
Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Troy Prehmus
Dialogue Editor: Bradley North
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles :The Evil League of Mutants, Part 1&2”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Carol Ma
Dialogue Editor: John Deligiannis
“Star Wars: Resistance : The Voxx Vortex 5000”
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: David Collins
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Andrea Gard
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
“DC Showcase Sgt. Rock”
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark Keatts
Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE
ADR Editor: Kelly Foley-Downs
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
“Episode 1”
Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton
Sound Designer: Andy Martin
Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
“Avengers: Damage Control”
Supervising Sound Editors: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen
Sound Designers: Michael Brinkman, Jon Do, Andy Martin
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Sound Effects Editors: Richard Gould, Steve Orlando
“Myth”
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Angelo Palazzo, Jeff A. Sawyer
Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle
Technical Audio Designers: Kevin Bolen, Danny Piccione
“Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run”
Supervising Sound Editors: John Kestler, Richard Ludlow, MPSE, Kevin Bolen, Gary Rydstrom
Sound Designers: Kellen Fenton, Justin Hollis, Tom Myers, Anthony De Francesco, Nicholas Tomassetti, Alex Barnhart, Jason Walsh
Dialogue Editor: Wesley Dewberry
Music Editors: Matthew Carl Earl, Mary Webster
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editors: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Music Editor: Bryant J. Fuhrmann
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
“Catherine the Great”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jim Goddard
Sound Designer: Craig Butters
Dialogue Editor: Duncan Price
ADR Editor: Matthew Mewett
Music Editor: Andrew Glen
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
“When They See Us”
Supervising Sound Editor: John Benson
Sound Designer: Bruce Tannis, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dudeck
Sound Effects Editors: Elliott Koretz, MPSE, Matt Wilson, Suat Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Susan Dudeck, Chase Keene, Jesse Pomeroy, Naaman Haynes, Bobbi Banks, MPSE
ADR Editor: Chase Keene
Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson
“Into the Dark”
Sound Designer: Roland Thai
Dialogue Editor: Justin Walker, MPSE
Music Editor: Mark Skillingberg
Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce
Foley Editors: Amy Barber, Julia Huberman
“Transparent Musicale Finale”
Supervising Sound Editor: Wade Barnett
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Baird
ADR Editor: Ryan Briley
Music Editor: Angie Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
“Togo”
Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
“Deadwood”
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman
Sound Designer: Ben Cook
Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong, Bernard Weiser, Shane Hayes
ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Dhyana Carlton-Tims
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine
Music Editors: Micha Liberman, Jillinda Palmer, Stephanie Gangel
“Lady and the Tramp”
Supervising Sound Editors: Andrew DeCristofaro, MPSE, Darren “Sunny” Warkentin MPSE
Sound Designer: David Esparza
Dialogue Editor: Kelly Oxford
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Payne MPSE, Matthew Wilson
ADR Editor: David Stanke
Foley Editor: Geordy Sincavage
Supervising Music Editor: Bryan Lawson
Music Editor: Erica Weis
“IO”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Sound Designers: Mac Smith, Brandon Proctor
Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff
Sound Effects Editors:
ADR Editor: Chris Gridley
Foley Editor: Richard Gould
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
“Guava Island”
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editor: Jesse Kees
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Hall, Paul Knox
Supervising ADR Editor: Jason Dotts
Foley Editor: Walter Spencer
Music Editor: Devaughn Watts
Foley Artists: Tim McKeown, Mike Hornton
“OG”
Supervising Sound Editors: Frederic Dubois, MPSE, Dror Mohar
Foley Artist: Tapio Liukkonen
“Escape Plan: Extractors”
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Sound Designer: Roland Thai
Supervising Dialogue Editor:
Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
Music Editor: Ben Zarai
“Mary”
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: George Haddad, MPSE, Roland Thai, Steve Urban, MPSE, Ben Zarai
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
Foley Editor: David Kitchens, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus”
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan, MPSE, Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Johnathan Hylander
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Tess Fournier, MPSE, Ben Gieschen, Mitchell Lestner, Greg Rubin
“Batman: Hush”
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Derek Swanson
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
“Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
ADR Editor: George Peters
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
“Reign of the Supermen”
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
“Lucky”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Wessner
Sound Effects Editors: Tess Fournier, MPSE, Brad Meyer, MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
“Wonder Woman: Bloodlines”
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti
Batman vs Teenage Mutant Turtles
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick J. Foley, Michael Garcia
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake, MPSE, Mitchell Lestner, Kevin Hart
Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Foley Editor: Tess Fournier, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Serengeti”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley Editor: Peter Davies
Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman
“Hostile Planet: Oceans”
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
Sound Effects Editors: Jonny Crew, Hannah Gregory, Ben Peace
Foley Editor: Tom Mercer
Foley Artists: Ben Jones
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
Supervising Sound Editor: John Warrin
Dialogue Editor: Nick Pavey
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Pentecost, Brian Golub, Leandro Cassan
“The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Bird of Prey”
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck
Dialogue Editor: Branka Mrkic-Tana
Foley Editor: George Lara, Dow McKeeve
Foley Artists: Marko Costanzo
“Our Planet: One Planet”
Sound Effects Editors: Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens
“Epic Yellowstone”
Sound Designer: Brian Eimer
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Robynne Trueman
Foley Editor: Michael Le
Foley Artists: Guy Francoeur
“What’s My Name: Muhammed Ali”
Supervising Sound Editor: Mandell Winter, David Esparza
Dialogue Editor: Sang Kim, Micah Loken
Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Collins, Ando Johnson
“This Is Football”
Supervising Sound Editor: Greg Gettens
Sound Effects Editors: Chad Orororo
Foley Editor: Ciaran Smith, Philip Moroz
Foley Artists: Paula Boram
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Solar Plexus”
Sound Designer: Ines Adriana
“You Are Yolking Me!”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jiaqing Audrey Gu
Foley Artists: Hao Chen, Mozhu Yan, Kelly Mineou Han
“Heatwave”
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer
“Bolero”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul J. Vogel
“Ghazaal”
Supervising Sound Editor: Bo Pang
Foley Artists: Xiao Ni, Bo Pang
“The Tower”
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Lo
“Whale Done”
Supervising Sound Editor: Xiangying Jiang
Sound Designer: Xiangying Jiang
Dialogue Editor: YouJIa Shen
Sound Effects Editor: Rose Jing
“Time”
Sound Designer: Jeff Noller”