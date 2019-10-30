Robert Richardson and Quentin Tarantino to Receive Cinematographer-Director Duo Award at Camerimage

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino and his DP Robert Richardson will receive the Cinematographer-Director Duo Award at the Camerimage International Film Festival.

The prize goes annually to a helmer-DP combo whose collaboration has shaped the look and feel of a major motion picture. The Camerimage fest focuses mainly on the art of cinematography. It will take place in Toruń, Poland, on Nov. 9-16.

Richardson has won the Academy Award for cinematography three times – for Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” (2012) and “The Aviator” (2004), and for Oliver Stone’s “JFK” (1991).

Tarantino has won two Oscars – Best Writing, Original Screenplay for “Django Unchained” (2012), and Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen, shared with Roger Avery, for “Pulp Fiction” (1994). He directed both films. Richardson lensed “Django” while Andrzej Sekula was DP on “Pulp.”

The award will be given at a gala closing-night ceremony on November 16. The collaborators will visit Toruń for the event, which will include a screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The film is their fifth collaboration.

Commenting on the announcement, Marek Żydowicz, the festival director of EnergaCAMERIMAGE, said, “In their epic two-part “Kill Bill”; their twisted re-imagination of World War II in “Inglourious Basterds”; their deconstruction of American myths in “Django Unchained”; their 70mm Western “The Hateful Eight”; and now, their heartbreaking and often uplifting re-creation of a Los Angeles on the verge of change in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Richardson and Tarantino have created detailed, visually evocative stories that serve as reminders of why many of us fell in love with cinema. We are thrilled to welcome them to Toruń with this award.”

(Pictured above: Richardson and Tarantino on Location)